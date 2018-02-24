Saturday Morning Scoreboard

State high School Wrestling Tournament

Day One Standings

State “A” Tournament

Team Standings – Day 1

1 Rapid City Stevens 88.5

2 Pierre 85

3 Sturgis 62

4 Rapid City Central 59.5

5 Aberdeen Central 58.5

6 Harrisburg 58

7 Huron 54

8 Brandon Valley 51.5

9 Vermillion 45.5

10 Chamberlain 39 State “B” Tournament

Team Standings – Day 1

1 Canton 79

2 Howard 58

3 Winner 57.5

4 Philip 48

5 Mobridge-Pollock 47

6 McCook Central/Montrose 42

7 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 40.5

8 Parkston 39

9 Clark/Willow Lake 35

9 Redfield 35

9 Wagner 35 High School Boys Basketball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 51 Avon 72, Burke/South Central 53 Colome 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54 Crazy Horse 71, Marty Indian 58 Dakota Valley 59, Lennox 46 Elk Point-Jefferson 71, West Central 41 Faith 59, Wall 46 Hot Springs 72, Rapid City Christian 39 Langford Area 61, Waverly-South Shore 22 Lemmon 93, Wakpala 57 Lower Brule 77, Little Wound 65 Madison 71, Milbank 49 McCook Central/Montrose 69, Baltic 66 (F/2OT) Menno 62, Centerville 35 Miller 83, Highmore-Harrold 71 Mitchell 47, Pierre 45 Red Cloud 87, Bennett County 57 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 82, Wessington Springs 44 Sioux Falls Christian 82, Tri-Valley 44 Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Harrisburg 61 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74, Sioux Falls Washington 65 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Brookings 41 Sunshine Bible Academy 71, Iroquois 59 Takini 72, Edgemont 33 Tea Area 64, Beresford 47 Timber Lake 86, Tiospaye Topa 44 White River 77, Lyman 46 High School Girls Basketball

Brandon Valley 62, Huron 41 Pierre 50, Mitchell 36 Rapid City Central 67, Spearfish 56 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Washington 41 Region 5B

Freeman 54, Canistota 20

Irene-Wakonda 66, Bridgewater-Emery 41 Region 6B

Avon 51, Scotland 25

Burke/South Central 61, Kimball/White Lake 38 Region 8B

Faith 71, Lemmon 41

Timber Lake 63, Dupree 33 High School Boys Hockey

Oahe Caoitals 8. Mitchell Marlins 3 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 7, Dubuque Wild 6 OT ECHL

Rapid City Rush 4, Idaho Steelheeads 2 College Baseball Bradley 8, SDSU 6

Bradley 4, SDSU 2 Women’s Softball

Augustana 9, Missouri Western 0

Louisian Tech 9, USD 1

Missouri State 13, USD 3

Jamestown 8, Presentation 5

Jamestown 3, Presentation 0 Men’s Tennis Cardinal Stritch 8, SDSU 1 Women’s Tennis Marquette 7, SDSU 0 College Indoor Track & Field Summit League

Men (5 events) 62-NDSU

53-South Dakota

48-SDSU

21-Oral Roberts Women

86-NDSU

58-South Dakota

24-SDSU

11-Oral Roberts N-S-I-C

Men (7 events)

31.0-U.S.F. (4th) *Mason Phillips wins 3,000 M

22.5-Augustana (7th) *Anthony Huber wins shot, AU wins Distance Medley

15.5-Northern (9th) Women (6 events)

28.0-Augustana (3rd)

10.0-U.S.F., Northern (9th)

