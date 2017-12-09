Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 103 Concordia 67
Minot State 78 Augustana 75
St. Cloud State 88 USF 82
Northern State 75 Bemidji State 54
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 83 Minot State 52
USF 65 St. Cloud State 59
Northern State 65 vs. Bemidji State 55
High School Basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 49, Pierre 38
Arlington 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 57
Baltic 60, Gayville-Volin 46
Bon Homme 51, Vermillion 50
Burke/South Central 59, Scotland 47
Canistota 84, Centerville 32
Castlewood 63, Colman-Egan 53
Crow Creek 72, Flandreau Indian 53
Dell Rapids 55, West Central 49
De Smet 64, Lake Preston 41
Deuel 59, Groton Area 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 78, Canton 42
Flandreau 70, Chester Area 46
Florence/Henry 45, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Alcester-Hudson 38
Hamlin 48, Britton-Hecla 43
Hanson 61, Ethan 56
Hill City 64, Belle Fourche 29
Little Wound 73, St. Francis Indian 61
McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53
Milbank Area 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46
Oelrichs 51, Lead-Deadwood 48
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50
Redfield/Doland 70, Webster 43
Sioux Falls Christian 76, Lennox 42
Sioux Falls Lincoln 70, Brandon Valley 62
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Stevens 63
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 80, Spearfish 58
Stanley County 50, Bennett County 37
Tea Area 73, Dakota Valley 63
Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41
Tri-Valley 46, Garretson 40
Viborg-Hurley 69, Freeman 66
Warner 59, Aberdeen Christian 53
Watertown 52, Brookings 47
Waubay/Summit 67, Tri-State, N.D. 54
White River 82, Jones County 43
Winner 56, Wagner 36
Yankton 54, Huron 49
Gillette Invitational
Rapid City Central 48, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 56
Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Northwestern 31
Alcester-Hudson 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 27
Avon 55, Gregory 33
Baltic 62, Gayville-Volin 37
Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 21
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39
Brookings 49, Watertown 44
Burke/South Central 52, Kimball/White Lake 32
Castlewood 67, Colman-Egan 11
Corsica-Stickney 55, Wolsey-Wessington 21
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
De Smet 68, Lake Preston 31
Deubrook Area 66, Estelline 38
Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Canton 34
Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Arlington 42
Flandreau 49, Chester Area 24
Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 29
Freeman 55, Viborg-Hurley 22
Groton Area 60, Deuel 35
Hamlin 63, Britton-Hecla 9
Harding County 43, Newell 40
Lead-Deadwood 48, Douglas 47
Lennox 57, Sioux Falls Christian 56, OT
Lisbon, N.D. 49, Sisseton 31
Lower Brule 64, Marty Indian 52
Lyman 46, Chamberlain 42
McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53
Milbank 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 17
Mitchell Christian 61, Iroquois 18
New Underwood 48, Edgemont 27
Rapid City Stevens 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Spearfish 33
Solen, N.D. 80, Wakpala 57
Sully Buttes 79, Eureka/Bowdle 21
Tea Area 48, Parkston 42
Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45
Todd County 74, Valentine, Neb. 24
Tri-Valley 48, Garretson 33
Vermillion 76, Bon Homme 37
Waubay/Summit 42, Tri-State, N.D. 38
Webster Area 53, Redfield/Doland 48
Winner 66, Wagner 37
Yankton 59, Huron 52
College Wrestling
SDSU 23 Central Michigan 16
USHL
Youngstown 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 3
ECHL
Colorado Eagles 4 Rapid City Rush 1
High Scholl Hockey
Boys
Rushmore Thunder 8 Oahe Capitals 3
Sioux Falls Flyers 5 Watertown Lakers 1
Girls
Watertown Lakers 7 Omaha Jr. Lancers 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.