Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League Sioux Falls Skyforce 128 Iowa 103 Women’s College Basketball Augustana 79 MSU-Mankato 60 Northern State 67 Mary 49 USF 60 Upper Iowa 46 Dakota State 85 Dickinson State 50 Presentation 65 Waldorf 55 Men’s College Basketball MSU-Mankato 94 Augustana 91 (F/OT) Northern State 71 Mary 55 USF 77 Upper Iowa 72 Dickinson State 79 Dakota State 71 Presentation 70 Waldorf 65 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Redfield/Doland 46 Arlington 59, Estelline 28 Bon Homme 62, Wagner 41 Brandon Valley 80, Brookings 49 Bridgewater-Emery 92, Freeman 57 Burke/South Central 60, Centerville 35 Castlewood 72, Wilmot 32 Champlin Park, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 43 Colman-Egan 57, DeSmet 37 Colome 62, Lyman 50 Crazy Horse 37, Dupree 33 Crow Creek 76, McLaughlin 60 Dell Rapids 90, Chamberlain 44 Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Deubrook 58 Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43 Ethan 75, Wessington Springs 36 Hill City 61, Edgemont 13 Hopkins, Minn. 93, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59 Irene-Wakonda 73, Gayville-Volin 33 Kadoka Area 63, New Underwood 38 Lemmon 55, Newell 47 Madison 76, Tea Area 59 Menno 62, Alcester-Hudson 31 Northwestern 63, Florence/Henry 46 Potter County 66, Mobridge-Pollock 56 Rapid City Central 64, Aberdeen Central 60 Rapid City Stevens 63, Pierre 57 Scotland 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 38 Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 55 Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Britton-Hecla 56 Vermillion 56, Parkston 45 Wakpala 59, McIntosh 52 Warner 55, Eureka/Bowdle 31 Watertown 70, Yankton 48 White River 77, St. Francis Indian 56 Winner 56, Bennett County 28 Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Howard 62, Chester 53, OT McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 49 Semifinal

Flandreau 80, Baltic 52 Sioux Valley 70, Parker 40 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 57, Rapid City Central 47 Aberdeen Christian 42, Edmunds Central 39 Dell Rapids 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46 Dupree 68, Crazy Horse 34 Ethan 74, Wessington Springs 9 Faith 65, Bowman County, N.D. 40 Hamlin 62, Groton Area 18 Hill City 54, Edgemont 36 Hopkins, Minn. 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38 Irene-Wakonda 60, Gayville-Volin 28 Lemmon 60, Newell 58, OT Lennox 73, Platte-Geddes 24 Menno 50, Alcester-Hudson 36 Spearfish 48, Hot Springs 16 St. Thomas More 61, Tea Area 34 Sully Buttes 55, Highmore-Harrold 35 Sunshine Bible Academy 59, Iroquois 21 Tiospa Zina Tribal 44, Britton-Hecla 16 Vermillion 48, Parkston 17 Wagner 57, Bon Homme 54 Warner 53, Eureka/Bowdle 24 Waverly-South Shore 46, Leola/Frederick 41 Webster 59, Deuel 54 Yankton 59, Watertown 39 High School Wrestling Brandon Valley 40 Huron 26 High School Boys Hockey Oahe Capitals 2 Huron All Stars 1 Brookings Rangers 8 Watertown Lakers 2 High School Girls Hockey Brookings Rangers 10 Watertown Lakers 2 Aberdeen Cougars 10 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 0 Sioux Falls Flyers 7 Rushmore Thunder 1

