Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 103 Concordia 67

Minot State 78 Augustana 75

St. Cloud State 88 USF 82

Northern State 75 Bemidji State 54 Women’s College Basketball

Augustana 83 Minot State 52

USF 65 St. Cloud State 59

Northern State 65 vs. Bemidji State 55 High School Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 49, Pierre 38 Arlington 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 57 Baltic 60, Gayville-Volin 46 Bon Homme 51, Vermillion 50 Burke/South Central 59, Scotland 47 Canistota 84, Centerville 32 Castlewood 63, Colman-Egan 53 Crow Creek 72, Flandreau Indian 53 Dell Rapids 55, West Central 49 De Smet 64, Lake Preston 41 Deuel 59, Groton Area 39 Elk Point-Jefferson 78, Canton 42 Flandreau 70, Chester Area 46 Florence/Henry 45, Great Plains Lutheran 38 Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Alcester-Hudson 38 Hamlin 48, Britton-Hecla 43 Hanson 61, Ethan 56 Hill City 64, Belle Fourche 29 Little Wound 73, St. Francis Indian 61 McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53 Milbank Area 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46 Oelrichs 51, Lead-Deadwood 48 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50 Redfield/Doland 70, Webster 43 Sioux Falls Christian 76, Lennox 42 Sioux Falls Lincoln 70, Brandon Valley 62 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Stevens 63 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 80, Spearfish 58 Stanley County 50, Bennett County 37 Tea Area 73, Dakota Valley 63 Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41 Tri-Valley 46, Garretson 40 Viborg-Hurley 69, Freeman 66 Warner 59, Aberdeen Christian 53 Watertown 52, Brookings 47 Waubay/Summit 67, Tri-State, N.D. 54 White River 82, Jones County 43 Winner 56, Wagner 36 Yankton 54, Huron 49 Gillette Invitational

Rapid City Central 48, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 47 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 56 Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Northwestern 31 Alcester-Hudson 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 27 Avon 55, Gregory 33 Baltic 62, Gayville-Volin 37 Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 21 Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39 Brookings 49, Watertown 44 Burke/South Central 52, Kimball/White Lake 32 Castlewood 67, Colman-Egan 11 Corsica-Stickney 55, Wolsey-Wessington 21 Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12 De Smet 68, Lake Preston 31 Deubrook Area 66, Estelline 38 Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Canton 34 Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Arlington 42 Flandreau 49, Chester Area 24 Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 29 Freeman 55, Viborg-Hurley 22 Groton Area 60, Deuel 35 Hamlin 63, Britton-Hecla 9 Harding County 43, Newell 40 Lead-Deadwood 48, Douglas 47 Lennox 57, Sioux Falls Christian 56, OT Lisbon, N.D. 49, Sisseton 31 Lower Brule 64, Marty Indian 52 Lyman 46, Chamberlain 42 McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53 Milbank 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 17 Mitchell Christian 61, Iroquois 18 New Underwood 48, Edgemont 27 Rapid City Stevens 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Spearfish 33 Solen, N.D. 80, Wakpala 57 Sully Buttes 79, Eureka/Bowdle 21 Tea Area 48, Parkston 42 Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45 Todd County 74, Valentine, Neb. 24 Tri-Valley 48, Garretson 33 Vermillion 76, Bon Homme 37 Waubay/Summit 42, Tri-State, N.D. 38 Webster Area 53, Redfield/Doland 48 Winner 66, Wagner 37 Yankton 59, Huron 52 College Wrestling SDSU 23 Central Michigan 16 USHL Youngstown 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 3 ECHL Colorado Eagles 4 Rapid City Rush 1 High Scholl Hockey Boys

Rushmore Thunder 8 Oahe Capitals 3 Sioux Falls Flyers 5 Watertown Lakers 1 Girls

Watertown Lakers 7 Omaha Jr. Lancers 1

