Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Softball

NISC Regional

SDSU 6 Loyola Marymount 5

Loyola Marymount 7 SDSU 1 College Baseball

NDSU 15 SDSU 14 (F/10)

NDSU 7 SDSU 1 Central Regional

#5 Augustana 4 #8 Emporia State 2 American Association

Sioux Falls Canaries 9 Chicago 5 IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 56 Cedar Rapids 45 Women’s Golf

Division II Championship

Team (Round 3) Total

1 Indianapolis (294) 867

2 Barry (297) 891

3 Nova Southeastern (304) 892

4 Dallas Baptist (303) 894

10 Augustana (320) 926 High SchoolBoys Tennis

State Tournament

Team Standings (After day 2)

1 Sioux Falls Lincoln 470

2 Rapid City Stevens 439

3 Mitchell 385

4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 372.5

5 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 372

6 Aberdeen Roncalli 302.5

7 Brandon Valley 281

8 Sioux Falls Washington 276.5

9 Yankton 218

10 Aberdeen Central 217

11 St. Thomas More 188

12 Harrisburg 135

13 Watertown 134

14 Brookings 130

15 Pierre T.F. Riggs 127

16 Rapid City Christian 116

17 Madison 95.5

18 Huron 83

19 Rapid City Central 22

20 Lennox 18

21 Sioux Falls Christian 13

22 Milbank 0

22 Spearfish 0

22 Vermillion 0 High School Baseball

Class “A” Playoffs

Harrisburg 12 Watertown 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 7 Brookings 5

Brandon Valley 3 Huron 2

Yankton 2 Mitchell 1 Amateur Baseball

Crofton, Ne. 13 Scotland 3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.