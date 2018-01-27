  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

January 27, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Women’s College Basketball

Augustana 69 Minnesota-Duluth 46

Northern State 74 USF 46

South Dakota Mines 73 Western State-Colorado 59

Black Hills State 56 Colorado-Mesa 53

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 85 Minnesota-Duluth 65

Northern State 97 USF 75

Western State-Colorado 87 South Dakota Mines 75

Colorado-Mesa 68 Black Hills State 67 OT

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Webster Area 40

Bison 41, Kadoka Area 34

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Hanson 46

Canistota 74, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Chamberlain 64, Mobridge-Pollock 59

Corsica-Stickney 61, Menno 31

Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 47

Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Tri-Valley 60

Great Plains Lutheran 50, Florence/Henry 45

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 84, Wagner 37

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Ipswich 53

Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois 33

Hot Springs 50, Hill City 49

Huron 65, Yankton 58

Langford Area 49, Northwestern 36

Pierre 74, Harrisburg 58

Pine Ridge 90, White River 75

Potter County 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

Sioux Falls Christian 94, Dakota Valley 68

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 66, Eureka/Bowdle 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke/South Central 43

Warner 52, Waubay/Summit 44

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Kimball/White Lake 43

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 44, Tiospaye Topa 36

Takini 59, Marty Indian 48

Semifinal
Lower Brule 74, Flandreau Indian 54

High School Girls Basketball

Arlington 52, Lake Preston 48

Avon 56, Parkston 36

Belle Fourche 49, Sturgis Brown 38

Castlewood 71, Deuel 34

Corsica-Stickney 64, Menno 50

Custer 59, Rapid City Christian 37

De Smet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Deubrook Area 50, Colman-Egan 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline 29

Eureka/Bowdle 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36

Faith 74, Newell 35

Hanson 75, Bridgewater-Emery 32

Harrisburg 65, Pierre 38

Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 11

Ipswich 50, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Kadoka Area 53, Bison 11

Northwestern 51, Langford 43

Rapid City Stevens 54, Spearfish 39

Sioux Falls Christian 64, Dakota Valley 60

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Sunshine Bible Academy 51, Potter County 44

Timber Lake 61, Wall 43

Todd County 63, McLaughlin 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 68, Burke/South Central 40

Wagner 56, Scotland 41

Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 42

West Central 56, Canton 23

Winner 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33

Yankton 45, Huron 33

Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 38, Chester 26

Howard 47, Baltic 38

Semifinal
Flandreau 62, Parker 28

McCook Central/Montrose 75, Sioux Valley 62

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 69, Tiospaye Topa 56

Flandreau Indian 65, Takini 32

Semifinal
Lower Brule 67, Marty Indian 46

Omaha Nation, Neb. 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

High School Wrestling

Pierre 62 Brookings 9

Huron 30 Mitchell 28

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 2 Des Moines 1

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 5 Kansas City Mavericks 2

High School Boys Hockey

Huron All Stars 9 Mitchell Marlins 4

High School Girls Hockey

Aberdeen Cougars 11 Oahe Lady Capitals 0


