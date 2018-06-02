Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
June 2, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association
Sioux Falls Canaries 10 Lincoln Saltdogs 7

Expedition League
Badlands Big Sticks 7 Pierre Trappers 6
Spearfish Sasquatch 13 Casper Horseheads 3
Western Nebraska Pioneers 7 Hastings Sodbusters 4
Hub City Hotshots at Souris Valley Sabres postponed

American Legion Baseball
Post 22 Hardhats 14, Post 320 Stars 2 (7)
Spearfish Post 164 7, Aberdeen Post 24 1
Aberdeen Post 24 16, Spearfish Post 164 7
Gillette, Wyo. 10 Mitchell 1
Gillette, Wyo. 2 Mitchell 1
Yankton 7 North Platte, Neb, 2

IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 60 Green Bay Blizzard 21


