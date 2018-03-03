Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League Sioux Falls Skyforce 121 Greensboro 107 High School Boys Basketball Region 1A

Semifinal

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51 Sisseton 61, Milbank 45 Region 2A

Semifinal

Madison 58, Hamlin 45 Sioux Valley 65, Flandreau 63 Region 3A

Semifinal

Dell Rapids 60, Tri-Valley 50 Sioux Falls Christian 81, West Central 33 Region 4A

Semifinal

Dakota Valley 61, Vermillion 60 Tea Area 79, Elk Point-Jefferson 47 Region 5A

Semifinal

Bon Homme 46, Platte-Geddes 39 Parker 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41 Region 6A

Semifinal

Crow Creek 80, McLaughlin 61 Miller 78, Stanley County 49 Region 7A

Semifinal

Pine Ridge 95, Todd County 76 Region 8A

Semifinal

St. Thomas More 56, Rapid City Christian 28 Region 1B

Semifinal

Clark/Willow Lake 61, Britton-Hecla 38 Langford Area 50, Warner 34 Region 2B

Semifinal

Sully Buttes 61, Leola/Frederick 43 Region 3B

Semifinal

Castlewood 53, Wolsey-Wessington 34 De Smet 56, Arlington 37 Region 4B

Semifinal

Colman-Egan 46, Ethan 42 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Chester Area 42 Region 5B

Semifinal

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Irene-Wakonda 41 Region 6B

Semifinal

Corsica-Stickney 62, Gregory 43 Kimball/White Lake 65, Colome 49 Region 7B

Semifinal

Lower Brule 73, Jones County 52 White River 81, Lyman 60 Region 8B

Semifinal

Timber Lake 79, Takini 47 High School Girls Basketball

Class AA

Round of 16 Aberdeen Central 58, Yankton 34 Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 40 Harrisburg 56, Sturgis Brown 40 RC Central 51, Brookings 48 Rapid City Stevens 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23 Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Watertown 38 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Spearfish 31 Sioux Falls Washington 40, Pierre 34 ECHL

Allen Americans 5 Rapid City Rush 2 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 2 Des Moines 1 SO High School Hockey

Girl Varsity State Tournament

Watertown Lakers 6 Mitchell Marlins 4

Brookings Rangers 3 Rushmore Thunder 2

Sioux Falls 9 Oahe Lady Capitals 1

Aberdeen Cougars 8 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0 College Baseball

Southeast Missouri State 12 SDSU 8

Rogers State 2 USF 0 College Softball

USD 1 UNLV 0

