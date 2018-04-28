Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Football

Spring Game

USF Offense 49 USF Defense 25 IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 62 Nebraska 48 College Baseball

SDSU 8 Fort Wayne 6

Mount Marty 2 Dordt 1

Mount Marty 7 Dordt 5

Viterbo 6 Dakota State 0

Jamestown 16 Dakota State 3 College Softball

Jamestown 9 Dakota State 8

Jamestown 1 Dakota State 0 High School Baseball

Winner/Colome 11 Lead-Deadwood 2

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1

Lennox 2 Garretson 1

Pierre 6 Harrisburg 3

Harrisburg 1 Pierre 0

PG/DC/WL/C 11 Gregory 7

Tri-Valley 4 McCook 3

McCook 9 Tri-Valley 2

Baltic 10 Tea Area 1

Dell Rapids 11 Sioux Valley 1

Parkston 5 Wagner/Avon 3

Bon Homme 12 Elk Point-Jefferson 1

Washington 10 Brookings 4

Brandon Valley 7 Watertown 0

Brandon Valley 7 Watertown 6

Winner/Colome 10 Chamberlain 2

Deuel/Castlewood/Hamlin 13 W/W/M/H 3 Women’s College Tennis

Summit League semifinals

USD 4 vs. Omaha 2 High School Boys Tennis

Sioux Falls Lincoln 8 Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Sioux Falls Lincoln 9 Aberdeen Central 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9 Pierre 0

Mitchell 7 Rapid City Christian 2

Brandon Valley 8 Rapid City Central 1 High School Girls Golf

Beresford Invite

1 Vermillion 213

2 Elk Point-Jefferson 214

3 Dakota Valley 256

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.