Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 69 Minnesota-Duluth 46
Northern State 74 USF 46
South Dakota Mines 73 Western State-Colorado 59
Black Hills State 56 Colorado-Mesa 53
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 85 Minnesota-Duluth 65
Northern State 97 USF 75
Western State-Colorado 87 South Dakota Mines 75
Colorado-Mesa 68 Black Hills State 67 OT
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Webster Area 40
Bison 41, Kadoka Area 34
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Hanson 46
Canistota 74, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Chamberlain 64, Mobridge-Pollock 59
Corsica-Stickney 61, Menno 31
Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 47
Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Tri-Valley 60
Great Plains Lutheran 50, Florence/Henry 45
Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 84, Wagner 37
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Ipswich 53
Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois 33
Hot Springs 50, Hill City 49
Huron 65, Yankton 58
Langford Area 49, Northwestern 36
Pierre 74, Harrisburg 58
Pine Ridge 90, White River 75
Potter County 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 36
Sioux Falls Christian 94, Dakota Valley 68
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 66, Eureka/Bowdle 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke/South Central 43
Warner 52, Waubay/Summit 44
Wolsey-Wessington 68, Kimball/White Lake 43
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 44, Tiospaye Topa 36
Takini 59, Marty Indian 48
Semifinal
Lower Brule 74, Flandreau Indian 54
High School Girls Basketball
Arlington 52, Lake Preston 48
Avon 56, Parkston 36
Belle Fourche 49, Sturgis Brown 38
Castlewood 71, Deuel 34
Corsica-Stickney 64, Menno 50
Custer 59, Rapid City Christian 37
De Smet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16
Deubrook Area 50, Colman-Egan 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline 29
Eureka/Bowdle 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36
Faith 74, Newell 35
Hanson 75, Bridgewater-Emery 32
Harrisburg 65, Pierre 38
Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 11
Ipswich 50, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Kadoka Area 53, Bison 11
Northwestern 51, Langford 43
Rapid City Stevens 54, Spearfish 39
Sioux Falls Christian 64, Dakota Valley 60
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Sunshine Bible Academy 51, Potter County 44
Timber Lake 61, Wall 43
Todd County 63, McLaughlin 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 68, Burke/South Central 40
Wagner 56, Scotland 41
Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 42
West Central 56, Canton 23
Winner 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33
Yankton 45, Huron 33
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 38, Chester 26
Howard 47, Baltic 38
Semifinal
Flandreau 62, Parker 28
McCook Central/Montrose 75, Sioux Valley 62
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 69, Tiospaye Topa 56
Flandreau Indian 65, Takini 32
Semifinal
Lower Brule 67, Marty Indian 46
Omaha Nation, Neb. 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
High School Wrestling
Pierre 62 Brookings 9
Huron 30 Mitchell 28
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 2 Des Moines 1
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 5 Kansas City Mavericks 2
High School Boys Hockey
Huron All Stars 9 Mitchell Marlins 4
High School Girls Hockey
Aberdeen Cougars 11 Oahe Lady Capitals 0
