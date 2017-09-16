Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football
Avon 52, Centerville 0
Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0
Brandon Valley 55, Rapid City Central 23
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 3
Burke/South Central 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6
Canistota/Freeman 38, Viborg-Hurley 33
Canton 37, Beresford 6
Colman-Egan 47, Estelline 13
Colome 60, Gayville-Volin 6
Corsica-Stickney 44, Scotland 6
Dakota Valley 42, Tri-Valley 41, OT
De Smet 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8
Dell Rapids 35, West Central 13
Deubrook Area 27, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Deuel 32, Florence/Henry 0
Douglas 14, Harrisburg 13
Dupree 46, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
Faulkton Area 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 6
Garretson 41, Hanson 0
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 63, Bennett County 0
Gregory 52, Rapid City Christian 0
Groton Area 17, Chamberlain 7
Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hill City 42, Lyman 36
Hot Springs 44, Custer 0
Irene-Wakonda 42, Howard 36
Madison 42, Vermillion 0
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Wagner 0
Milbank Area 32, Aberdeen Roncalli 7
Parkston 32, Platte-Geddes 6
Pierre 43, Huron 0
Pine Ridge 36, McLaughlin 0
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6
Rapid City Stevens 14, Aberdeen Central 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Yankton 17
Sioux Falls Washington 45, Mitchell 7
Sioux Valley 21, Sioux Falls Christian 14
Sisseton 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Spearfish 36, Belle Fourche 13
St. Thomas More 36, Sturgis 0
Stanley County 17, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Sully Buttes 24, Warner 18
Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Iroquois 6
Tea Area 34, Lennox 7
Timber Lake 47, Bison 14
Watertown 14, Brookings 13
Waverly-South Shore 27, Tri-State 12
Winner 24, Valentine, Neb. 12
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 8
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 41, Redfield/Doland 21
College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13)
Bradley 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-10)
Grand Canyon 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-19)
DWU 3 vs. Grace 1 (25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18)
High School Volleyball
Pierre def. Yankton 18-25,27-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11
Women’s College Tennis
Missouri Western State 7 SMSU 2
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 1 UND 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.