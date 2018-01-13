Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
January 13, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

Women’s College Basketball
USF 63 Bemidji State 43
MSU-Moorhead 75 Augustana 64
Northern State 81 Wayne State 71
Dakota State 81 Viterbo 62
Black Hills State 53 Fort Lewis State 48
South Dakota Mines 72 Adams State 58

Men’s College Basketball
Bemidji State 74 USF 68
Augustana 95 MSU-Moorhead 85
Northern State 71 Wayne State 69
Viterbo 68 Dakota State 59
Black Hills State 67 Fort Lewis State 64
Adams State 80 South Dakota Mines 70

High School Boys Basketball
Arlington 69, Deubrook Area 59

Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 40

Canistota 63, Ethan 43

Colman-Egan 53, Estelline 25

Corsica-Stickney 71, Kimball/White Lake 65

Crow Creek 83, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Dakota Valley 66, West Central 51

Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Lake Preston 51

De Smet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 50

Douglas 72, Belle Fourche 41

Gregory 61, Burke/South Central 48

Hamlin 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

Harrisburg 74, Aberdeen Central 47

Lemmon 51, Tiospaye Topa 34

Omaha Bryan, Neb. 72, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66

Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Marty Indian 65

Pierre 58, Brookings 45

Platte-Geddes 69, Tripp-Delmont 48

Rapid City Central 69, Campbell County, Wyo. 52

Red Cloud 89, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67

Redfield/Doland 58, Deuel 47

Sioux Valley 83, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Sisseton 71, Groton Area 46

Timber Lake 79, Takini 40

Tri-Valley 48, Beresford 39

Watertown 55, Huron 44

Jones County Tournament
Jones County 54, Stanley County 44

Consolation Semifinal
Colome 55, Philip 31

Kadoka Area 63, Bennett County 55

Semifinal
White River 80, Lyman 53

West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Edgemont 40, New Underwood 33

Newell 37, Moorcroft, Wyo. 36

Semifinal
Upton, Wyo. 77, Faith 50

High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 58, Pierre 41

Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 44

Castlewood 63, Great Plains Lutheran 31

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Milbank 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Ponca, Neb. 38

Flandreau 76, Madison 52

Garretson 42, Baltic 41

Hamlin 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 49

Lake Preston 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52

Lemmon 67, Tiospaye Topa 44

Leola/Frederick 53, Eureka/Bowdle 27

Omaha Nation, Neb. 48, Marty Indian 46

Redfield/Doland 62, Deuel 38

Sturgis Brown 50, Rapid City Stevens 45

Tri-Valley 39, Beresford 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Platte-Geddes 34

Wakpala 78, Aberdeen Christian 35

Wall 53, Custer 40

Watertown 54, Huron 44

Webster Area 60, Britton-Hecla 33

West Central 46, St. Thomas More 44, OT

281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 67, James Valley Christian 19

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Wessington Springs 53

White River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Newell 56, Upton, Wyo. 26

Semifinal
Faith 61, Moorcroft, Wyo. 29

Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 39

College Wrestling
SDSU 31 Utah Valley 10

High School Gymnastics
Huron Invite
1 Mitchell 145.550
2 Watertown 143.800
3 Huron 133.000
4 Sioux Falls Lincoln 131.600

USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Fargo Force 2

ECHL
Colorado Eagles 4 Rapid City Rush 2

High School Boys Hockey
Huron All Stars 7 Watertown Lakers 5

High School Girls Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Mitchell Marlins 0
Rushmore Thunder 2 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1


