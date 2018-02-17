Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
February 17, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball

USF 79, Concordia SP 68

Augustana 86, Winona State

Northern 65, MN-Duluth 46

Women’s College Basketball

Concordia SP 74, USF 56

Northern 57, MN-Duluth 44

Winona State 71, Augustana 67

Dakota State 80, Grace 53 *

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 53, Northwestern 46

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

Bennett County 77, Jones County 72

Bon Homme 66, Gregory 56

Bridgewater-Emery 68, Parker 62

Brookings 56, Pierre 52

Canton 72, Alcester-Hudson 38

Castlewood 70, Estelline 36

Clark/Willow Lake 74, Redfield/Doland 40

Colman-Egan 47, Canistota 46

Crow Creek 88, St. Francis Indian 48

Dell Rapids 65, Lennox 57

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 60

Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., forfeit

Ethan 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52

Groton Area 70, Milbank Area 61

Harding County 79, Lemmon 36

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Leola/Frederick 52

Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 53

Lyman 67, Kadoka Area 53

Madison 67, Dakota Valley 59

Menno 49, Scotland 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Parkston 48

Potter County 68, Highmore-Harrold 61

Red Cloud 65, Sturgis Brown 58

Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 61

Sisseton 63, Hamlin 38

Tea Area 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 50

Timber Lake 65, Newell 15

Tiospa Zina Tribal 73, Webster 62

Watertown 48, Huron 37

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 57, Harrisburg 35

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Britton-Hecla 13

Alcester-Hudson 52, Canton 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Bon Homme 62, Centerville 24

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Timber Lake 50

Crazy Horse 86, Takini 23

Crow Creek 59, St. Francis Indian 36

Dakota Valley 51, Madison 46

Douglas 52, Rapid City Christian 33

Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Tea Area 29

Ethan 45, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Flandreau Indian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17

Jones County 33, Lyman 30

McLaughlin 54, Chamberlain 43

Sturgis Brown 52, Red Cloud 51

Wall 54, Hill City 47

Watertown 56, Yankton 42

Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 47

Winner 58, Mobridge-Pollock 19

College Wrestling

SDSU 22, NDSU 12

High School Wrestling

Region 2-A

203.5-Harrisburg

186.5-Brandon Valley

120.0-Vermillion

101.0-Yankton

91.5-Lennox

ECHL

Wichita Thunder 3, Rapid City Rush 1

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 5, Sioux City Muskateers 3

High School Hokey

Boys

Brookings Rangers 8, Mitchell Marlins 0

Sioux Falls Flyers 6, Watertown Lakers 2

College Softball

San Jose State 6, USD 5 *

College Baseball

Metro State 5, USF 2

Austin Peay 4, SDSU 2

College Swimming and Diving

Summit League in SF

Men

751-Denver

472-South Dakota

456-SDSU

236.5-Western Illinois

Women

720-Denver

418-Omaha

375-SDSU

354-South Dakota

NSIC at Fargo

Women

660-Mankato St.

621-St. Cloud State

433-USF

386-Augustana

258.5-Northern (6th)


