Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football Aberdeen Central 10, Harrisburg 7 Baltic 9, Garretson 7 Belle Fourche 30, Hot Springs 27 Bison 28, Edgemont 16 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 56, Flandreau 6 Britton-Hecla 41, Clark/Willow Lake 18 Burke/South Central 58, Centerville 0 Canistota/Freeman 34, Irene-Wakonda 28 Castlewood 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0 Chester Area 34, Hanson 30 Colman-Egan 28, De Smet 0 Colome 64, Alcester-Hudson 14 Corsica-Stickney 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0 Dakota Valley 21, Milbank Area 14 Dell Rapids 28, Tri-Valley 21 Elkton-Lake Benton 40, Estelline 0 Gregory 36, Bon Homme 26 Groton Area 28, Mobridge-Pollock 20 Hamlin 50, Dakota Hills 0 Harding County 50, Faith 0 Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6 Howard 71, Menno/Marion 28 Kimball/White Lake 16, Wolsey-Wessington 14 Langford Area 34, Northwestern 18 Lead-Deadwood 23, Bennett County 7 Linton-HMB, N.D. 48, Herreid/Selby Area 14 Little Wound 28, McLaughlin 0 Lyman 38, Philip 12 Madison 36, West Central 25 McCook Central/Montrose 14, Aberdeen Roncalli 7 Mitchell 22, Douglas 14 North Border 23, Faulkton 20 Parker 50, Viborg-Hurley 13 Pierre 28, Brookings 13 Potter County 56, Lower Brule 6 Scotland 40, Gayville-Volin 26 Sioux Falls Christian 45, Elk Point-Jefferson 7 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 27, Rapid City Central 14 Sioux Falls Washington 29, Rapid City Stevens 28 Sioux Valley 41, Lennox 10 St. Thomas More 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0 Sturgis 20, Spearfish 6 Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0 Tea Area 34, Vermillion 6 Todd County 58, Red Cloud 28 Wall 21, Kadoka Area 6 Warner 56, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 Webster Area 39, Great Plains Lutheran 0 Winner 20, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 14 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Chamberlain 13 Yankton 37, Huron 0 College Volleyball USD 3 Western Illinois 2 Omaha 3 SDSU 0 USF 3 Minnesota-Crookston 1 Augustana 3 St. Cloud State 1 Northern State 3 Winona State 1 Hastings 3 DWU 0 Dakota State 3 Mayville State 1 Women’s College Soccer Augustana 3 Upper Iowa 0 MSU-Mankato 3 USF 0 St. Cloud State 2 Northern State 1 USHL Exhibition Fargo 4 Sioux Falls 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.