Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 128 Iowa 103
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 79 MSU-Mankato 60
Northern State 67 Mary 49
USF 60 Upper Iowa 46
Dakota State 85 Dickinson State 50
Presentation 65 Waldorf 55
Men’s College Basketball
MSU-Mankato 94 Augustana 91 (F/OT)
Northern State 71 Mary 55
USF 77 Upper Iowa 72
Dickinson State 79 Dakota State 71
Presentation 70 Waldorf 65
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Redfield/Doland 46
Arlington 59, Estelline 28
Bon Homme 62, Wagner 41
Brandon Valley 80, Brookings 49
Bridgewater-Emery 92, Freeman 57
Burke/South Central 60, Centerville 35
Castlewood 72, Wilmot 32
Champlin Park, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 43
Colman-Egan 57, DeSmet 37
Colome 62, Lyman 50
Crazy Horse 37, Dupree 33
Crow Creek 76, McLaughlin 60
Dell Rapids 90, Chamberlain 44
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Deubrook 58
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Ethan 75, Wessington Springs 36
Hill City 61, Edgemont 13
Hopkins, Minn. 93, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59
Irene-Wakonda 73, Gayville-Volin 33
Kadoka Area 63, New Underwood 38
Lemmon 55, Newell 47
Madison 76, Tea Area 59
Menno 62, Alcester-Hudson 31
Northwestern 63, Florence/Henry 46
Potter County 66, Mobridge-Pollock 56
Rapid City Central 64, Aberdeen Central 60
Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre 57
Scotland 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 38
Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 55
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Britton-Hecla 56
Vermillion 56, Parkston 45
Wakpala 59, McIntosh 52
Warner 55, Eureka/Bowdle 31
Watertown 70, Yankton 48
White River 77, St. Francis Indian 56
Winner 56, Bennett County 28
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Howard 62, Chester 53, OT
McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 49
Semifinal
Flandreau 80, Baltic 52
Sioux Valley 70, Parker 40
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 57, Rapid City Central 47
Aberdeen Christian 42, Edmunds Central 39
Dell Rapids 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46
Dupree 68, Crazy Horse 34
Ethan 74, Wessington Springs 9
Faith 65, Bowman County, N.D. 40
Hamlin 62, Groton Area 18
Hill City 54, Edgemont 36
Hopkins, Minn. 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38
Irene-Wakonda 60, Gayville-Volin 28
Lemmon 60, Newell 58, OT
Lennox 73, Platte-Geddes 24
Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 36
Spearfish 48, Hot Springs 16
St. Thomas More 61, Tea Area 34
Sully Buttes 55, Highmore-Harrold 35
Sunshine Bible Academy 59, Iroquois 21
Tiospa Zina Tribal 44, Britton-Hecla 16
Vermillion 48, Parkston 17
Wagner 57, Bon Homme 54
Warner 53, Eureka/Bowdle 24
Waverly-South Shore 46, Leola/Frederick 41
Webster 59, Deuel 54
Yankton 59, Watertown 39
High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 40 Huron 26
High School Boys Hockey
Oahe Capitals 2 Huron All Stars 1
Brookings Rangers 8 Watertown Lakers 2
High School Girls Hockey
Brookings Rangers 10 Watertown Lakers 2
Aberdeen Cougars 10 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0
Sioux Falls Flyers 7 Rushmore Thunder 1
