Saturday Morning Scoreboard

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Waterloo 2 (OT)
College Baseball
Augustana 14, Bemidji State 0
Augustana 9, Bemidji State 3
USF 3, St. Cloud State 1
USF 10, St. Cloud State 9 (10 innings)
Northern State 6, NW Missouri 0
Northern State 12, NW Missouri 3
Omaha 5, SDSU 3
Omaha 8, SDSU 5
Dordt 3, DWU 1
DWU 11, Dordt 2
Presentation 9, Dakota State 3
Presentaiton 7, Dakota State 4
Morningside 7, Mount Marty 4
Morningside 11, Mount Marty 8
College Softball
Augustana 5, Mankato 4
Augustana 8, Mankato 6
USF 8, Upper Iowa 7
USF 4, Upper Iowa 3
Western Illinois 5, USD 3
Western Illinois 7, USD 4
SDSU 9, Omaha 1
SDSU 11, Omaha 7
New Mexico Highland 7, Black Hills State 4
New Mexico Highlands 5, Black Hills State 2
Presentation 5, Dakota State 0
Dakota State 2, Presentation 1
Bemidji 6, Northern State 2
Northern State 4, Bemidji 2
Women’s College Tennis
Western Illinois 6, SDSU 1
