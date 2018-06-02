Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association

Sioux Falls Canaries 10 Lincoln Saltdogs 7 Expedition League

Badlands Big Sticks 7 Pierre Trappers 6

Spearfish Sasquatch 13 Casper Horseheads 3

Western Nebraska Pioneers 7 Hastings Sodbusters 4

Hub City Hotshots at Souris Valley Sabres postponed American Legion Baseball

Post 22 Hardhats 14, Post 320 Stars 2 (7)

Spearfish Post 164 7, Aberdeen Post 24 1

Aberdeen Post 24 16, Spearfish Post 164 7

Gillette, Wyo. 10 Mitchell 1

Gillette, Wyo. 2 Mitchell 1

Yankton 7 North Platte, Neb, 2 IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 60 Green Bay Blizzard 21

