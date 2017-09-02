Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football
Aberdeen Central 28, Huron 27
Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Deubrook Area 26
Baltic 55, Menno/Marion 14
Brandon Valley 38, Sioux Falls Lincoln 24
Britton-Hecla 54, Tri-State 0
Canton 38, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Castlewood 56, Estelline 6
Chamberlain 51, St. Francis Indian 0
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Colman-Egan 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Colome 64, Burke/South Central 14
Corsica-Stickney 58, Alcester-Hudson 14
Dakota Valley 65, Todd County 22
DeSmet 38, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Dell Rapids 27, Vermillion 7
Douglas 33, Sturgis 9
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Flandreau 14
Faulkton Area 48, Northwestern 6
Gayville-Volin 38, Centerville 8
Gregory 56, Jones County/White River 6
Groton Area 15, Sisseton 0
Hamlin 35, Webster Area 7
Hanson 52, Viborg-Hurley 20
Hill City 46, Edgemont 8
Howard 54, Parker 12
Irene-Wakonda 43, Chester 13
Langford Area 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0
Lower Brule 54, Iroquois 0
Lyman 16, Kadoka Area 12
Madison 47, Belle Fourche 21
McCook Central/Montrose 28, Beresford 0
McLaughlin 14, Crow Creek 0
Milbank Area 55, Redfield/Doland 0
Parkston 26, Kimball/White Lake 18
Pierre 42, Yankton 14
Pine Ridge 20, Lead-Deadwood 14
Red Cloud 46, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 22
Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Crazy Horse 0
Stanley County 20, Wagner 14
Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6
Tea Area 20, St. Thomas More 14
Timber Lake 50, Newell 0
Tri-Valley 27, Lennox 20
Warner 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 8
Watertown 26, Rapid City Central 18
Winner 14, West Central 0
Wolsey-Wessington 36, Platte-Geddes 14
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6
College Volleyball
CSU-Bakersfield 3 SDSU 2
Augustana 3 CSU-San Bernardino 0
USF 3 Black Hills State 0
USF 3 Fort Hays State 0
Presentation 3 Haskell Indian Nations 0
Presentation 3 Sterling 1
Northern State 3 Texas Woman’s 0
CSU-San Bernardino 3 Northern State 2
High School Volleyball
Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 0 Iowa State 0
USF 2 Colorado Christian 1
Clarke (IA) 6 Presentation 1
High School Girls Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 2 Pierre 0
High School Boys Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 3 Pierre 0
American Association Baseball
Sioux City Explorers 8 Sioux Falls Canaries 2
High School Softball
SF Roosevelt 11 Rapid City Central 0
SF Roosevelt 10 Rapid City Stevens 0
