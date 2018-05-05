Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Softball

Kansas City 9 USD 2 NSIC Tournament

#1 Winona State 2 #5 Northern State 1

#2 Augustana 3 vs. #6 USF 1 *USF eliminated

#2 Augustana 7 vs. #5 Northern State 3 *Northern State eliminated GPAC Tournament

#4 Dordt 3 #5 DWU 2

#8 Mount Marty 6 #1 Midland 1

#4 Dordt 9 #8 Mount Marty 1

#1 Midland 6 #5 DWU 2 NSAA Tournament

Dakota State 3 Bellevue 2

Presentation 3 Valley City State 2 College Baseball

SDSU 5 Omaha 4 10 innings

Northern State 6 Winona State 4

Northern State 13 Winona State 11

Concordia-St. Paul 2 USF 1

USF 3 Concordia-St. Paul 2

Augustana 12 Wayne State 3

Augustana 9 Wayne State 1 GPAC Tournament

Midland 12 Mount Marty 8 NSAA Tournament

Dakota State 13 Mayville State 3 (F/8)

Presentation 17 Waldorf 11 High School Girls Golf

Yankton Invitational

1 O’Gorman 331 (won tiebreaker over Aberdeen Central)

2 Aberdeen Central 331

3 Roosevelt 348

4 Brandon Valley 349

5 Yankton 357

6 Pierre 361 High School Boys Tennis

Sioux Falls Lincoln 7 Sioux Falls Washington 2

Brookings 5 Pierre 4

Pierre 9 Madison 0

