Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball
NSIC Tournament
#2 Augustana 8 #5 Concordia-St. Paul 4
#1 Minot State 4 #8 Northern State 1 NSU eliminated
College Softball
Summit League Tournament
#1 NDSU 4 #2 SDSU 0
#2 SDSU 4 #5 Omaha 3 Omaha eliminated
Central Regional
#2 Southern Arkansas 4 #3 Augustana 1
#7 MSU-Mankato 9 #3 Augustana 4 *Augustana eliminated
Men’s College Track & Field
Summit League Championships (8 Events Scored)
1 NDSU 133
2 USD 83.5
3 SDSU 79.5
4 Oral Roberts 10
5 Western Illinois 5
Women’s College Track & Field
Summit League Championships (9 Events Scored)
1 NDSU 139
2 USD 118
3 SDSU 44
4 Oral Roberts 22
5 Western Illinois 18
6 Omaha 10
High School Girls Golf
Mitchell Invitational
1 Aberdeen Central 337
2 O’Gorman 340
3 Yankton 354
4 Brandon Valley 358
5 Roosevelt 361
6 Pierre 363
