Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association
Sioux Falls Canaries 10 Lincoln Saltdogs 7
Expedition League
Badlands Big Sticks 7 Pierre Trappers 6
Spearfish Sasquatch 13 Casper Horseheads 3
Western Nebraska Pioneers 7 Hastings Sodbusters 4
Hub City Hotshots at Souris Valley Sabres postponed
American Legion Baseball
Post 22 Hardhats 14, Post 320 Stars 2 (7)
Spearfish Post 164 7, Aberdeen Post 24 1
Aberdeen Post 24 16, Spearfish Post 164 7
Gillette, Wyo. 10 Mitchell 1
Gillette, Wyo. 2 Mitchell 1
Yankton 7 North Platte, Neb, 2
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 60 Green Bay Blizzard 21
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.