Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 0 Britton-Hecla 53, Dakota Hills 0 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, St. Francis Indian 0 Clark/Willow Lake 30, Tri-State 0 Colome 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6 Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 6 Dakota Valley 20, Dell Rapids 0 Ellendale, N.D. 43, Groton Area 7 Huron 45, Douglas 7 Langford 55, Iroquois 0 Lower Brule 52, Standing Rock, N.D. 0 McCook Central/Montrose 21, Elk Point-Jefferson 14 Newcastle, Wyo. 42, Custer 0 Northwestern 20, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 18 Pine Ridge 18, Red Cloud 0 Placeholder 30, Kimball/White Lake 22 Potter County 30, Platte-Geddes 14 Scotland 42, Centerville 6 Sioux Falls Christian 36, Mobridge-Pollock 7 Timber Lake 54, Dupree 6 Todd County 54, Crow Creek 0 Warner 26, Faulkton 18 Winner 42, Stanley County 6 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS Avon vs. Alcester-Hudson, ccd. Beresford vs. Sioux Valley, ppd. to Aug 27th. Brookings vs. Yankton, ppd. to Aug 26th. Canistota vs. Howard, ppd. to Aug 26th. Canton vs. Chamberlain, ppd. to Aug 27th. Deubrook vs. Castlewood, ppd. to Aug 27th. Estelline vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd. to Aug 27th. Florence/Henry vs. Hamlin, ppd. to Aug 27th. Gregory vs. Parkston, ppd. to Aug 27th. Harrisburg vs. Pierre, ccd. Irene-Wakonda vs. Hanson, ppd. to Aug 27th. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Wagner, ppd. to Aug 26th. Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. to Aug 26th. Viborg-Hurley vs. Menno/Marion, ppd. to Aug 27th. Watertown vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Aug 26th. Waverly-South Shore vs. Great Plains Lutheran, ppd. to Aug 27th. West Central vs. Tea Area, ccd. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, ppd. to Aug 27th. High School Volleyball Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 Custer Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-22 Red Cloud def. New Underwood, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 Pool B

Lead-Deadwood def. Pine Ridge, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15 Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 25-13, 25-16 Women’s College Soccer SDSU 1 UND 0 Nebraska 3 USD 0 High School Girls Soccer Spearfish 4 Huron 0 SF Washington 3 Brandon Valley 1 Boys Soccer SF Washington 0 vs. Brandon Valley 0 Boys High School Golf Huron Invitational

1 O’Gorman 291 2 Aberdeen Central 309 3 Rapid City Stevens 311 *Medalist: Justin Kolb (O’Gorman) 68

