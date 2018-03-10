Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

NAIA Tournament

College of Idaho 62 DWU 60 Women’s College Basketball

Division II Central Region

#1 Augustana 75 #8 Lindenwood 41

#5 Northern State 75 #4 Arkansas Tech 64

Division II South Central Region

Angelo State 87 Black Hills State 75 NAIA Tournament

DWU 76 Southern Oregon 61 High School Girls Basketball

State “A” Tournament

Semifinals

#8 Madison 60 #4 West Central 44

#2 St. Thomas More 63 #3 McCook Central/Montrose 54 Consolation Semifinals

#1 Belle Fourche 79 #5 Crow Creek 53

#6 Aberdeen Roncalli 58 #7 Vermillion 45 State “B” Tournament

Semifinals

#5 Castlewood 70 #8 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64

#2 Hanson 46 #6 Ethan 32 Consolation Semifinals

#4 Warner 60 #1 Faith 45

#3 Sully Buttes 41 #7 Avon 40 ECHL

Colorado Eagle 4 Rapid City Rush 3 High School Boys Hockey

State Tournament

Brookings 6 Watertown 3

Rushmore 8 Mitchell 0

Huron 2 Oahe 1

Sioux Falls 7 Sioux Center 0 College Baseball

Northern Colorado 3 vs. SDSU 2 (F/11) College Softball

SDSU 6 Seton Hall 1

Bethune-Cookman 3 SDSU 1

