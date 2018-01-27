Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball Augustana 69 Minnesota-Duluth 46 Northern State 74 USF 46 South Dakota Mines 73 Western State-Colorado 59 Black Hills State 56 Colorado-Mesa 53 Men’s College Basketball Augustana 85 Minnesota-Duluth 65 Northern State 97 USF 75 Western State-Colorado 87 South Dakota Mines 75 Colorado-Mesa 68 Black Hills State 67 OT High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Webster Area 40 Bison 41, Kadoka Area 34 Bridgewater-Emery 53, Hanson 46 Canistota 74, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43 Chamberlain 64, Mobridge-Pollock 59 Corsica-Stickney 61, Menno 31 Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 47 Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Tri-Valley 60 Great Plains Lutheran 50, Florence/Henry 45 Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 84, Wagner 37 Herreid/Selby Area 63, Ipswich 53 Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois 33 Hot Springs 50, Hill City 49 Huron 65, Yankton 58 Langford Area 49, Northwestern 36 Pierre 74, Harrisburg 58 Pine Ridge 90, White River 75 Potter County 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 36 Sioux Falls Christian 94, Dakota Valley 68 Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 66, Eureka/Bowdle 37 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke/South Central 43 Warner 52, Waubay/Summit 44 Wolsey-Wessington 68, Kimball/White Lake 43 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Crazy Horse 44, Tiospaye Topa 36 Takini 59, Marty Indian 48 Semifinal

Lower Brule 74, Flandreau Indian 54 High School Girls Basketball Arlington 52, Lake Preston 48 Avon 56, Parkston 36 Belle Fourche 49, Sturgis Brown 38 Castlewood 71, Deuel 34 Corsica-Stickney 64, Menno 50 Custer 59, Rapid City Christian 37 De Smet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16 Deubrook Area 50, Colman-Egan 33 Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline 29 Eureka/Bowdle 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36 Faith 74, Newell 35 Hanson 75, Bridgewater-Emery 32 Harrisburg 65, Pierre 38 Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 11 Ipswich 50, Herreid/Selby Area 34 Kadoka Area 53, Bison 11 Northwestern 51, Langford 43 Rapid City Stevens 54, Spearfish 39 Sioux Falls Christian 64, Dakota Valley 60 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43 Sioux Falls Washington 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48 Sunshine Bible Academy 51, Potter County 44 Timber Lake 61, Wall 43 Todd County 63, McLaughlin 47 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 68, Burke/South Central 40 Wagner 56, Scotland 41 Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 42 West Central 56, Canton 23 Winner 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33 Yankton 45, Huron 33 Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Garretson 38, Chester 26 Howard 47, Baltic 38 Semifinal

Flandreau 62, Parker 28 McCook Central/Montrose 75, Sioux Valley 62 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Crazy Horse 69, Tiospaye Topa 56 Flandreau Indian 65, Takini 32 Semifinal

Lower Brule 67, Marty Indian 46 Omaha Nation, Neb. 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43 High School Wrestling Pierre 62 Brookings 9 Huron 30 Mitchell 28 USHL Sioux Falls Stampede 2 Des Moines 1 ECHL Rapid City Rush 5 Kansas City Mavericks 2 High School Boys Hockey Huron All Stars 9 Mitchell Marlins 4 High School Girls Hockey Aberdeen Cougars 11 Oahe Lady Capitals 0

