Saturday Morning Scoreboard

College Volleyball
USD def Fort Wayne (25-19, 25-22, 25-19)
Oral Roberts def SDSU (25-17, 25-22, 25-15)
UMD def USF (25-17, 26-24, 25-22
Northern State def MSU-Mankato (25-13, 25-19, 25-19)
Augustana def Bemidji State (25-22, 25-11, 25-16)
Dickinson State def Dakota State (25-22, 25-19, 25-12)
Presentation def Mt. Marty (14-25, 25-19, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10)
Women’s College Soccer
Augustana 1 Northern State 0
Presentation 7 Grace 1
Men’s College Soccer
Presentation 4 Grace 0
High School Football
Aberdeen Central 16, Rapid City Central 6
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Sisseton 0
Alcester-Hudson 72, Gayville-Volin 19
Avon 42, Burke/South Central 22
Baltic 42, Canistota/Freeman 28
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 34, Canton 7
Britton-Hecla 58, Florence/Henry 8
Castlewood 34, Arlington/Lake Preston 30
Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 12
Colman-Egan 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Colome 20, Scotland 14
Corsica-Stickney 51, Centerville 0
Crow Creek 58, St. Francis Indian 6
Dakota Hills 38, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Dakota Valley 43, Vermillion 16
Dell Rapids 21, Tea Area 6
Deubrook Area 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Edgemont 50, Crazy Horse 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 30, Beresford 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 28, DeSmet 14
Faulkton Area 50, Iroquois 12
Garretson 49, Chester Area 6
Gregory 60, Platte-Geddes 7
Hamlin 41, Waverly-South Shore 0
Harding County 70, Dupree 18
Harrisburg 31, Watertown 17
Kimball/White Lake 62, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 16
Lead-Deadwood 35, McLaughlin 0
Madison 51, Lennox 21
Milbank Area 27, Groton Area 0
Mitchell 33, Huron 12
Mobridge-Pollock 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Northwestern 43, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Philip 30, Hill City 18
Pine Ridge 26, Custer 7
Placeholder 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0
Potter County 36, Timber Lake 28
Red Cloud 32, Bennett County 6
Sioux Falls Christian 44, Flandreau 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 16, Yankton 10
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 29, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Brookings 0
Sioux Valley 34, McCook Central/Montrose 7
Spearfish 14, Hot Springs 6
St. Thomas More 24, Douglas 13
Todd County 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
Tri-Valley 10, West Central 7
Wagner 28, Redfield/Doland 23
Warner 18, Bon Homme 12
Winner 36, Chamberlain 13
Wolsey-Wessington 38, Parkston 32
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 42, Stanley County 14
