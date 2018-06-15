Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Winnipeg Goldeyes 1
American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls West 9 Brookings 2
Sioux Falls West 3 Viroqua (WI) 1
Viroqua (WI) 16 Papio South (NE) 7
Papio South (NE) 7 Brookings 4
Huron 3 Sioux Falls East 2
Shakopee (MN) 10 Huron 9
Lincoln East (NE) 7 Sioux Falls East 1
Lincoln East (NE) 14 Shakopee 1
Brandon Valley 9 Humboldt/Hartford 1
Brandon Valley 9 Eden Prairie 0
Lincoln Pius 16 Humboldt/Hartford 8
Lincoln Pius 4 Eden Prairie 2
Harrisburg 7 Aberdeen 3
Gretna (NE) 8 Harrisburg 0
Lee’s Summit (MO) 14 Aberdeen 6
Gretna (NE) 11 Lee’s Summit (MO) 10
Pierre 8 Fargo (ND) 0
Pierre 1 Gillette (WY) 0
Gillette (WY) 3 Norfolk (NE) 1
Norfolk (NE) 8 Fargo (ND) 4
Yankton 3 Renner 1
Chanhassen (MN) 6 Yankton 2
Columbus (NE) 3 Renner 2
Columbus (NE) 3 Chanhassen (MN) 2
Creighton Prep (NE) 5 Watertown 1
