Saturday Morning Scoreboard

June 9, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Indoor Football League
Sioux Falls Storm 51 Iowa Barnstormers 49

American Association
St. Paul Saints 2 Sioux Falls Canaries 1

Expedition League
Spearfish Sasquatch 15 Pierre Trappers 14
Western Nebraska Pioneers 9 Hub City Hotshots 14
Badlands Big Sticks 11 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 3
Casper Horseheads 6 Hastings Sodbusters 3

American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East 9 Grand Island 4
Sioux Falls West 10 Tabor 2
West Central 7 Sioux Falls West 3
Mandan 8 Pierre 4
Bismarck #1 12 Pierre 2
Rapid City #320 11 Mandan 1
Rapid City #320 9 Bismarck #1 5
Rapid City #22 10 Sheridan 0
Rapid City #22 9 Sheridan 7
Yankton 3 Harrisbuag 2
Yankton 11 Springfield Plattevies 3
Omaha Concordia 10 Humboldt Hartford 0
Norfolk, Ne. 3 Renner 1
Lincoln Southeast 8 Harrisburg 0
Tabor 11 11 Crofton, Ne. 2
Renner 12 Vermillion 0
Norfolk, Ne. 5 Brandon Valley 3
Brandon Valley 5 Blair Ne. 4
Blair, Ne. 20 Vermillion 2
Belleview West 11 Mitchell 1
Omaha Westside 11 Mitchell 8

Amateur Baseball
Wynot, Ne, 10 Freeman 3
Corsica Stickney 5 Mount Vernon 4


