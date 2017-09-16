  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

September 16, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

High School Football

Avon 52, Centerville 0

Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0

Brandon Valley 55, Rapid City Central 23

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 3

Burke/South Central 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6

Canistota/Freeman 38, Viborg-Hurley 33

Canton 37, Beresford 6

Colman-Egan 47, Estelline 13

Colome 60, Gayville-Volin 6

Corsica-Stickney 44, Scotland 6

Dakota Valley 42, Tri-Valley 41, OT

De Smet 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8

Dell Rapids 35, West Central 13

Deubrook Area 27, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Deuel 32, Florence/Henry 0

Douglas 14, Harrisburg 13

Dupree 46, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

Faulkton Area 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 6

Garretson 41, Hanson 0

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 63, Bennett County 0

Gregory 52, Rapid City Christian 0

Groton Area 17, Chamberlain 7

Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hill City 42, Lyman 36

Hot Springs 44, Custer 0

Irene-Wakonda 42, Howard 36

Madison 42, Vermillion 0

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Wagner 0

Milbank Area 32, Aberdeen Roncalli 7

Parkston 32, Platte-Geddes 6

Pierre 43, Huron 0

Pine Ridge 36, McLaughlin 0

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Rapid City Stevens 14, Aberdeen Central 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Yankton 17

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Mitchell 7

Sioux Valley 21, Sioux Falls Christian 14

Sisseton 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Spearfish 36, Belle Fourche 13

St. Thomas More 36, Sturgis 0

Stanley County 17, Mobridge-Pollock 14

Sully Buttes 24, Warner 18

Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Iroquois 6

Tea Area 34, Lennox 7

Timber Lake 47, Bison 14

Watertown 14, Brookings 13

Waverly-South Shore 27, Tri-State 12

Winner 24, Valentine, Neb. 12

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 8

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 41, Redfield/Doland 21

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13)

Bradley 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-10)

Grand Canyon 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-19)

DWU 3 vs. Grace 1 (25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18)

High School Volleyball

Pierre def. Yankton 18-25,27-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11

Women’s College Tennis

Missouri Western State 7 SMSU 2

Women’s College Soccer

SDSU 1 UND 1


