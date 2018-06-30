Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
June 30, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 6 Texas Air Hogs 3

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 11 Casper Horseheads 0

Hub City Hot Shots 7 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6

Hastings Sodbusters 11 Spearfish Sasquatch 9

Western Nebraska Pioneers 13 Badlands Big Sticks 1

American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls East 2 Mandan, ND 1

Sioux Falls East 8 Thunder Bay 0

Coon Rapids, MN 10 Watertown 1

Alexandria, MN 11 Watertown 5

Rapid City Post 22 15 Missoula. Mt. 0

McCook Miner 8 Salem 0

Amateur Baseball

Wagner 10 Corsica Stickney 9


