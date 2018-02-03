Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 127, Oklahoma City Blue 118
Men’s College Basketball
USF 75, Mary 66
MN Crookston 70, Augustana 60
Northern 93, Upper Iowa 80
South Dakota Mines 83, Colorado-Colorado Springs 73
Metro State 72, Black Hills State 64
Dakota State 86, Waldorf 70
Bellevue 93. Presentation 72
Women’s College Basketball
Mary 76, USF 71 *Hummel 19 points
Augustana 81, MN Crookston 53
Northern 68, Upper Iowa 66
South Dakota Mines 58, Colorado-Colorado Springs 39
Metro State 77, Black Hills State 63
Dakota State 70, Waldorf 66
Bellevue 87, Presentation 63
High School Boys Basketball
Beresford 60, Alcester-Hudson 26
Brandon Valley 54, Watertown 49
Britton-Hecla 70, Waverly-South Shore 49
Colome 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50
Dakota Valley 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 62
Dell Rapids 77, Tri-Valley 55
Deuel 56, Clark/Willow Lake 52
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deubrook 36
Great Plains Lutheran 74, Wilmot 56
Hamlin 67, Webster 47
Huron 68, Spearfish 51
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Garretson 45
Menno 71, Howard 37
Rapid City Stevens 57, Rapid City Central 53
Redfield/Doland 61, Milbank Area 57
Sioux Falls Christian 81, Canton 53
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Moorhead, Minn. 50
Sisseton 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 60
Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 37
Tea Area 66, Aberdeen Christian 32
White River 80, Bennett County 35
Yankton 58, Pierre 50
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Lemmon 52, McIntosh 29
Tiospaye Topa 65, Dupree 60
Semifinal
Faith 65, Bison 31
Timber Lake 77, Harding County 41
High School Girls Basketball
Beresford 61, Alcester-Hudson 35
Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 21
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 29
Centerville 55, Aberdeen Christian 50
Custer 50, Hot Springs 11
Dakota Valley 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Dell Rapids 45, Tri-Valley 39
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Arlington 55, 2OT
Deubrook 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Estelline 53, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Ethan 66, Kimball/White Lake 23
Flandreau 56, Sioux Valley 45
Florence/Henry 57, Tri-State, N.D. 43
Hanson 63, Tea Area 22
Harrisburg 46, Brookings 44
Howard 66, Canistota 47
Lake Preston 57, Colman-Egan 46
Oelrichs 71, Edgemont 45
Parkston 45, Gregory 36
Redfield/Doland 41, Milbank 33
Spearfish 50, Huron 38
St. Thomas More 57, Chadron, Neb. 11
Sully Buttes 57, Potter County 28
Tiospa Zina Tribal 45, Groton Area 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Marty Indian 44
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
Wall 67, Kadoka Area 52
West Central 50, Madison 39
USHL
Sioux Ralls Stampede 2, Des Moines 0
ECHL
Fort Wayne Komets 6, Rapid City Rush 4
High School Boys Hockey
Rushmore Thunder 11, Oahe Capitals 0
Sioux Falls Flyers 10, Mitchell Marlins 2
Huron All Stars 5, Watertown Lakers 2
College Wrestling
Augustana 36, Minot State 3
Upper Iowa 37, Northern 9
Women’s College Tennis
E. Michigan 4, South Dakota 3
Nebraksa-Kearney 6, SDSU 1
College Softball
Augusta 16, Regis 7
W. Texas A&M 4, Augustana 1
