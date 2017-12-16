Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League

Wisconsin 117 Sioux Falls Skyforce 108 Women’s College Basketball

Creighton 72 SDSU 65

Northern State 69 MSU-Moorhead 65 Men’s College Basketball

Colorado 112 SDSU 103 (F/2OT)

Northern State 95 MSU-Moorhead 74 High School Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Milbank Area 27 Arlington 63, DeSmet 53 Bon Homme 59, Scotland 35 Chamberlain 49, Parkston 34 Clark 63, Britton-Hecla 52 Dakota Valley 72, Canton 53 Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 47 Deubrook 52, Lake Preston 44 Gayville-Volin 68, Alcester-Hudson 34 Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 68, Bennett County 28 Great Plains Lutheran 73, Wilmot 48 Hanson 33, Menno 32, OT Harrisburg 61, Brookings 35 Irene-Wakonda 64, Viborg-Hurley 56 James Valley Christian 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 35 Kadoka Area 58, Dupree 32 McCook Central/Montrose 64, Howard 51 Miller 53, Winner 41 Rapid City Central 68, Mitchell 43 Rapid City Christian 65, Lyman 64 Rapid City Stevens 53, Huron 51 Sioux Falls Christian 72, Elk Point-Jefferson 27 Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66 St. Thomas More 55, Alliance, Neb. 48 Sturgis Brown 63, Douglas 57 Tea Area 68, Dell Rapids 63, 2OT West Central 62, Wagner 38 Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 80, Lower Brule 64 Red Cloud 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, OT Semifinal

Crow Creek 72, McLaughlin 41 Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Custer 70, Standing Rock, N.D. 65 St. Francis Indian 87, Crazy Horse 31 Semifinal

Little Wound 84, Marty Indian 24 Todd County 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 67 Stateline Shootout

Newcastle, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 53 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beach, N.D. 62, Lemmon 46 Chamberlain 32, Parkston 30 Clark/Willow Lake 54, Britton-Hecla 18 Dakota Valley 62, Canton 31 Dell Rapids 72, Tea Area 42 Dupree 58, Kadoka Area 54 Gayville-Volin 49, Alcester-Hudson 43 Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 56, Bennett County 31 Ipswich 42, Langford 27 Irene-Wakonda 68, Viborg-Hurley 42 Lyman 45, Rapid City Christian 33 McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 32 Menno 53, Hanson 46, OT Mitchell 50, Rapid City Central 40 Moorhead, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Washington 53 Platte-Geddes 52, Gregory 40 Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 36 Redfield/Doland 52, Groton Area 38 Sioux Falls Christian 57, Elk Point-Jefferson 40 St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 47 Sunshine Bible Academy 50, James Valley Christian 34 Tiospaye Topa 58, Newell 47 Wall 52, Jones County 40 West Central 57, Wagner 19 Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Lower Brule 67, Little Wound 53 Todd County 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46 Semifinal

Crow Creek 57, Red Cloud 49 Pine Ridge 63, Custer 30 Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)

Consolation Semifinal

Marty Indian 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54 St. Francis Indian 77, Crazy Horse 70 Semifinal

Standing Rock, N.D. 61, McLaughlin 41 Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 60, Sundance, Wyo. 16 Newcastle, Wyo. 35, Lead-Deadwood 33 USHL

Lincoln Stars 2 Sioux Falls Stampede 0 ECHL

Utah Grizzlies 8 Rapid City Rush 3 High School Hockey

Girls

Oahe Lady Capitals 2 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1

Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Brookings Rangers 3

Mitchell Marlins 3 Rushmore Thunder 1 High School Gymnastics

Triangular

1 Vermillion 123.1

2 Roosevelt 121.5

3 West Central 121.2

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.