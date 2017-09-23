Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football
Aberdeen Central 10, Harrisburg 7
Baltic 9, Garretson 7
Belle Fourche 30, Hot Springs 27
Bison 28, Edgemont 16
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 56, Flandreau 6
Britton-Hecla 41, Clark/Willow Lake 18
Burke/South Central 58, Centerville 0
Canistota/Freeman 34, Irene-Wakonda 28
Castlewood 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Chester Area 34, Hanson 30
Colman-Egan 28, De Smet 0
Colome 64, Alcester-Hudson 14
Corsica-Stickney 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0
Dakota Valley 21, Milbank Area 14
Dell Rapids 28, Tri-Valley 21
Elkton-Lake Benton 40, Estelline 0
Gregory 36, Bon Homme 26
Groton Area 28, Mobridge-Pollock 20
Hamlin 50, Dakota Hills 0
Harding County 50, Faith 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6
Howard 71, Menno/Marion 28
Kimball/White Lake 16, Wolsey-Wessington 14
Langford Area 34, Northwestern 18
Lead-Deadwood 23, Bennett County 7
Linton-HMB, N.D. 48, Herreid/Selby Area 14
Little Wound 28, McLaughlin 0
Lyman 38, Philip 12
Madison 36, West Central 25
McCook Central/Montrose 14, Aberdeen Roncalli 7
Mitchell 22, Douglas 14
North Border 23, Faulkton 20
Parker 50, Viborg-Hurley 13
Pierre 28, Brookings 13
Potter County 56, Lower Brule 6
Scotland 40, Gayville-Volin 26
Sioux Falls Christian 45, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 27, Rapid City Central 14
Sioux Falls Washington 29, Rapid City Stevens 28
Sioux Valley 41, Lennox 10
St. Thomas More 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Sturgis 20, Spearfish 6
Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Tea Area 34, Vermillion 6
Todd County 58, Red Cloud 28
Wall 21, Kadoka Area 6
Warner 56, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6
Webster Area 39, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Winner 20, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 14
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Chamberlain 13
Yankton 37, Huron 0
College Volleyball
USD 3 Western Illinois 2
Omaha 3 SDSU 0
USF 3 Minnesota-Crookston 1
Augustana 3 St. Cloud State 1
Northern State 3 Winona State 1
Hastings 3 DWU 0
Dakota State 3 Mayville State 1
Women’s College Soccer
Augustana 3 Upper Iowa 0
MSU-Mankato 3 USF 0
St. Cloud State 2 Northern State 1
USHL
Exhibition
Fargo 4 Sioux Falls 1
