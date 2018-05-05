Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Softball
Kansas City 9 USD 2
NSIC Tournament
#1 Winona State 2 #5 Northern State 1
#2 Augustana 3 vs. #6 USF 1 *USF eliminated
#2 Augustana 7 vs. #5 Northern State 3 *Northern State eliminated
GPAC Tournament
#4 Dordt 3 #5 DWU 2
#8 Mount Marty 6 #1 Midland 1
#4 Dordt 9 #8 Mount Marty 1
#1 Midland 6 #5 DWU 2
NSAA Tournament
Dakota State 3 Bellevue 2
Presentation 3 Valley City State 2
College Baseball
SDSU 5 Omaha 4 10 innings
Northern State 6 Winona State 4
Northern State 13 Winona State 11
Concordia-St. Paul 2 USF 1
USF 3 Concordia-St. Paul 2
Augustana 12 Wayne State 3
Augustana 9 Wayne State 1
GPAC Tournament
Midland 12 Mount Marty 8
NSAA Tournament
Dakota State 13 Mayville State 3 (F/8)
Presentation 17 Waldorf 11
High School Girls Golf
Yankton Invitational
1 O’Gorman 331 (won tiebreaker over Aberdeen Central)
2 Aberdeen Central 331
3 Roosevelt 348
4 Brandon Valley 349
5 Yankton 357
6 Pierre 361
High School Boys Tennis
Sioux Falls Lincoln 7 Sioux Falls Washington 2
Brookings 5 Pierre 4
Pierre 9 Madison 0
