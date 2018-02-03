Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 127, Oklahoma City Blue 118 Men’s College Basketball USF 75, Mary 66 MN Crookston 70, Augustana 60 Northern 93, Upper Iowa 80 South Dakota Mines 83, Colorado-Colorado Springs 73 Metro State 72, Black Hills State 64 Dakota State 86, Waldorf 70 Bellevue 93. Presentation 72 Women’s College Basketball Mary 76, USF 71 *Hummel 19 points Augustana 81, MN Crookston 53 Northern 68, Upper Iowa 66 South Dakota Mines 58, Colorado-Colorado Springs 39 Metro State 77, Black Hills State 63 Dakota State 70, Waldorf 66 Bellevue 87, Presentation 63 High School Boys Basketball Beresford 60, Alcester-Hudson 26 Brandon Valley 54, Watertown 49 Britton-Hecla 70, Waverly-South Shore 49 Colome 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50 Dakota Valley 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 62 Dell Rapids 77, Tri-Valley 55 Deuel 56, Clark/Willow Lake 52 Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deubrook 36 Great Plains Lutheran 74, Wilmot 56 Hamlin 67, Webster 47 Huron 68, Spearfish 51 McCook Central/Montrose 60, Garretson 45 Menno 71, Howard 37 Rapid City Stevens 57, Rapid City Central 53 Redfield/Doland 61, Milbank Area 57 Sioux Falls Christian 81, Canton 53 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Moorhead, Minn. 50 Sisseton 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 60 Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 37 Tea Area 66, Aberdeen Christian 32 White River 80, Bennett County 35 Yankton 58, Pierre 50 Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Lemmon 52, McIntosh 29 Tiospaye Topa 65, Dupree 60 Semifinal

Faith 65, Bison 31 Timber Lake 77, Harding County 41 High School Girls Basketball Beresford 61, Alcester-Hudson 35 Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 21 Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 29 Centerville 55, Aberdeen Christian 50 Custer 50, Hot Springs 11 Dakota Valley 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 43 Dell Rapids 45, Tri-Valley 39 Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Arlington 55, 2OT Deubrook 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 40 Estelline 53, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14 Ethan 66, Kimball/White Lake 23 Flandreau 56, Sioux Valley 45 Florence/Henry 57, Tri-State, N.D. 43 Hanson 63, Tea Area 22 Harrisburg 46, Brookings 44 Howard 66, Canistota 47 Lake Preston 57, Colman-Egan 46 Oelrichs 71, Edgemont 45 Parkston 45, Gregory 36 Redfield/Doland 41, Milbank 33 Spearfish 50, Huron 38 St. Thomas More 57, Chadron, Neb. 11 Sully Buttes 57, Potter County 28 Tiospa Zina Tribal 45, Groton Area 39 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Marty Indian 44 Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 38 Wall 67, Kadoka Area 52 West Central 50, Madison 39 USHL Sioux Ralls Stampede 2, Des Moines 0 ECHL Fort Wayne Komets 6, Rapid City Rush 4 High School Boys Hockey Rushmore Thunder 11, Oahe Capitals 0 Sioux Falls Flyers 10, Mitchell Marlins 2 Huron All Stars 5, Watertown Lakers 2 College Wrestling Augustana 36, Minot State 3 Upper Iowa 37, Northern 9 Women’s College Tennis E. Michigan 4, South Dakota 3 Nebraksa-Kearney 6, SDSU 1 College Softball Augusta 16, Regis 7 W. Texas A&M 4, Augustana 1

