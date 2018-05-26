Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

Summit League Tournament

SDSU 13 NDSU 7 *NDSU eliminated Expedition League

Hub City Hot Shots 8 Pierre Trappers 6 American Association

Winnipeg Goldeyes 13 Sioux Falls Canaries 1 Boys Track & Field

State “AA” Meet

1 Lincoln 78

2 Washington 41

3 Harrisburg 29

3 Rapid City Central 29

5 Aberdeen Central 23

6 Brandon Valley 18

6 Roosevelt 18

6 Watertown 18

16 Pierre 3 State “A” Meet

1 Lennox 33

2 West Central 30

3 St. Thomas More 26.5

4 Beresford 26

5 Custer 24

6 Tri-Valley 18 State “B” Meet

1 Bison 24

1 James Valley Christian 24

3 Sully Buttes 21

4 De Smet 17

4 Eureka/Bowdle 17

6 Warner 16 Girls Track & Field

State “AA” Meet

1 Brandon Valley 42.5

2 Lincoln 42

3 Watertown 39.5

4 Yankton 33

5 O’Gorman 23

6 Roosevelt 22

7 Pierre 21 State “A” Meet

1 St. Thomas More 31

2 Custer 26.5

3 Beresford 24

4 Vermillion 23

5 Belle Fourche 18

5 Dakota Valley 18 State “B” Meet

1 Deubrook Area 54

2 Ipswich 35.5

3 Wall 24

4 Newell 22

5 Estelline/Hendricks 21.5

6 Hanson 19

