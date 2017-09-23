  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

September 23, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

High School Football

Aberdeen Central 10, Harrisburg 7

Baltic 9, Garretson 7

Belle Fourche 30, Hot Springs 27

Bison 28, Edgemont 16

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 56, Flandreau 6

Britton-Hecla 41, Clark/Willow Lake 18

Burke/South Central 58, Centerville 0

Canistota/Freeman 34, Irene-Wakonda 28

Castlewood 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

Chester Area 34, Hanson 30

Colman-Egan 28, De Smet 0

Colome 64, Alcester-Hudson 14

Corsica-Stickney 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Dakota Valley 21, Milbank Area 14

Dell Rapids 28, Tri-Valley 21

Elkton-Lake Benton 40, Estelline 0

Gregory 36, Bon Homme 26

Groton Area 28, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Hamlin 50, Dakota Hills 0

Harding County 50, Faith 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6

Howard 71, Menno/Marion 28

Kimball/White Lake 16, Wolsey-Wessington 14

Langford Area 34, Northwestern 18

Lead-Deadwood 23, Bennett County 7

Linton-HMB, N.D. 48, Herreid/Selby Area 14

Little Wound 28, McLaughlin 0

Lyman 38, Philip 12

Madison 36, West Central 25

McCook Central/Montrose 14, Aberdeen Roncalli 7

Mitchell 22, Douglas 14

North Border 23, Faulkton 20

Parker 50, Viborg-Hurley 13

Pierre 28, Brookings 13

Potter County 56, Lower Brule 6

Scotland 40, Gayville-Volin 26

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 27, Rapid City Central 14

Sioux Falls Washington 29, Rapid City Stevens 28

Sioux Valley 41, Lennox 10

St. Thomas More 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Sturgis 20, Spearfish 6

Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Tea Area 34, Vermillion 6

Todd County 58, Red Cloud 28

Wall 21, Kadoka Area 6

Warner 56, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Webster Area 39, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Winner 20, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 14

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Chamberlain 13

Yankton 37, Huron 0

College Volleyball

USD 3 Western Illinois 2

Omaha 3 SDSU 0

USF 3 Minnesota-Crookston 1

Augustana 3 St. Cloud State 1

Northern State 3 Winona State 1

Hastings 3 DWU 0

Dakota State 3 Mayville State 1

Women’s College Soccer

Augustana 3 Upper Iowa 0

MSU-Mankato 3 USF 0

St. Cloud State 2 Northern State 1

USHL

Exhibition

Fargo 4 Sioux Falls 1


