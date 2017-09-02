Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football Aberdeen Central 28, Huron 27 Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Deubrook Area 26 Baltic 55, Menno/Marion 14 Brandon Valley 38, Sioux Falls Lincoln 24 Britton-Hecla 54, Tri-State 0 Canton 38, Aberdeen Roncalli 0 Castlewood 56, Estelline 6 Chamberlain 51, St. Francis Indian 0 Clark/Willow Lake 50, Waverly-South Shore 0 Colman-Egan 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0 Colome 64, Burke/South Central 14 Corsica-Stickney 58, Alcester-Hudson 14 Dakota Valley 65, Todd County 22 DeSmet 38, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 Dell Rapids 27, Vermillion 7 Douglas 33, Sturgis 9 Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Flandreau 14 Faulkton Area 48, Northwestern 6 Gayville-Volin 38, Centerville 8 Gregory 56, Jones County/White River 6 Groton Area 15, Sisseton 0 Hamlin 35, Webster Area 7 Hanson 52, Viborg-Hurley 20 Hill City 46, Edgemont 8 Howard 54, Parker 12 Irene-Wakonda 43, Chester 13 Langford Area 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0 Lower Brule 54, Iroquois 0 Lyman 16, Kadoka Area 12 Madison 47, Belle Fourche 21 McCook Central/Montrose 28, Beresford 0 McLaughlin 14, Crow Creek 0 Milbank Area 55, Redfield/Doland 0 Parkston 26, Kimball/White Lake 18 Pierre 42, Yankton 14 Pine Ridge 20, Lead-Deadwood 14 Red Cloud 46, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 22 Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Crazy Horse 0 Stanley County 20, Wagner 14 Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6 Tea Area 20, St. Thomas More 14 Timber Lake 50, Newell 0 Tri-Valley 27, Lennox 20 Warner 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 8 Watertown 26, Rapid City Central 18 Winner 14, West Central 0 Wolsey-Wessington 36, Platte-Geddes 14 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 College Volleyball CSU-Bakersfield 3 SDSU 2

Augustana 3 CSU-San Bernardino 0

USF 3 Black Hills State 0

USF 3 Fort Hays State 0

Presentation 3 Haskell Indian Nations 0

Presentation 3 Sterling 1

Northern State 3 Texas Woman’s 0

CSU-San Bernardino 3 Northern State 2 High School Volleyball

Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 Women’s College Soccer

SDSU 0 Iowa State 0

USF 2 Colorado Christian 1

Clarke (IA) 6 Presentation 1

High School Girls Soccer

Rapid City Stevens 2 Pierre 0

High School Boys Soccer

Rapid City Stevens 3 Pierre 0 American Association Baseball

Sioux City Explorers 8 Sioux Falls Canaries 2 High School Softball

SF Roosevelt 11 Rapid City Central 0

SF Roosevelt 10 Rapid City Stevens 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.