  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

December 16, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G League
Wisconsin 117 Sioux Falls Skyforce 108

Women’s College Basketball
Creighton 72 SDSU 65
Northern State 69 MSU-Moorhead 65

Men’s College Basketball
Colorado 112 SDSU 103 (F/2OT)
Northern State 95 MSU-Moorhead 74

High School Basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Milbank Area 27

Arlington 63, DeSmet 53

Bon Homme 59, Scotland 35

Chamberlain 49, Parkston 34

Clark 63, Britton-Hecla 52

Dakota Valley 72, Canton 53

Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 47

Deubrook 52, Lake Preston 44

Gayville-Volin 68, Alcester-Hudson 34

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 68, Bennett County 28

Great Plains Lutheran 73, Wilmot 48

Hanson 33, Menno 32, OT

Harrisburg 61, Brookings 35

Irene-Wakonda 64, Viborg-Hurley 56

James Valley Christian 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 35

Kadoka Area 58, Dupree 32

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Howard 51

Miller 53, Winner 41

Rapid City Central 68, Mitchell 43

Rapid City Christian 65, Lyman 64

Rapid City Stevens 53, Huron 51

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Elk Point-Jefferson 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66

St. Thomas More 55, Alliance, Neb. 48

Sturgis Brown 63, Douglas 57

Tea Area 68, Dell Rapids 63, 2OT

West Central 62, Wagner 38

Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 80, Lower Brule 64

Red Cloud 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, OT

Semifinal
Crow Creek 72, McLaughlin 41

Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Custer 70, Standing Rock, N.D. 65

St. Francis Indian 87, Crazy Horse 31

Semifinal
Little Wound 84, Marty Indian 24

Todd County 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 67

Stateline Shootout
Newcastle, Wyo. 59, Lead-Deadwood 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beach, N.D. 62, Lemmon 46

Chamberlain 32, Parkston 30

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Britton-Hecla 18

Dakota Valley 62, Canton 31

Dell Rapids 72, Tea Area 42

Dupree 58, Kadoka Area 54

Gayville-Volin 49, Alcester-Hudson 43

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 56, Bennett County 31

Ipswich 42, Langford 27

Irene-Wakonda 68, Viborg-Hurley 42

Lyman 45, Rapid City Christian 33

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 32

Menno 53, Hanson 46, OT

Mitchell 50, Rapid City Central 40

Moorhead, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Platte-Geddes 52, Gregory 40

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 36

Redfield/Doland 52, Groton Area 38

Sioux Falls Christian 57, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 47

Sunshine Bible Academy 50, James Valley Christian 34

Tiospaye Topa 58, Newell 47

Wall 52, Jones County 40

West Central 57, Wagner 19

Lakota Nation Tournament (Makosica Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Lower Brule 67, Little Wound 53

Todd County 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Semifinal
Crow Creek 57, Red Cloud 49

Pine Ridge 63, Custer 30

Lakota Nation Tournament (Paha Sapa Bracket)
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 54

St. Francis Indian 77, Crazy Horse 70

Semifinal
Standing Rock, N.D. 61, McLaughlin 41

Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 60, Sundance, Wyo. 16

Newcastle, Wyo. 35, Lead-Deadwood 33

USHL
Lincoln Stars 2 Sioux Falls Stampede 0

ECHL
Utah Grizzlies 8 Rapid City Rush 3

High School Hockey
Girls
Oahe Lady Capitals 2 Omaha Jr. Lady Lancers 1
Sioux Falls Flyers 4 Brookings Rangers 3
Mitchell Marlins 3 Rushmore Thunder 1

High School Gymnastics
Triangular
1 Vermillion 123.1
2 Roosevelt 121.5
3 West Central 121.2


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia