Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
NAIA Tournament
College of Idaho 62 DWU 60
Women’s College Basketball
Division II Central Region
#1 Augustana 75 #8 Lindenwood 41
#5 Northern State 75 #4 Arkansas Tech 64
Division II South Central Region
Angelo State 87 Black Hills State 75
NAIA Tournament
DWU 76 Southern Oregon 61
High School Girls Basketball
State “A” Tournament
Semifinals
#8 Madison 60 #4 West Central 44
#2 St. Thomas More 63 #3 McCook Central/Montrose 54
Consolation Semifinals
#1 Belle Fourche 79 #5 Crow Creek 53
#6 Aberdeen Roncalli 58 #7 Vermillion 45
State “B” Tournament
Semifinals
#5 Castlewood 70 #8 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64
#2 Hanson 46 #6 Ethan 32
Consolation Semifinals
#4 Warner 60 #1 Faith 45
#3 Sully Buttes 41 #7 Avon 40
ECHL
Colorado Eagle 4 Rapid City Rush 3
High School Boys Hockey
State Tournament
Brookings 6 Watertown 3
Rushmore 8 Mitchell 0
Huron 2 Oahe 1
Sioux Falls 7 Sioux Center 0
College Baseball
Northern Colorado 3 vs. SDSU 2 (F/11)
College Softball
SDSU 6 Seton Hall 1
Bethune-Cookman 3 SDSU 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.