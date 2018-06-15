  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

June 15, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Winnipeg Goldeyes 1

American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls West 9 Brookings 2
Sioux Falls West 3 Viroqua (WI) 1
Viroqua (WI) 16 Papio South (NE) 7
Papio South (NE) 7 Brookings 4
Huron 3 Sioux Falls East 2
Shakopee (MN) 10 Huron 9
Lincoln East (NE) 7 Sioux Falls East 1
Lincoln East (NE) 14 Shakopee 1
Brandon Valley 9 Humboldt/Hartford 1
Brandon Valley 9 Eden Prairie 0
Lincoln Pius 16 Humboldt/Hartford 8
Lincoln Pius 4 Eden Prairie 2
Harrisburg 7 Aberdeen 3
Gretna (NE) 8 Harrisburg 0
Lee’s Summit (MO) 14 Aberdeen 6
Gretna (NE) 11 Lee’s Summit (MO) 10
Pierre 8 Fargo (ND) 0
Pierre 1 Gillette (WY) 0
Gillette (WY) 3 Norfolk (NE) 1
Norfolk (NE) 8 Fargo (ND) 4
Yankton 3 Renner 1
Chanhassen (MN) 6 Yankton 2
Columbus (NE) 3 Renner 2
Columbus (NE) 3 Chanhassen (MN) 2
Creighton Prep (NE) 5 Watertown 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


National News

National Sports

Multimedia