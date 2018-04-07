Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Softball
Northern State 3 USF 2
USF 13 Northern State 4
Mayville State 4 Presentation 3
Presentation 1 Mayville State 0
Dakota State 7 Viterbo 3
Dakota State 6 Viterbo 3
Men’s College Tennis
Valparaiso 5 SDSU 2
USHL
Waterloo 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 3
ECHL
Rapd City Rush 3 Tulsa Oilers 2 SO
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.