Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League
Northern Arizona 125 Sioux FallsSkyforce 114
Women’s College Basketball
Division II Championship
Central Missouri 66 Ashland 52
ECHL
Idaho Steelheads 5 Rapid City Rush 0
USHL
Tri-City 2 Sioux Falls Stampede 1
High School Hockey National
Rushmore Thunder 2 Pinnacle, AZ 1
Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Viewmont, UT 2
College Softball
USD 11 Omaha 8
SDSU 6 Kansas City 4
Chadron St, 3 Black Hills State 2
Chadron St. 1 Black Hills State 0
Presentation 5 Valley City State 4
Valley City State 9 Presentation 2
College Baseball
SDSU 6 Western Illinois 3 12 innings
Winona State 5 USF 1
Winona State 4 USF 3
