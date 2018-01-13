Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball

USF 63 Bemidji State 43

MSU-Moorhead 75 Augustana 64

Northern State 81 Wayne State 71

Dakota State 81 Viterbo 62

Black Hills State 53 Fort Lewis State 48

South Dakota Mines 72 Adams State 58 Men’s College Basketball

Bemidji State 74 USF 68

Augustana 95 MSU-Moorhead 85

Northern State 71 Wayne State 69

Viterbo 68 Dakota State 59

Black Hills State 67 Fort Lewis State 64

Adams State 80 South Dakota Mines 70 High School Boys Basketball

Arlington 69, Deubrook Area 59 Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 40 Canistota 63, Ethan 43 Colman-Egan 53, Estelline 25 Corsica-Stickney 71, Kimball/White Lake 65 Crow Creek 83, Mobridge-Pollock 48 Dakota Valley 66, West Central 51 Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Lake Preston 51 De Smet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 50 Douglas 72, Belle Fourche 41 Gregory 61, Burke/South Central 48 Hamlin 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 52 Harrisburg 74, Aberdeen Central 47 Lemmon 51, Tiospaye Topa 34 Omaha Bryan, Neb. 72, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66 Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Marty Indian 65 Pierre 58, Brookings 45 Platte-Geddes 69, Tripp-Delmont 48 Rapid City Central 69, Campbell County, Wyo. 52 Red Cloud 89, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67 Redfield/Doland 58, Deuel 47 Sioux Valley 83, McCook Central/Montrose 29 Sisseton 71, Groton Area 46 Timber Lake 79, Takini 40 Tri-Valley 48, Beresford 39 Watertown 55, Huron 44 Jones County Tournament

Jones County 54, Stanley County 44 Consolation Semifinal

Colome 55, Philip 31 Kadoka Area 63, Bennett County 55 Semifinal

White River 80, Lyman 53 West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Edgemont 40, New Underwood 33 Newell 37, Moorcroft, Wyo. 36 Semifinal

Upton, Wyo. 77, Faith 50 High School Girls Basketball

Brandon Valley 58, Pierre 41 Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 44 Castlewood 63, Great Plains Lutheran 31 Clark/Willow Lake 64, Milbank 46 Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Ponca, Neb. 38 Flandreau 76, Madison 52 Garretson 42, Baltic 41 Hamlin 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 49 Lake Preston 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52 Lemmon 67, Tiospaye Topa 44 Leola/Frederick 53, Eureka/Bowdle 27 Omaha Nation, Neb. 48, Marty Indian 46 Redfield/Doland 62, Deuel 38 Sturgis Brown 50, Rapid City Stevens 45 Tri-Valley 39, Beresford 37 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Platte-Geddes 34 Wakpala 78, Aberdeen Christian 35 Wall 53, Custer 40 Watertown 54, Huron 44 Webster Area 60, Britton-Hecla 33 West Central 46, St. Thomas More 44, OT 281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Highmore-Harrold 67, James Valley Christian 19 Wolsey-Wessington 64, Wessington Springs 53 White River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Newell 56, Upton, Wyo. 26 Semifinal

Faith 61, Moorcroft, Wyo. 29 Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 39 College Wrestling

SDSU 31 Utah Valley 10 High School Gymnastics

Huron Invite

1 Mitchell 145.550

2 Watertown 143.800

3 Huron 133.000

4 Sioux Falls Lincoln 131.600 USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Fargo Force 2 ECHL

Colorado Eagles 4 Rapid City Rush 2 High School Boys Hockey

Huron All Stars 7 Watertown Lakers 5 High School Girls Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Mitchell Marlins 0

Rushmore Thunder 2 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1

