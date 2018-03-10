Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
March 10, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball
NAIA Tournament
College of Idaho 62 DWU 60

Women’s College Basketball
Division II Central Region
#1 Augustana 75 #8 Lindenwood 41
#5 Northern State 75 #4 Arkansas Tech 64
Division II South Central Region
Angelo State 87 Black Hills State 75

NAIA Tournament
DWU 76 Southern Oregon 61

High School Girls Basketball
State “A” Tournament
Semifinals
#8 Madison 60 #4 West Central 44
#2 St. Thomas More 63 #3 McCook Central/Montrose 54

Consolation Semifinals
#1 Belle Fourche 79 #5 Crow Creek 53
#6 Aberdeen Roncalli 58 #7 Vermillion 45

State “B” Tournament
Semifinals
#5 Castlewood 70 #8 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64
#2 Hanson 46 #6 Ethan 32

Consolation Semifinals
#4 Warner 60 #1 Faith 45
#3 Sully Buttes 41 #7 Avon 40

ECHL
Colorado Eagle 4 Rapid City Rush 3

High School Boys Hockey
State Tournament
Brookings 6 Watertown 3
Rushmore 8 Mitchell 0
Huron 2 Oahe 1
Sioux Falls 7 Sioux Center 0

College Baseball
Northern Colorado 3 vs. SDSU 2 (F/11)

College Softball
SDSU 6 Seton Hall 1
Bethune-Cookman 3 SDSU 1


