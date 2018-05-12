  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

May 12, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Baseball
NSIC Tournament
#2 Augustana 8 #5 Concordia-St. Paul 4
#1 Minot State 4 #8 Northern State 1 NSU eliminated

College Softball
Summit League Tournament
#1 NDSU 4 #2 SDSU 0
#2 SDSU 4 #5 Omaha 3 Omaha eliminated

Central Regional
#2 Southern Arkansas 4 #3 Augustana 1
#7 MSU-Mankato 9 #3 Augustana 4 *Augustana eliminated

Men’s College Track & Field
Summit League Championships (8 Events Scored)
1 NDSU 133
2 USD 83.5
3 SDSU 79.5
4 Oral Roberts 10
5 Western Illinois 5

Women’s College Track & Field
Summit League Championships (9 Events Scored)
1 NDSU 139
2 USD 118
3 SDSU 44
4 Oral Roberts 22
5 Western Illinois 18
6 Omaha 10

High School Girls Golf
Mitchell Invitational
1 Aberdeen Central 337
2 O’Gorman 340
3 Yankton 354
4 Brandon Valley 358
5 Roosevelt 361
6 Pierre 363


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia