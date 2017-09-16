Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football Avon 52, Centerville 0 Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0 Brandon Valley 55, Rapid City Central 23 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 3 Burke/South Central 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6 Canistota/Freeman 38, Viborg-Hurley 33 Canton 37, Beresford 6 Colman-Egan 47, Estelline 13 Colome 60, Gayville-Volin 6 Corsica-Stickney 44, Scotland 6 Dakota Valley 42, Tri-Valley 41, OT De Smet 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8 Dell Rapids 35, West Central 13 Deubrook Area 27, Elkton-Lake Benton 0 Deuel 32, Florence/Henry 0 Douglas 14, Harrisburg 13 Dupree 46, Standing Rock, N.D. 0 Faulkton Area 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 6 Garretson 41, Hanson 0 Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 63, Bennett County 0 Gregory 52, Rapid City Christian 0 Groton Area 17, Chamberlain 7 Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0 Hill City 42, Lyman 36 Hot Springs 44, Custer 0 Irene-Wakonda 42, Howard 36 Madison 42, Vermillion 0 McCook Central/Montrose 54, Wagner 0 Milbank Area 32, Aberdeen Roncalli 7 Parkston 32, Platte-Geddes 6 Pierre 43, Huron 0 Pine Ridge 36, McLaughlin 0 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 Rapid City Stevens 14, Aberdeen Central 0 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Yankton 17 Sioux Falls Washington 45, Mitchell 7 Sioux Valley 21, Sioux Falls Christian 14 Sisseton 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0 Spearfish 36, Belle Fourche 13 St. Thomas More 36, Sturgis 0 Stanley County 17, Mobridge-Pollock 14 Sully Buttes 24, Warner 18 Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Iroquois 6 Tea Area 34, Lennox 7 Timber Lake 47, Bison 14 Watertown 14, Brookings 13 Waverly-South Shore 27, Tri-State 12 Winner 24, Valentine, Neb. 12 Wolsey-Wessington 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 8 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 41, Redfield/Doland 21 College Volleyball USD 3 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13) Bradley 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-10) Grand Canyon 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-19) DWU 3 vs. Grace 1 (25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18) High School Volleyball Pierre def. Yankton 18-25,27-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11 Women’s College Tennis Missouri Western State 7 SMSU 2 Women’s College Soccer SDSU 1 UND 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.