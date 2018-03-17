Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament
Villanova 81 SDSU 74 (F/OT)
Girls High School Basketball
South Dakota
Class “AA”
Semifinals
Aberdeen Central 44 Brandon Valley 43
Harrisburg 53 Lincoln 51 OT
Consolation Semifinals
Washington 56 Rapid City Stevens 46
O’Gorman 56 Rapid City Central 51
Boys High School Basketball
State Tournaments
Class “AA”
Semifinals
Harrisburg 60 Rapid City Stevens 52
Yankton 60 Rapid City Central 52
Consolation Semifinals
Douglas 80 Sioux Falls Lincoln 73
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68 Sioux Falls Washington 63
Class “A”
Semifinals
Tea Area 76 Sioux Falls Christian 68
Madison 58 Sioux Valley 55
Consolation Semifinals
Red Cloud 70 Crow Creek 68
Dakota Valley 68 Pine Ridge 65
Class “B”
Semifinals
Clark/Willow Lake 67 Bridgewater-Emery 62
Sully Buttes 56 White River 34
Consolation Semifinals
Canistota 69 Lower Brule 49
Timber Lake 38 Langford Area 37
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Des Moines 2 OT
ECHL
Wichita Thunder 3 Rapid City rush 2
College Baseball
Oral Roberts 14 SDSU 9
