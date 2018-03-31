  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

March 31, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Waterloo 2 (OT)

College Baseball

Augustana 14, Bemidji State 0
\
Augustana 9, Bemidji State 3

USF 3, St. Cloud State 1

USF 10, St. Cloud State 9 (10 innings)

Northern State 6, NW Missouri 0

Northern State 12, NW Missouri 3

Omaha 5, SDSU 3

Omaha 8, SDSU 5

Dordt 3, DWU 1

DWU 11, Dordt 2

Presentation 9, Dakota State 3

Presentaiton 7, Dakota State 4

Morningside 7, Mount Marty 4

Morningside 11, Mount Marty 8

College Softball

Augustana 5, Mankato 4

Augustana 8, Mankato 6

USF 8, Upper Iowa 7

USF 4, Upper Iowa 3

Western Illinois 5, USD 3

Western Illinois 7, USD 4

SDSU 9, Omaha 1

SDSU 11, Omaha 7

New Mexico Highland 7, Black Hills State 4

New Mexico Highlands 5, Black Hills State 2

Presentation 5, Dakota State 0

Dakota State 2, Presentation 1

Bemidji 6, Northern State 2

Northern State 4, Bemidji 2

Women’s College Tennis

Western Illinois 6, SDSU 1


