Saturday Morning Scoreboard

January 20, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G League
Fort Wayne Mad Ants 131 Sioux Falls Skyforce 130

Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 102 vs. Upper Iowa 55
USF 74 MSU-Mankato 71
St. Cloud State 61 Northern State 57
Presentation 73 Dakota State 69

Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 86 v Upper Iowa 69
MSU-Mankato 99 USF 82
St. Cloud State 76 Northern State 61
Presentation 75 Dakota State 74

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 62, Mitchell 30

Brandon Valley 51, Huron 44

Britton-Hecla 61, Deuel 47

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Webster Area 24

Colome 52, Gayville-Volin 48

Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 42

Flandreau 62, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Great Plains Lutheran 65, Iroquois 50

Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 59

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Eureka/Bowdle 18

Hot Springs 60, Belle Fourche 35

Langford 49, Castlewood 47

Lennox 71, Platte-Geddes 32

Leola/Frederick 47, Northwestern 46

Lower Brule 66, Flandreau Indian 58

Milbank Area 52, Hamlin 46

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Madison 63

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Rapid City Central 49

Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56

Watertown 50, Pierre 29

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 71, Tea Area 66

Wilmot 49, Waverly-South Shore 38

Yankton 66, Brookings 38

High School Girls BBasketball

Aberdeen Central 47, Mitchell 46

Baltic 30, Viborg-Hurley 29

Belle Fourche 45, Hot Springs 10

Beresford 67, Canton 34

Brandon Valley 60, Huron 52

Brookings 51, Yankton 29

Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 38

Dell Rapids 80, Sioux Valley 65

Freeman 51, Menno 41

Hanson 72, Canistota 43

Lennox 58, Parkston 31

Madison 70, Sioux Falls Christian 69

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Flandreau 54

Northwestern 54, Leola/Frederick 40

Platte-Geddes 55, Scotland 54

Rapid City Christian 53, Crazy Horse 44

Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30

Redfield/Doland 48, Sisseton 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 23

Spearfish 68, Sturgis Brown 64, OT

Vermillion 59, Garretson 24

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 76, Tea Area 36

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Colman-Egan 55, Estelline 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Semifinal
Deubrook Area 53, Lake Preston 51

Elkton-Lake Benton 37, Arlington 32

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Harding County 55, Tiospaye Topa 49

McIntosh 44, Bison 12

Semifinal
Faith 63, Dupree 37

Timber Lake 70, Lemmon 47

Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jones County 49, Stanley County 41

Semifinal
Kadoka Area 75, White River 68

High School Wrestling
Pierre 61 Yankton 13
River City Rumble
Milbank 57 Todd County 16
Belle Fourche 60 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12
Chamberlain 52 Milbank 12
Douglas 60 Todd County 22
Chamberlain 53 Douglas 24
Belle Fourche 57 Todd County 24
Milbank 66 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12

High School Gymnastics
Washington 120.650
West Central 116.450

College Wrestling
SMSU 37 Northern State 3

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Central Illinois 2

ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4 Utah Grizzlies 3 OT

High School Boys Hockey
Huron All Stars 7 Aberdeen Cougars 3
Watertown Lakers 8 Mitchell Marlins 6

High School Girls Hockey
Mitchell Marlins 4 Sioux Falls Flyers 1


