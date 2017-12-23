Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
December 23, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball

South Dakota St. 85 – UM-Kansas City 60

Boys High School Basketball

Belle Fourche 58, Lemmon 32

Beresford 62, Chester 59

Brandon Valley 63, Aberdeen Central 60

Ipswich 55, Florence/Henry 44

Oelrichs 80, Wakpala 59

Parkston 57, Winner 55

Rapid City Stevens 76, Alliance, Neb. 52

Redfield/Doland 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Pierre 33

Sisseton 61, Mobridge-Pollock 38

Sturgis Brown 65, St. Thomas More 39

Tri-State, N.D. 56, Great Plains Lutheran 55

Viborg-Hurley 68, Hanson 42

Watertown 62, Mitchell 41

Girls High School Basketball

Aberdeen Central 46, Brandon Valley 39

Belle Fourche 69, Lemmon 24

Hanson 57, Viborg-Hurley 20

Milbank 52, Webster 40

Northwestern 66, Aberdeen Christian 21

Parkston 38, Winner 37

Rapid City Stevens 63, Alliance, Neb. 50

Redfield/Doland 49, Tiospa Zina Tribal 20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Pierre 43

Sisseton 46, Mobridge-Pollock 17

ECHL

Idaho Steelheads 3 Rapid City Rush 2


