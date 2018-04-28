Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Football
Spring Game
USF Offense 49 USF Defense 25
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 62 Nebraska 48
College Baseball
SDSU 8 Fort Wayne 6
Mount Marty 2 Dordt 1
Mount Marty 7 Dordt 5
Viterbo 6 Dakota State 0
Jamestown 16 Dakota State 3
College Softball
Jamestown 9 Dakota State 8
Jamestown 1 Dakota State 0
High School Baseball
Winner/Colome 11 Lead-Deadwood 2
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1
Lennox 2 Garretson 1
Pierre 6 Harrisburg 3
Harrisburg 1 Pierre 0
PG/DC/WL/C 11 Gregory 7
Tri-Valley 4 McCook 3
McCook 9 Tri-Valley 2
Baltic 10 Tea Area 1
Dell Rapids 11 Sioux Valley 1
Parkston 5 Wagner/Avon 3
Bon Homme 12 Elk Point-Jefferson 1
Washington 10 Brookings 4
Brandon Valley 7 Watertown 0
Brandon Valley 7 Watertown 6
Winner/Colome 10 Chamberlain 2
Deuel/Castlewood/Hamlin 13 W/W/M/H 3
Women’s College Tennis
Summit League semifinals
USD 4 vs. Omaha 2
High School Boys Tennis
Sioux Falls Lincoln 8 Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Sioux Falls Lincoln 9 Aberdeen Central 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9 Pierre 0
Mitchell 7 Rapid City Christian 2
Brandon Valley 8 Rapid City Central 1
High School Girls Golf
Beresford Invite
1 Vermillion 213
2 Elk Point-Jefferson 214
3 Dakota Valley 256
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.