Saturday Morning Scoreboard

December 2, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

NBA G League
Santa Cruz 104 Sioux Falls Skyforce 84

Women’s College Basketball
USF 61 Winona State 60
Augustana 72 Concordia-St. Paul 50
Northern State 77 Minot State 58
Metro State 70 South Dakota Mines 58
Black Hills State 62 Colorado-Colorado Springs 38
Jamestown 101 Dakota State 54
Mayville State 72 Presentation 41

Men’s College Basketball
USF 80 Winona State 64
Augustana 75 Concordia-St. Paul 56
Northern State 86 Minot State 60
Metro State 61 South Dakota Mines 58
Black Hills State 77 Colorado-Colorado Springs 66
Dakota State 69 Jamestown 61
Mayville State 74 Presentation 72

USHL
Omaha Lancers 4 Sioux Falls Skyforce 1

ECHL
Allen Americans 5 Rapid City Rush 3

High School Hockey
Boys
Oahe Capitals 8 Aberdeen Cougars 1
Brookings Rangers 12 Sioux Center Storm 1
Girls
Sioux Falls Flyers 5 Brookings Ranges 0
Watertown Lakers 5 Rushmore Thunder 4

High School Wrestling
Harrisburg 46 Huron 18


