Saturday Morning Scoreboard

September 30, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Volleyball

USD def Fort Wayne (25-19, 25-22, 25-19)

Oral Roberts def SDSU (25-17, 25-22, 25-15)

UMD def USF (25-17, 26-24, 25-22

Northern State def MSU-Mankato (25-13, 25-19, 25-19)

Augustana def Bemidji State (25-22, 25-11, 25-16)

Dickinson State def Dakota State (25-22, 25-19, 25-12)

Presentation def Mt. Marty (14-25, 25-19, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10)

Women’s College Soccer

Augustana 1 Northern State 0

Presentation 7 Grace 1

Men’s College Soccer

Presentation 4 Grace 0

High School Football

Aberdeen Central 16, Rapid City Central 6

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Sisseton 0

Alcester-Hudson 72, Gayville-Volin 19

Avon 42, Burke/South Central 22

Baltic 42, Canistota/Freeman 28

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 34, Canton 7

Britton-Hecla 58, Florence/Henry 8

Castlewood 34, Arlington/Lake Preston 30

Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 12

Colman-Egan 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Colome 20, Scotland 14

Corsica-Stickney 51, Centerville 0

Crow Creek 58, St. Francis Indian 6

Dakota Hills 38, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Dakota Valley 43, Vermillion 16

Dell Rapids 21, Tea Area 6

Deubrook Area 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

Edgemont 50, Crazy Horse 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 30, Beresford 14

Elkton-Lake Benton 28, DeSmet 14

Faulkton Area 50, Iroquois 12

Garretson 49, Chester Area 6

Gregory 60, Platte-Geddes 7

Hamlin 41, Waverly-South Shore 0

Harding County 70, Dupree 18

Harrisburg 31, Watertown 17

Kimball/White Lake 62, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 16

Lead-Deadwood 35, McLaughlin 0

Madison 51, Lennox 21

Milbank Area 27, Groton Area 0

Mitchell 33, Huron 12

Mobridge-Pollock 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Northwestern 43, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Philip 30, Hill City 18

Pine Ridge 26, Custer 7

Placeholder 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Potter County 36, Timber Lake 28

Red Cloud 32, Bennett County 6

Sioux Falls Christian 44, Flandreau 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 16, Yankton 10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 29, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24

Sioux Falls Washington 51, Brookings 0

Sioux Valley 34, McCook Central/Montrose 7

Spearfish 14, Hot Springs 6

St. Thomas More 24, Douglas 13

Todd County 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

Tri-Valley 10, West Central 7

Wagner 28, Redfield/Doland 23

Warner 18, Bon Homme 12

Winner 36, Chamberlain 13

Wolsey-Wessington 38, Parkston 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 42, Stanley County 14


