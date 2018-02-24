  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

February 24, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

State high School Wrestling Tournament
Day One Standings
State “A” Tournament
Team Standings – Day 1
1 Rapid City Stevens 88.5
2 Pierre 85
3 Sturgis 62
4 Rapid City Central 59.5
5 Aberdeen Central 58.5
6 Harrisburg 58
7 Huron 54
8 Brandon Valley 51.5
9 Vermillion 45.5
10 Chamberlain 39

State “B” Tournament
Team Standings – Day 1
1 Canton 79
2 Howard 58
3 Winner 57.5
4 Philip 48
5 Mobridge-Pollock 47
6 McCook Central/Montrose 42
7 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 40.5
8 Parkston 39
9 Clark/Willow Lake 35
9 Redfield 35
9 Wagner 35

High School Boys Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 51

Avon 72, Burke/South Central 53

Colome 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54

Crazy Horse 71, Marty Indian 58

Dakota Valley 59, Lennox 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 71, West Central 41

Faith 59, Wall 46

Hot Springs 72, Rapid City Christian 39

Langford Area 61, Waverly-South Shore 22

Lemmon 93, Wakpala 57

Lower Brule 77, Little Wound 65

Madison 71, Milbank 49

McCook Central/Montrose 69, Baltic 66 (F/2OT)

Menno 62, Centerville 35

Miller 83, Highmore-Harrold 71

Mitchell 47, Pierre 45

Red Cloud 87, Bennett County 57

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 82, Wessington Springs 44

Sioux Falls Christian 82, Tri-Valley 44

Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Harrisburg 61

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74, Sioux Falls Washington 65

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Brookings 41

Sunshine Bible Academy 71, Iroquois 59

Takini 72, Edgemont 33

Tea Area 64, Beresford 47

Timber Lake 86, Tiospaye Topa 44

White River 77, Lyman 46

High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 62, Huron 41

Pierre 50, Mitchell 36

Rapid City Central 67, Spearfish 56

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Washington 41

Region 5B
Freeman 54, Canistota 20
Irene-Wakonda 66, Bridgewater-Emery 41

Region 6B
Avon 51, Scotland 25
Burke/South Central 61, Kimball/White Lake 38

Region 8B
Faith 71, Lemmon 41
Timber Lake 63, Dupree 33

High School Boys Hockey
Oahe Caoitals 8. Mitchell Marlins 3

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 7, Dubuque Wild 6 OT

ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4, Idaho Steelheeads 2

College Baseball

Bradley 8, SDSU 6
Bradley 4, SDSU 2

Women’s Softball
Augustana 9, Missouri Western 0
Louisian Tech 9, USD 1
Missouri State 13, USD 3
Jamestown 8, Presentation 5
Jamestown 3, Presentation 0

Men’s Tennis

Cardinal Stritch 8, SDSU 1

Women’s Tennis

Marquette 7, SDSU 0

College Indoor Track & Field

Summit League
Men (5 events)

62-NDSU
53-South Dakota
48-SDSU
21-Oral Roberts

Women
86-NDSU
58-South Dakota
24-SDSU
11-Oral Roberts

N-S-I-C
Men (7 events)
31.0-U.S.F. (4th) *Mason Phillips wins 3,000 M
22.5-Augustana (7th) *Anthony Huber wins shot, AU wins Distance Medley
15.5-Northern (9th)

Women (6 events)
28.0-Augustana (3rd)
10.0-U.S.F., Northern (9th)


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia