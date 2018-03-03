  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

March 3, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 121 Greensboro 107

High School Boys Basketball

Region 1A
Semifinal
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51

Sisseton 61, Milbank 45

Region 2A
Semifinal
Madison 58, Hamlin 45

Sioux Valley 65, Flandreau 63

Region 3A
Semifinal
Dell Rapids 60, Tri-Valley 50

Sioux Falls Christian 81, West Central 33

Region 4A
Semifinal
Dakota Valley 61, Vermillion 60

Tea Area 79, Elk Point-Jefferson 47

Region 5A
Semifinal
Bon Homme 46, Platte-Geddes 39

Parker 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41

Region 6A
Semifinal
Crow Creek 80, McLaughlin 61

Miller 78, Stanley County 49

Region 7A
Semifinal
Pine Ridge 95, Todd County 76

Region 8A
Semifinal
St. Thomas More 56, Rapid City Christian 28

Region 1B
Semifinal
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Britton-Hecla 38

Langford Area 50, Warner 34

Region 2B
Semifinal
Sully Buttes 61, Leola/Frederick 43

Region 3B
Semifinal
Castlewood 53, Wolsey-Wessington 34

De Smet 56, Arlington 37

Region 4B
Semifinal
Colman-Egan 46, Ethan 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Chester Area 42

Region 5B
Semifinal
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Irene-Wakonda 41

Region 6B
Semifinal
Corsica-Stickney 62, Gregory 43

Kimball/White Lake 65, Colome 49

Region 7B
Semifinal
Lower Brule 73, Jones County 52

White River 81, Lyman 60

Region 8B
Semifinal
Timber Lake 79, Takini 47

High School Girls Basketball
Class AA
Round of 16

Aberdeen Central 58, Yankton 34

Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 40

Harrisburg 56, Sturgis Brown 40

RC Central 51, Brookings 48

Rapid City Stevens 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23

Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Watertown 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Spearfish 31

Sioux Falls Washington 40, Pierre 34

ECHL
Allen Americans 5 Rapid City Rush 2

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 2 Des Moines 1 SO

High School Hockey
Girl Varsity State Tournament
Watertown Lakers 6 Mitchell Marlins 4
Brookings Rangers 3 Rushmore Thunder 2
Sioux Falls 9 Oahe Lady Capitals 1
Aberdeen Cougars 8 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0

College Baseball
Southeast Missouri State 12 SDSU 8
Rogers State 2 USF 0

College Softball
USD 1 UNLV 0


