Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA G League

Santa Cruz 104 Sioux Falls Skyforce 84 Women’s College Basketball

USF 61 Winona State 60

Augustana 72 Concordia-St. Paul 50

Northern State 77 Minot State 58

Metro State 70 South Dakota Mines 58

Black Hills State 62 Colorado-Colorado Springs 38

Jamestown 101 Dakota State 54

Mayville State 72 Presentation 41 Men’s College Basketball

USF 80 Winona State 64

Augustana 75 Concordia-St. Paul 56

Northern State 86 Minot State 60

Metro State 61 South Dakota Mines 58

Black Hills State 77 Colorado-Colorado Springs 66

Dakota State 69 Jamestown 61

Mayville State 74 Presentation 72 USHL

Omaha Lancers 4 Sioux Falls Skyforce 1 ECHL

Allen Americans 5 Rapid City Rush 3 High School Hockey

Boys

Oahe Capitals 8 Aberdeen Cougars 1

Brookings Rangers 12 Sioux Center Storm 1

Girls

Sioux Falls Flyers 5 Brookings Ranges 0

Watertown Lakers 5 Rushmore Thunder 4 High School Wrestling

Harrisburg 46 Huron 18

