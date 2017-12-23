Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
South Dakota St. 85 – UM-Kansas City 60
Boys High School Basketball
Belle Fourche 58, Lemmon 32
Beresford 62, Chester 59
Brandon Valley 63, Aberdeen Central 60
Ipswich 55, Florence/Henry 44
Oelrichs 80, Wakpala 59
Parkston 57, Winner 55
Rapid City Stevens 76, Alliance, Neb. 52
Redfield/Doland 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Pierre 33
Sisseton 61, Mobridge-Pollock 38
Sturgis Brown 65, St. Thomas More 39
Tri-State, N.D. 56, Great Plains Lutheran 55
Viborg-Hurley 68, Hanson 42
Watertown 62, Mitchell 41
Girls High School Basketball
Aberdeen Central 46, Brandon Valley 39
Belle Fourche 69, Lemmon 24
Hanson 57, Viborg-Hurley 20
Milbank 52, Webster 40
Northwestern 66, Aberdeen Christian 21
Parkston 38, Winner 37
Rapid City Stevens 63, Alliance, Neb. 50
Redfield/Doland 49, Tiospa Zina Tribal 20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, Pierre 43
Sisseton 46, Mobridge-Pollock 17
ECHL
Idaho Steelheads 3 Rapid City Rush 2
