Saturday Morning Scoreboard

State high School Wrestling Tournament
Day One Standings
State “A” Tournament
Team Standings – Day 1
1 Rapid City Stevens 88.5
2 Pierre 85
3 Sturgis 62
4 Rapid City Central 59.5
5 Aberdeen Central 58.5
6 Harrisburg 58
7 Huron 54
8 Brandon Valley 51.5
9 Vermillion 45.5
10 Chamberlain 39
State “B” Tournament
Team Standings – Day 1
1 Canton 79
2 Howard 58
3 Winner 57.5
4 Philip 48
5 Mobridge-Pollock 47
6 McCook Central/Montrose 42
7 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 40.5
8 Parkston 39
9 Clark/Willow Lake 35
9 Redfield 35
9 Wagner 35
High School Boys Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Gayville-Volin 51
Avon 72, Burke/South Central 53
Colome 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54
Crazy Horse 71, Marty Indian 58
Dakota Valley 59, Lennox 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 71, West Central 41
Faith 59, Wall 46
Hot Springs 72, Rapid City Christian 39
Langford Area 61, Waverly-South Shore 22
Lemmon 93, Wakpala 57
Lower Brule 77, Little Wound 65
Madison 71, Milbank 49
McCook Central/Montrose 69, Baltic 66 (F/2OT)
Menno 62, Centerville 35
Miller 83, Highmore-Harrold 71
Mitchell 47, Pierre 45
Red Cloud 87, Bennett County 57
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 82, Wessington Springs 44
Sioux Falls Christian 82, Tri-Valley 44
Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Harrisburg 61
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74, Sioux Falls Washington 65
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Brookings 41
Sunshine Bible Academy 71, Iroquois 59
Takini 72, Edgemont 33
Tea Area 64, Beresford 47
Timber Lake 86, Tiospaye Topa 44
White River 77, Lyman 46
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 62, Huron 41
Pierre 50, Mitchell 36
Rapid City Central 67, Spearfish 56
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Washington 41
Region 5B
Freeman 54, Canistota 20
Irene-Wakonda 66, Bridgewater-Emery 41
Region 6B
Avon 51, Scotland 25
Burke/South Central 61, Kimball/White Lake 38
Region 8B
Faith 71, Lemmon 41
Timber Lake 63, Dupree 33
High School Boys Hockey
Oahe Caoitals 8. Mitchell Marlins 3
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 7, Dubuque Wild 6 OT
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4, Idaho Steelheeads 2
College Baseball
Bradley 8, SDSU 6
Bradley 4, SDSU 2
Women’s Softball
Augustana 9, Missouri Western 0
Louisian Tech 9, USD 1
Missouri State 13, USD 3
Jamestown 8, Presentation 5
Jamestown 3, Presentation 0
Men’s Tennis
Cardinal Stritch 8, SDSU 1
Women’s Tennis
Marquette 7, SDSU 0
College Indoor Track & Field
Summit League
Men (5 events)
62-NDSU
53-South Dakota
48-SDSU
21-Oral Roberts
Women
86-NDSU
58-South Dakota
24-SDSU
11-Oral Roberts
N-S-I-C
Men (7 events)
31.0-U.S.F. (4th) *Mason Phillips wins 3,000 M
22.5-Augustana (7th) *Anthony Huber wins shot, AU wins Distance Medley
15.5-Northern (9th)
Women (6 events)
28.0-Augustana (3rd)
10.0-U.S.F., Northern (9th)
