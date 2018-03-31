Saturday Morning Scoreboard

USHL Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Waterloo 2 (OT) College Baseball Augustana 14, Bemidji State 0

\

Augustana 9, Bemidji State 3 USF 3, St. Cloud State 1 USF 10, St. Cloud State 9 (10 innings) Northern State 6, NW Missouri 0 Northern State 12, NW Missouri 3 Omaha 5, SDSU 3 Omaha 8, SDSU 5 Dordt 3, DWU 1 DWU 11, Dordt 2 Presentation 9, Dakota State 3 Presentaiton 7, Dakota State 4 Morningside 7, Mount Marty 4 Morningside 11, Mount Marty 8 College Softball Augustana 5, Mankato 4 Augustana 8, Mankato 6 USF 8, Upper Iowa 7 USF 4, Upper Iowa 3 Western Illinois 5, USD 3 Western Illinois 7, USD 4 SDSU 9, Omaha 1 SDSU 11, Omaha 7 New Mexico Highland 7, Black Hills State 4 New Mexico Highlands 5, Black Hills State 2 Presentation 5, Dakota State 0 Dakota State 2, Presentation 1 Bemidji 6, Northern State 2 Northern State 4, Bemidji 2 Women’s College Tennis Western Illinois 6, SDSU 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.