Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball USF 79, Concordia SP 68 Augustana 86, Winona State Northern 65, MN-Duluth 46 Women’s College Basketball Concordia SP 74, USF 56 Northern 57, MN-Duluth 44 Winona State 71, Augustana 67 Dakota State 80, Grace 53 * High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Christian 53, Northwestern 46 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 46 Bennett County 77, Jones County 72 Bon Homme 66, Gregory 56 Bridgewater-Emery 68, Parker 62 Brookings 56, Pierre 52 Canton 72, Alcester-Hudson 38 Castlewood 70, Estelline 36 Clark/Willow Lake 74, Redfield/Doland 40 Colman-Egan 47, Canistota 46 Crow Creek 88, St. Francis Indian 48 Dell Rapids 65, Lennox 57 Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 60 Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., forfeit Ethan 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52 Groton Area 70, Milbank Area 61 Harding County 79, Lemmon 36 Herreid/Selby Area 61, Leola/Frederick 52 Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 53 Lyman 67, Kadoka Area 53 Madison 67, Dakota Valley 59 Menno 49, Scotland 39 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Parkston 48 Potter County 68, Highmore-Harrold 61 Red Cloud 65, Sturgis Brown 58 Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 61 Sisseton 63, Hamlin 38 Tea Area 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 50 Timber Lake 65, Newell 15 Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Webster 62 Watertown 48, Huron 37 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 57, Harrisburg 35 Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Britton-Hecla 13 Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 34 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 33 Bon Homme 62, Centerville 24 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Timber Lake 50 Crazy Horse 86, Takini 23 Crow Creek 59, St. Francis Indian 36 Dakota Valley 51, Madison 46 Douglas 52, Rapid City Christian 33 Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Tea Area 29 Ethan 45, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41 Flandreau Indian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17 Jones County 33, Lyman 30 McLaughlin 54, Chamberlain 43 Sturgis Brown 52, Red Cloud 51 Wall 54, Hill City 47 Watertown 56, Yankton 42 Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 47 Winner 58, Mobridge-Pollock 19 College Wrestling SDSU 22, NDSU 12 High School Wrestling Region 2-A 203.5-Harrisburg 186.5-Brandon Valley 120.0-Vermillion 101.0-Yankton 91.5-Lennox ECHL Wichita Thunder 3, Rapid City Rush 1 USHL Sioux Falls Stampede 5, Sioux City Muskateers 3 High School Hokey Boys Brookings Rangers 8, Mitchell Marlins 0 Sioux Falls Flyers 6, Watertown Lakers 2 College Softball San Jose State 6, USD 5 * College Baseball Metro State 5, USF 2 Austin Peay 4, SDSU 2 College Swimming and Diving Summit League in SF Men 751-Denver 472-South Dakota 456-SDSU 236.5-Western Illinois Women 720-Denver 418-Omaha 375-SDSU 354-South Dakota NSIC at Fargo Women 660-Mankato St. 621-St. Cloud State 433-USF 386-Augustana 258.5-Northern (6th)

