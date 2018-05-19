Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Softball
NISC Regional
SDSU 6 Loyola Marymount 5
Loyola Marymount 7 SDSU 1
College Baseball
NDSU 15 SDSU 14 (F/10)
NDSU 7 SDSU 1
Central Regional
#5 Augustana 4 #8 Emporia State 2
American Association
Sioux Falls Canaries 9 Chicago 5
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 56 Cedar Rapids 45
Women’s Golf
Division II Championship
Team (Round 3) Total
1 Indianapolis (294) 867
2 Barry (297) 891
3 Nova Southeastern (304) 892
4 Dallas Baptist (303) 894
10 Augustana (320) 926
High SchoolBoys Tennis
State Tournament
Team Standings (After day 2)
1 Sioux Falls Lincoln 470
2 Rapid City Stevens 439
3 Mitchell 385
4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 372.5
5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 372
6 Aberdeen Roncalli 302.5
7 Brandon Valley 281
8 Sioux Falls Washington 276.5
9 Yankton 218
10 Aberdeen Central 217
11 St. Thomas More 188
12 Harrisburg 135
13 Watertown 134
14 Brookings 130
15 Pierre T.F. Riggs 127
16 Rapid City Christian 116
17 Madison 95.5
18 Huron 83
19 Rapid City Central 22
20 Lennox 18
21 Sioux Falls Christian 13
22 Milbank 0
22 Spearfish 0
22 Vermillion 0
High School Baseball
Class “A” Playoffs
Harrisburg 12 Watertown 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 7 Brookings 5
Brandon Valley 3 Huron 2
Yankton 2 Mitchell 1
Amateur Baseball
Crofton, Ne. 13 Scotland 3
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.