Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

NSIC Tournament

#2 Augustana 8 #5 Concordia-St. Paul 4

#1 Minot State 4 #8 Northern State 1 NSU eliminated College Softball

Summit League Tournament

#1 NDSU 4 #2 SDSU 0

#2 SDSU 4 #5 Omaha 3 Omaha eliminated Central Regional

#2 Southern Arkansas 4 #3 Augustana 1

#7 MSU-Mankato 9 #3 Augustana 4 *Augustana eliminated Men’s College Track & Field

Summit League Championships (8 Events Scored)

1 NDSU 133

2 USD 83.5

3 SDSU 79.5

4 Oral Roberts 10

5 Western Illinois 5 Women’s College Track & Field

Summit League Championships (9 Events Scored)

1 NDSU 139

2 USD 118

3 SDSU 44

4 Oral Roberts 22

5 Western Illinois 18

6 Omaha 10 High School Girls Golf

Mitchell Invitational

1 Aberdeen Central 337

2 O’Gorman 340

3 Yankton 354

4 Brandon Valley 358

5 Roosevelt 361

6 Pierre 363

