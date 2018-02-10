Saturday Morning Scoreboard

State Gymnastics-Team Event Class “AA” 145.700-Mitchell

144.375-Watertown

139.800-Brookings

138.225-O’Gorman

136.675-Pierre Class “A” 144.675-Deuel

142.500-Madison

130.000-Parkston/Hanson/Ethan

129.650-Hot Springs

128.800-Milbank NBA G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 129, Reno 104 Women’s College Basketball USF 64, Augustana 59 (OT)

Northern 89, MN-Crookston 66 Men’s College Basketball Northern St. 81, Minnesota Crookston 58

USF 88, Augustana 86 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Central 63, Brandon Valley 52 Baltic 60, Alcester-Hudson 36 Colman-Egan 52, Arlington 51 Custer 68, Belle Fourche 64 Great Plains Lutheran 64, Waubay/Summit 43 Gregory 59, Scotland 56 Harrisburg 65, Watertown 58 Kimball/White Lake 83, Sunshine Bible Academy 55 Lennox 77, West Central 52 Leola/Frederick 65, Florence/Henry 44 Lower Brule 80, Wessington Springs 41 Lyman 61, Philip 60 McLaughlin 66, Winner 60 Northwestern 68, Wilmot 41 Oelrichs 67, Santee, Neb. 50 Sisseton 69, Webster 52 Sully Buttes 82, Ipswich 53 Tea Area 85, Parkston 44 Tiospa Zina Tribal 64, Deuel 53 Yankton 54, Mitchell 34 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 46, Brandon Valley 43 Alcester-Hudson 38, Baltic 33 Belle Fourche 63, Custer 35 Beresford 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 31 Bon Homme 53, Platte-Geddes 41 Castlewood 46, Waverly-South Shore 36 Chester 50, Canistota 47 Crow Creek 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53 Dell Rapids 63, Dakota Valley 55 Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 54 Faulkton 61, Langford 41 Gayville-Volin 53, Centerville 34 Irene-Wakonda 63, Canton 36 Lake Preston 75, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21 LeMars, Iowa 58, Vermillion 56 Lyman 49, Philip 45 Parker 59, Viborg-Hurley 49 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Highmore-Harrold 54 Scotland 48, Gregory 29 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Watertown 48 Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich 44 Tri-Valley 55, Tea Area 46 Wagner 51, Chamberlain 45 Wall 55, Dupree 25 Waubay/Summit 56, Great Plains Lutheran 23 Winner 69, McLaughlin 39 Yankton 42, Mitchell 40 Dakota Plains Invitational

Third Place

Flandreau Indian 34, Freeman Academy 26 Championship

Santee, Neb. 73, Oelrichs 71 DWU Culver’s Classic

Corsica/Stickney 65, Bridgewater-Emery 44 Howard 58, Burke/South Central 52 Pine Ridge 58, Parkston 41 Sioux Falls Christian 53, McCook Central/Montrose 51 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Avon 44, OT College Wrestling SDSU 25, Pittsburgh 13

Northern 25, Dickinson State 21 High School Wrestling Pierre 44, Harrisburg 10

Aberdeen 40, Huron 30

Garretson 51, Tri-Valley 18

Garretson 42, Kingsbury County 34

Garretson 42, Flandreau 30

Kingsbury County 37, Flandreau 24

Kingsbury County 48, Tri-Valley 21

Flandreau 36, Tri-Valley 18

Kimball/White Lake 49, Chamberlain 24 College Softball SDSU 5, UMKC 3

SE Missouri 4, SDSU 1

UC-Davis 3, USD 1 Women’s College Tennis Minnesota 6, USD 1 Men’s College Tennis Drake 7, SDSU 0 USHL Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Lincoln Stars 2 ECHL Rapid City Rush 6, Utah Grizzlies 5 High School Hockey Boys

Watertown 6, Aberdeen 0 Girls

Aberdeen 8, Mitchell 0

Brookings 7, Rushmore 0

