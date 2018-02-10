  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

February 10, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

State Gymnastics-Team Event

Class “AA”

145.700-Mitchell
144.375-Watertown
139.800-Brookings
138.225-O’Gorman
136.675-Pierre

Class “A”

144.675-Deuel
142.500-Madison
130.000-Parkston/Hanson/Ethan
129.650-Hot Springs
128.800-Milbank

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 129, Reno 104

Women’s College Basketball

USF 64, Augustana 59 (OT)
Northern 89, MN-Crookston 66

Men’s College Basketball

Northern St. 81, Minnesota Crookston 58
USF 88, Augustana 86

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 63, Brandon Valley 52

Baltic 60, Alcester-Hudson 36

Colman-Egan 52, Arlington 51

Custer 68, Belle Fourche 64

Great Plains Lutheran 64, Waubay/Summit 43

Gregory 59, Scotland 56

Harrisburg 65, Watertown 58

Kimball/White Lake 83, Sunshine Bible Academy 55

Lennox 77, West Central 52

Leola/Frederick 65, Florence/Henry 44

Lower Brule 80, Wessington Springs 41

Lyman 61, Philip 60

McLaughlin 66, Winner 60

Northwestern 68, Wilmot 41

Oelrichs 67, Santee, Neb. 50

Sisseton 69, Webster 52

Sully Buttes 82, Ipswich 53

Tea Area 85, Parkston 44

Tiospa Zina Tribal 64, Deuel 53

Yankton 54, Mitchell 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central, ppd.

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 46, Brandon Valley 43

Alcester-Hudson 38, Baltic 33

Belle Fourche 63, Custer 35

Beresford 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 31

Bon Homme 53, Platte-Geddes 41

Castlewood 46, Waverly-South Shore 36

Chester 50, Canistota 47

Crow Creek 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Dell Rapids 63, Dakota Valley 55

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 54

Faulkton 61, Langford 41

Gayville-Volin 53, Centerville 34

Irene-Wakonda 63, Canton 36

Lake Preston 75, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21

LeMars, Iowa 58, Vermillion 56

Lyman 49, Philip 45

Parker 59, Viborg-Hurley 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Highmore-Harrold 54

Scotland 48, Gregory 29

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Watertown 48

Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich 44

Tri-Valley 55, Tea Area 46

Wagner 51, Chamberlain 45

Wall 55, Dupree 25

Waubay/Summit 56, Great Plains Lutheran 23

Winner 69, McLaughlin 39

Yankton 42, Mitchell 40

Dakota Plains Invitational
Third Place
Flandreau Indian 34, Freeman Academy 26

Championship
Santee, Neb. 73, Oelrichs 71

DWU Culver’s Classic
Corsica/Stickney 65, Bridgewater-Emery 44

Howard 58, Burke/South Central 52

Pine Ridge 58, Parkston 41

Sioux Falls Christian 53, McCook Central/Montrose 51

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Avon 44, OT

College Wrestling

SDSU 25, Pittsburgh 13
Northern 25, Dickinson State 21

High School Wrestling

Pierre 44, Harrisburg 10
Aberdeen 40, Huron 30
Garretson 51, Tri-Valley 18
Garretson 42, Kingsbury County 34
Garretson 42, Flandreau 30
Kingsbury County 37, Flandreau 24
Kingsbury County 48, Tri-Valley 21
Flandreau 36, Tri-Valley 18
Kimball/White Lake 49, Chamberlain 24

College Softball

SDSU 5, UMKC 3
SE Missouri 4, SDSU 1
UC-Davis 3, USD 1

Women’s College Tennis

Minnesota 6, USD 1

Men’s College Tennis

Drake 7, SDSU 0

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Lincoln Stars 2

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 6, Utah Grizzlies 5

High School Hockey

Boys
Watertown 6, Aberdeen 0

Girls
Aberdeen 8, Mitchell 0
Brookings 7, Rushmore 0


