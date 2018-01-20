Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League
Fort Wayne Mad Ants 131 Sioux Falls Skyforce 130
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 102 vs. Upper Iowa 55
USF 74 MSU-Mankato 71
St. Cloud State 61 Northern State 57
Presentation 73 Dakota State 69
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 86 v Upper Iowa 69
MSU-Mankato 99 USF 82
St. Cloud State 76 Northern State 61
Presentation 75 Dakota State 74
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 62, Mitchell 30
Brandon Valley 51, Huron 44
Britton-Hecla 61, Deuel 47
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Webster Area 24
Colome 52, Gayville-Volin 48
Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 42
Flandreau 62, McCook Central/Montrose 29
Great Plains Lutheran 65, Iroquois 50
Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 59
Herreid/Selby Area 66, Eureka/Bowdle 18
Hot Springs 60, Belle Fourche 35
Langford 49, Castlewood 47
Lennox 71, Platte-Geddes 32
Leola/Frederick 47, Northwestern 46
Lower Brule 66, Flandreau Indian 58
Milbank Area 52, Hamlin 46
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Madison 63
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Rapid City Central 49
Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56
Watertown 50, Pierre 29
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 71, Tea Area 66
Wilmot 49, Waverly-South Shore 38
Yankton 66, Brookings 38
High School Girls BBasketball
Aberdeen Central 47, Mitchell 46
Baltic 30, Viborg-Hurley 29
Belle Fourche 45, Hot Springs 10
Beresford 67, Canton 34
Brandon Valley 60, Huron 52
Brookings 51, Yankton 29
Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 38
Dell Rapids 80, Sioux Valley 65
Freeman 51, Menno 41
Hanson 72, Canistota 43
Lennox 58, Parkston 31
Madison 70, Sioux Falls Christian 69
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Flandreau 54
Northwestern 54, Leola/Frederick 40
Platte-Geddes 55, Scotland 54
Rapid City Christian 53, Crazy Horse 44
Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30
Redfield/Doland 48, Sisseton 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 23
Spearfish 68, Sturgis Brown 64, OT
Vermillion 59, Garretson 24
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 76, Tea Area 36
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Colman-Egan 55, Estelline 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Semifinal
Deubrook Area 53, Lake Preston 51
Elkton-Lake Benton 37, Arlington 32
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Harding County 55, Tiospaye Topa 49
McIntosh 44, Bison 12
Semifinal
Faith 63, Dupree 37
Timber Lake 70, Lemmon 47
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jones County 49, Stanley County 41
Semifinal
Kadoka Area 75, White River 68
High School Wrestling
Pierre 61 Yankton 13
River City Rumble
Milbank 57 Todd County 16
Belle Fourche 60 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12
Chamberlain 52 Milbank 12
Douglas 60 Todd County 22
Chamberlain 53 Douglas 24
Belle Fourche 57 Todd County 24
Milbank 66 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12
High School Gymnastics
Washington 120.650
West Central 116.450
College Wrestling
SMSU 37 Northern State 3
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Central Illinois 2
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4 Utah Grizzlies 3 OT
High School Boys Hockey
Huron All Stars 7 Aberdeen Cougars 3
Watertown Lakers 8 Mitchell Marlins 6
High School Girls Hockey
Mitchell Marlins 4 Sioux Falls Flyers 1
