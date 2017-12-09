Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
December 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 103 Concordia 67
Minot State 78 Augustana 75
St. Cloud State 88 USF 82
Northern State 75 Bemidji State 54

Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 83 Minot State 52
USF 65 St. Cloud State 59
Northern State 65 vs. Bemidji State 55

High School Basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 49, Pierre 38

Arlington 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 57

Baltic 60, Gayville-Volin 46

Bon Homme 51, Vermillion 50

Burke/South Central 59, Scotland 47

Canistota 84, Centerville 32

Castlewood 63, Colman-Egan 53

Crow Creek 72, Flandreau Indian 53

Dell Rapids 55, West Central 49

De Smet 64, Lake Preston 41

Deuel 59, Groton Area 39

Elk Point-Jefferson 78, Canton 42

Flandreau 70, Chester Area 46

Florence/Henry 45, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Alcester-Hudson 38

Hamlin 48, Britton-Hecla 43

Hanson 61, Ethan 56

Hill City 64, Belle Fourche 29

Little Wound 73, St. Francis Indian 61

McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53

Milbank Area 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

Oelrichs 51, Lead-Deadwood 48

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50

Redfield/Doland 70, Webster 43

Sioux Falls Christian 76, Lennox 42

Sioux Falls Lincoln 70, Brandon Valley 62

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Stevens 63

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 80, Spearfish 58

Stanley County 50, Bennett County 37

Tea Area 73, Dakota Valley 63

Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41

Tri-Valley 46, Garretson 40

Viborg-Hurley 69, Freeman 66

Warner 59, Aberdeen Christian 53

Watertown 52, Brookings 47

Waubay/Summit 67, Tri-State, N.D. 54

White River 82, Jones County 43

Winner 56, Wagner 36

Yankton 54, Huron 49

Gillette Invitational
Rapid City Central 48, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 56

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Northwestern 31

Alcester-Hudson 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 27

Avon 55, Gregory 33

Baltic 62, Gayville-Volin 37

Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 21

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39

Brookings 49, Watertown 44

Burke/South Central 52, Kimball/White Lake 32

Castlewood 67, Colman-Egan 11

Corsica-Stickney 55, Wolsey-Wessington 21

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12

De Smet 68, Lake Preston 31

Deubrook Area 66, Estelline 38

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Canton 34

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Arlington 42

Flandreau 49, Chester Area 24

Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 29

Freeman 55, Viborg-Hurley 22

Groton Area 60, Deuel 35

Hamlin 63, Britton-Hecla 9

Harding County 43, Newell 40

Lead-Deadwood 48, Douglas 47

Lennox 57, Sioux Falls Christian 56, OT

Lisbon, N.D. 49, Sisseton 31

Lower Brule 64, Marty Indian 52

Lyman 46, Chamberlain 42

McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53

Milbank 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 17

Mitchell Christian 61, Iroquois 18

New Underwood 48, Edgemont 27

Rapid City Stevens 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Spearfish 33

Solen, N.D. 80, Wakpala 57

Sully Buttes 79, Eureka/Bowdle 21

Tea Area 48, Parkston 42

Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45

Todd County 74, Valentine, Neb. 24

Tri-Valley 48, Garretson 33

Vermillion 76, Bon Homme 37

Waubay/Summit 42, Tri-State, N.D. 38

Webster Area 53, Redfield/Doland 48

Winner 66, Wagner 37

Yankton 59, Huron 52

College Wrestling

SDSU 23 Central Michigan 16

USHL

Youngstown 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 3

ECHL

Colorado Eagles 4 Rapid City Rush 1

High Scholl Hockey

Boys
Rushmore Thunder 8 Oahe Capitals 3

Sioux Falls Flyers 5 Watertown Lakers 1

Girls
Watertown Lakers 7 Omaha Jr. Lancers 1


