Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
USF 79, Concordia SP 68
Augustana 86, Winona State
Northern 65, MN-Duluth 46
Women’s College Basketball
Concordia SP 74, USF 56
Northern 57, MN-Duluth 44
Winona State 71, Augustana 67
Dakota State 80, Grace 53 *
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 53, Northwestern 46
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 46
Bennett County 77, Jones County 72
Bon Homme 66, Gregory 56
Bridgewater-Emery 68, Parker 62
Brookings 56, Pierre 52
Canton 72, Alcester-Hudson 38
Castlewood 70, Estelline 36
Clark/Willow Lake 74, Redfield/Doland 40
Colman-Egan 47, Canistota 46
Crow Creek 88, St. Francis Indian 48
Dell Rapids 65, Lennox 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 60
Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., forfeit
Ethan 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52
Groton Area 70, Milbank Area 61
Harding County 79, Lemmon 36
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Leola/Frederick 52
Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 53
Lyman 67, Kadoka Area 53
Madison 67, Dakota Valley 59
Menno 49, Scotland 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Parkston 48
Potter County 68, Highmore-Harrold 61
Red Cloud 65, Sturgis Brown 58
Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 61
Sisseton 63, Hamlin 38
Tea Area 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 50
Timber Lake 65, Newell 15
Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Webster 62
Watertown 48, Huron 37
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 57, Harrisburg 35
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Britton-Hecla 13
Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Bon Homme 62, Centerville 24
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Timber Lake 50
Crazy Horse 86, Takini 23
Crow Creek 59, St. Francis Indian 36
Dakota Valley 51, Madison 46
Douglas 52, Rapid City Christian 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Tea Area 29
Ethan 45, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41
Flandreau Indian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17
Jones County 33, Lyman 30
McLaughlin 54, Chamberlain 43
Sturgis Brown 52, Red Cloud 51
Wall 54, Hill City 47
Watertown 56, Yankton 42
Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 47
Winner 58, Mobridge-Pollock 19
College Wrestling
SDSU 22, NDSU 12
High School Wrestling
Region 2-A
203.5-Harrisburg
186.5-Brandon Valley
120.0-Vermillion
101.0-Yankton
91.5-Lennox
ECHL
Wichita Thunder 3, Rapid City Rush 1
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 5, Sioux City Muskateers 3
High School Hokey
Boys
Brookings Rangers 8, Mitchell Marlins 0
Sioux Falls Flyers 6, Watertown Lakers 2
College Softball
San Jose State 6, USD 5 *
College Baseball
Metro State 5, USF 2
Austin Peay 4, SDSU 2
College Swimming and Diving
Summit League in SF
Men
751-Denver
472-South Dakota
456-SDSU
236.5-Western Illinois
Women
720-Denver
418-Omaha
375-SDSU
354-South Dakota
NSIC at Fargo
Women
660-Mankato St.
621-St. Cloud State
433-USF
386-Augustana
258.5-Northern (6th)
