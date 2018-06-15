Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Winnipeg Goldeyes 1 American Legion Baseball Sioux Falls West 9 Brookings 2

Sioux Falls West 3 Viroqua (WI) 1

Viroqua (WI) 16 Papio South (NE) 7

Papio South (NE) 7 Brookings 4

Huron 3 Sioux Falls East 2

Shakopee (MN) 10 Huron 9

Lincoln East (NE) 7 Sioux Falls East 1

Lincoln East (NE) 14 Shakopee 1

Brandon Valley 9 Humboldt/Hartford 1

Brandon Valley 9 Eden Prairie 0

Lincoln Pius 16 Humboldt/Hartford 8

Lincoln Pius 4 Eden Prairie 2

Harrisburg 7 Aberdeen 3

Gretna (NE) 8 Harrisburg 0

Lee’s Summit (MO) 14 Aberdeen 6

Gretna (NE) 11 Lee’s Summit (MO) 10

Pierre 8 Fargo (ND) 0

Pierre 1 Gillette (WY) 0

Gillette (WY) 3 Norfolk (NE) 1

Norfolk (NE) 8 Fargo (ND) 4

Yankton 3 Renner 1

Chanhassen (MN) 6 Yankton 2

Columbus (NE) 3 Renner 2

Columbus (NE) 3 Chanhassen (MN) 2

Creighton Prep (NE) 5 Watertown 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.