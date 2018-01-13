Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
USF 63 Bemidji State 43
MSU-Moorhead 75 Augustana 64
Northern State 81 Wayne State 71
Dakota State 81 Viterbo 62
Black Hills State 53 Fort Lewis State 48
South Dakota Mines 72 Adams State 58
Men’s College Basketball
Bemidji State 74 USF 68
Augustana 95 MSU-Moorhead 85
Northern State 71 Wayne State 69
Viterbo 68 Dakota State 59
Black Hills State 67 Fort Lewis State 64
Adams State 80 South Dakota Mines 70
High School Boys Basketball
Arlington 69, Deubrook Area 59
Bridgewater-Emery 67, Menno 40
Canistota 63, Ethan 43
Colman-Egan 53, Estelline 25
Corsica-Stickney 71, Kimball/White Lake 65
Crow Creek 83, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Dakota Valley 66, West Central 51
Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Lake Preston 51
De Smet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 50
Douglas 72, Belle Fourche 41
Gregory 61, Burke/South Central 48
Hamlin 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 52
Harrisburg 74, Aberdeen Central 47
Lemmon 51, Tiospaye Topa 34
Omaha Bryan, Neb. 72, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66
Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Marty Indian 65
Pierre 58, Brookings 45
Platte-Geddes 69, Tripp-Delmont 48
Rapid City Central 69, Campbell County, Wyo. 52
Red Cloud 89, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67
Redfield/Doland 58, Deuel 47
Sioux Valley 83, McCook Central/Montrose 29
Sisseton 71, Groton Area 46
Timber Lake 79, Takini 40
Tri-Valley 48, Beresford 39
Watertown 55, Huron 44
Jones County Tournament
Jones County 54, Stanley County 44
Consolation Semifinal
Colome 55, Philip 31
Kadoka Area 63, Bennett County 55
Semifinal
White River 80, Lyman 53
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Edgemont 40, New Underwood 33
Newell 37, Moorcroft, Wyo. 36
Semifinal
Upton, Wyo. 77, Faith 50
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 58, Pierre 41
Campbell County, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 44
Castlewood 63, Great Plains Lutheran 31
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Milbank 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Ponca, Neb. 38
Flandreau 76, Madison 52
Garretson 42, Baltic 41
Hamlin 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
Lake Preston 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52
Lemmon 67, Tiospaye Topa 44
Leola/Frederick 53, Eureka/Bowdle 27
Omaha Nation, Neb. 48, Marty Indian 46
Redfield/Doland 62, Deuel 38
Sturgis Brown 50, Rapid City Stevens 45
Tri-Valley 39, Beresford 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Platte-Geddes 34
Wakpala 78, Aberdeen Christian 35
Wall 53, Custer 40
Watertown 54, Huron 44
Webster Area 60, Britton-Hecla 33
West Central 46, St. Thomas More 44, OT
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 67, James Valley Christian 19
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Wessington Springs 53
White River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Newell 56, Upton, Wyo. 26
Semifinal
Faith 61, Moorcroft, Wyo. 29
Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 39
College Wrestling
SDSU 31 Utah Valley 10
High School Gymnastics
Huron Invite
1 Mitchell 145.550
2 Watertown 143.800
3 Huron 133.000
4 Sioux Falls Lincoln 131.600
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Fargo Force 2
ECHL
Colorado Eagles 4 Rapid City Rush 2
High School Boys Hockey
Huron All Stars 7 Watertown Lakers 5
High School Girls Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Mitchell Marlins 0
Rushmore Thunder 2 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1
