Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League
Wisconsin 117 Sioux Falls Skyforce 108
Women’s College Basketball
Creighton 72 SDSU 65
Northern State 69 MSU-Moorhead 65
Men’s College Basketball
Colorado 112 SDSU 103 (F/2OT)
Northern State 95 MSU-Moorhead 74
High School Basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Milbank Area 27
Arlington 63, DeSmet 53
Bon Homme 59, Scotland 35
Chamberlain 49, Parkston 34
Clark 63, Britton-Hecla 52
Dakota Valley 72, Canton 53
Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 47
Deubrook 52, Lake Preston 44
Gayville-Volin 68, Alcester-Hudson 34
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 68, Bennett County 28
Great Plains Lutheran 73, Wilmot 48
Hanson 33, Menno 32, OT
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 35
Irene-Wakonda 64, Viborg-Hurley 56
James Valley Christian 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 35
Kadoka Area 58, Dupree 32
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Howard 51
Miller 53, Winner 41
Rapid City Central 68, Mitchell 43
Rapid City Christian 65, Lyman 64
Rapid City Stevens 53, Huron 51
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Elk Point-Jefferson 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66
St. Thomas More 55, Alliance, Neb. 48
Sturgis Brown 63, Douglas 57
Tea Area 68, Dell Rapids 63, 2OT
West Central 62, Wagner 38
Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 80, Lower Brule 64
Red Cloud 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, OT
Semifinal
Crow Creek 72, McLaughlin 41
Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Custer 70, Standing Rock, N.D. 65
St. Francis Indian 87, Crazy Horse 31
Semifinal
Little Wound 84, Marty Indian 24
Todd County 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 67
Stateline Shootout
Newcastle, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beach, N.D. 62, Lemmon 46
Chamberlain 32, Parkston 30
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Britton-Hecla 18
Dakota Valley 62, Canton 31
Dell Rapids 72, Tea Area 42
Dupree 58, Kadoka Area 54
Gayville-Volin 49, Alcester-Hudson 43
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 56, Bennett County 31
Ipswich 42, Langford 27
Irene-Wakonda 68, Viborg-Hurley 42
Lyman 45, Rapid City Christian 33
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 32
Menno 53, Hanson 46, OT
Mitchell 50, Rapid City Central 40
Moorhead, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Washington 53
Platte-Geddes 52, Gregory 40
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 36
Redfield/Doland 52, Groton Area 38
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 47
Sunshine Bible Academy 50, James Valley Christian 34
Tiospaye Topa 58, Newell 47
Wall 52, Jones County 40
West Central 57, Wagner 19
Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Lower Brule 67, Little Wound 53
Todd County 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Semifinal
Crow Creek 57, Red Cloud 49
Pine Ridge 63, Custer 30
Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54
St. Francis Indian 77, Crazy Horse 70
Semifinal
Standing Rock, N.D. 61, McLaughlin 41
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 60, Sundance, Wyo. 16
Newcastle, Wyo. 35, Lead-Deadwood 33
USHL
Lincoln Stars 2 Sioux Falls Stampede 0
ECHL
Utah Grizzlies 8 Rapid City Rush 3
High School Hockey
Girls
Oahe Lady Capitals 2 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1
Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Brookings Rangers 3
Mitchell Marlins 3 Rushmore Thunder 1
High School Gymnastics
Triangular
1 Vermillion 123.1
2 Roosevelt 121.5
3 West Central 121.2
