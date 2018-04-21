  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

April 21, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Football
Spring Games
SDSU Blue 40 vs. SDSU White 17 *Taryn Christion: 9-17, 160 Yards, 2 TD

USD Red 33 vs. USD White 27 *Austin Simmons: 11-17, 254 Yards, TD

College Baseball
SDSU 3 Oral Roberts 1
Oral Roberts 7 SDSU 3

College Softball
Valley City State 4 Presentation 2

Women’s College Golf
NSIC Tournament – Round 1
1 MSU-Mankato 313
2 Augustana 321
3 Concordia-St. Paul 337
3 Minot State 337
5 USF 338

Women’s College Tennis
Doane 8 Mount Marty 1

Men’s College Tennis
Doane 9 Mount Marty 0

High School Boys Tennis
Rapid City Stevens 9 Brandon Valley 0
Rapid City Stevens 5 Roosevelt 4
Mitchell 9 Madison 0
Mitchell 9 Huron 0
Mitchell 9 Vermillion 0


