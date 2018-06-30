Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 6 Texas Air Hogs 3
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 11 Casper Horseheads 0
Hub City Hot Shots 7 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6
Hastings Sodbusters 11 Spearfish Sasquatch 9
Western Nebraska Pioneers 13 Badlands Big Sticks 1
American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 2 Mandan, ND 1
Sioux Falls East 8 Thunder Bay 0
Coon Rapids, MN 10 Watertown 1
Alexandria, MN 11 Watertown 5
Rapid City Post 22 15 Missoula. Mt. 0
McCook Miner 8 Salem 0
Amateur Baseball
Wagner 10 Corsica Stickney 9
