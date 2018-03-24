  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

March 24, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G League

Northern Arizona 125 Sioux FallsSkyforce 114

Women’s College Basketball

Division II Championship

Central Missouri 66 Ashland 52

ECHL

Idaho Steelheads 5 Rapid City Rush 0

USHL

Tri-City 2 Sioux Falls Stampede 1

High School Hockey National

Rushmore Thunder 2 Pinnacle, AZ 1

Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Viewmont, UT 2

College Softball

USD 11 Omaha 8

SDSU 6 Kansas City 4

Chadron St, 3 Black Hills State 2

Chadron St. 1 Black Hills State 0

Presentation 5 Valley City State 4

Valley City State 9 Presentation 2

College Baseball

SDSU 6 Western Illinois 3 12 innings

Winona State 5 USF 1

Winona State 4 USF 3


