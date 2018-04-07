  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

April 7, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Softball
Northern State 3 USF 2
USF 13 Northern State 4
Mayville State 4 Presentation 3
Presentation 1 Mayville State 0
Dakota State 7 Viterbo 3
Dakota State 6 Viterbo 3

Men’s College Tennis
Valparaiso 5 SDSU 2

USHL
Waterloo 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 3

ECHL
Rapd City Rush 3 Tulsa Oilers 2 SO


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia