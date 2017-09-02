  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

September 2, 2017

 

High School Football

Aberdeen Central 28, Huron 27

Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Deubrook Area 26

Baltic 55, Menno/Marion 14

Brandon Valley 38, Sioux Falls Lincoln 24

Britton-Hecla 54, Tri-State 0

Canton 38, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Castlewood 56, Estelline 6

Chamberlain 51, St. Francis Indian 0

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Colman-Egan 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

Colome 64, Burke/South Central 14

Corsica-Stickney 58, Alcester-Hudson 14

Dakota Valley 65, Todd County 22

DeSmet 38, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Dell Rapids 27, Vermillion 7

Douglas 33, Sturgis 9

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Flandreau 14

Faulkton Area 48, Northwestern 6

Gayville-Volin 38, Centerville 8

Gregory 56, Jones County/White River 6

Groton Area 15, Sisseton 0

Hamlin 35, Webster Area 7

Hanson 52, Viborg-Hurley 20

Hill City 46, Edgemont 8

Howard 54, Parker 12

Irene-Wakonda 43, Chester 13

Langford Area 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0

Lower Brule 54, Iroquois 0

Lyman 16, Kadoka Area 12

Madison 47, Belle Fourche 21

McCook Central/Montrose 28, Beresford 0

McLaughlin 14, Crow Creek 0

Milbank Area 55, Redfield/Doland 0

Parkston 26, Kimball/White Lake 18

Pierre 42, Yankton 14

Pine Ridge 20, Lead-Deadwood 14

Red Cloud 46, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 22

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Crazy Horse 0

Stanley County 20, Wagner 14

Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6

Tea Area 20, St. Thomas More 14

Timber Lake 50, Newell 0

Tri-Valley 27, Lennox 20

Warner 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Watertown 26, Rapid City Central 18

Winner 14, West Central 0

Wolsey-Wessington 36, Platte-Geddes 14

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6

College Volleyball

CSU-Bakersfield 3 SDSU 2
Augustana 3 CSU-San Bernardino 0
USF 3 Black Hills State 0
USF 3 Fort Hays State 0
Presentation 3 Haskell Indian Nations 0
Presentation 3 Sterling 1
Northern State 3 Texas Woman’s 0
CSU-San Bernardino 3 Northern State 2

High School Volleyball
Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19

Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 0 Iowa State 0
USF 2 Colorado Christian 1
Clarke (IA) 6 Presentation 1
High School Girls Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 2 Pierre 0
High School Boys Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 3 Pierre 0

American Association Baseball
Sioux City Explorers 8 Sioux Falls Canaries 2

High School Softball
SF Roosevelt 11 Rapid City Central 0
SF Roosevelt 10 Rapid City Stevens 0


