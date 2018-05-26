Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball
Summit League Tournament
SDSU 13 NDSU 7 *NDSU eliminated
Expedition League
Hub City Hot Shots 8 Pierre Trappers 6
American Association
Winnipeg Goldeyes 13 Sioux Falls Canaries 1
Boys Track & Field
State “AA” Meet
1 Lincoln 78
2 Washington 41
3 Harrisburg 29
3 Rapid City Central 29
5 Aberdeen Central 23
6 Brandon Valley 18
6 Roosevelt 18
6 Watertown 18
16 Pierre 3
State “A” Meet
1 Lennox 33
2 West Central 30
3 St. Thomas More 26.5
4 Beresford 26
5 Custer 24
6 Tri-Valley 18
State “B” Meet
1 Bison 24
1 James Valley Christian 24
3 Sully Buttes 21
4 De Smet 17
4 Eureka/Bowdle 17
6 Warner 16
Girls Track & Field
State “AA” Meet
1 Brandon Valley 42.5
2 Lincoln 42
3 Watertown 39.5
4 Yankton 33
5 O’Gorman 23
6 Roosevelt 22
7 Pierre 21
State “A” Meet
1 St. Thomas More 31
2 Custer 26.5
3 Beresford 24
4 Vermillion 23
5 Belle Fourche 18
5 Dakota Valley 18
State “B” Meet
1 Deubrook Area 54
2 Ipswich 35.5
3 Wall 24
4 Newell 22
5 Estelline/Hendricks 21.5
6 Hanson 19
