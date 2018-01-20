Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants 131 Sioux Falls Skyforce 130 Women’s College Basketball

Augustana 102 vs. Upper Iowa 55

USF 74 MSU-Mankato 71

St. Cloud State 61 Northern State 57

Presentation 73 Dakota State 69 Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 86 v Upper Iowa 69

MSU-Mankato 99 USF 82

St. Cloud State 76 Northern State 61

Presentation 75 Dakota State 74 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Central 62, Mitchell 30 Brandon Valley 51, Huron 44 Britton-Hecla 61, Deuel 47 Clark/Willow Lake 60, Webster Area 24 Colome 52, Gayville-Volin 48 Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 42 Flandreau 62, McCook Central/Montrose 29 Great Plains Lutheran 65, Iroquois 50 Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 59 Herreid/Selby Area 66, Eureka/Bowdle 18 Hot Springs 60, Belle Fourche 35 Langford 49, Castlewood 47 Lennox 71, Platte-Geddes 32 Leola/Frederick 47, Northwestern 46 Lower Brule 66, Flandreau Indian 58 Milbank Area 52, Hamlin 46 Sioux Falls Christian 75, Madison 63 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Rapid City Central 49 Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56 Watertown 50, Pierre 29 Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 71, Tea Area 66 Wilmot 49, Waverly-South Shore 38 Yankton 66, Brookings 38 High School Girls BBasketball Aberdeen Central 47, Mitchell 46 Baltic 30, Viborg-Hurley 29 Belle Fourche 45, Hot Springs 10 Beresford 67, Canton 34 Brandon Valley 60, Huron 52 Brookings 51, Yankton 29 Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 38 Dell Rapids 80, Sioux Valley 65 Freeman 51, Menno 41 Hanson 72, Canistota 43 Lennox 58, Parkston 31 Madison 70, Sioux Falls Christian 69 McCook Central/Montrose 60, Flandreau 54 Northwestern 54, Leola/Frederick 40 Platte-Geddes 55, Scotland 54 Rapid City Christian 53, Crazy Horse 44 Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30 Redfield/Doland 48, Sisseton 43 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 23 Spearfish 68, Sturgis Brown 64, OT Vermillion 59, Garretson 24 Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 76, Tea Area 36 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Colman-Egan 55, Estelline 25 Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14 Semifinal

Deubrook Area 53, Lake Preston 51 Elkton-Lake Benton 37, Arlington 32 Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Harding County 55, Tiospaye Topa 49 McIntosh 44, Bison 12 Semifinal

Faith 63, Dupree 37 Timber Lake 70, Lemmon 47 Southern Plains Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Jones County 49, Stanley County 41 Semifinal

Kadoka Area 75, White River 68 High School Wrestling

Pierre 61 Yankton 13

River City Rumble

Milbank 57 Todd County 16

Belle Fourche 60 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12

Chamberlain 52 Milbank 12

Douglas 60 Todd County 22

Chamberlain 53 Douglas 24

Belle Fourche 57 Todd County 24

Milbank 66 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12 High School Gymnastics

Washington 120.650

West Central 116.450 College Wrestling

SMSU 37 Northern State 3 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Central Illinois 2 ECHL

Rapid City Rush 4 Utah Grizzlies 3 OT High School Boys Hockey

Huron All Stars 7 Aberdeen Cougars 3

Watertown Lakers 8 Mitchell Marlins 6 High School Girls Hockey

Mitchell Marlins 4 Sioux Falls Flyers 1

