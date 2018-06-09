Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Indoor Football League

Sioux Falls Storm 51 Iowa Barnstormers 49 American Association

St. Paul Saints 2 Sioux Falls Canaries 1 Expedition League

Spearfish Sasquatch 15 Pierre Trappers 14

Western Nebraska Pioneers 9 Hub City Hotshots 14

Badlands Big Sticks 11 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 3

Casper Horseheads 6 Hastings Sodbusters 3 American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls East 9 Grand Island 4

Sioux Falls West 10 Tabor 2

West Central 7 Sioux Falls West 3

Mandan 8 Pierre 4

Bismarck #1 12 Pierre 2

Rapid City #320 11 Mandan 1

Rapid City #320 9 Bismarck #1 5

Rapid City #22 10 Sheridan 0

Rapid City #22 9 Sheridan 7

Yankton 3 Harrisbuag 2

Yankton 11 Springfield Plattevies 3

Omaha Concordia 10 Humboldt Hartford 0

Norfolk, Ne. 3 Renner 1

Lincoln Southeast 8 Harrisburg 0

Tabor 11 11 Crofton, Ne. 2

Renner 12 Vermillion 0

Norfolk, Ne. 5 Brandon Valley 3

Brandon Valley 5 Blair Ne. 4

Blair, Ne. 20 Vermillion 2

Belleview West 11 Mitchell 1

Omaha Westside 11 Mitchell 8 Amateur Baseball

Wynot, Ne, 10 Freeman 3

Corsica Stickney 5 Mount Vernon 4

