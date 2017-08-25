Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Football
Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 0
Britton-Hecla 53, Dakota Hills 0
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, St. Francis Indian 0
Clark/Willow Lake 30, Tri-State 0
Colome 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6
Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 6
Dakota Valley 20, Dell Rapids 0
Ellendale, N.D. 43, Groton Area 7
Huron 45, Douglas 7
Langford 55, Iroquois 0
Lower Brule 52, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
McCook Central/Montrose 21, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
Newcastle, Wyo. 42, Custer 0
Northwestern 20, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 18
Pine Ridge 18, Red Cloud 0
Placeholder 30, Kimball/White Lake 22
Potter County 30, Platte-Geddes 14
Scotland 42, Centerville 6
Sioux Falls Christian 36, Mobridge-Pollock 7
Timber Lake 54, Dupree 6
Todd County 54, Crow Creek 0
Warner 26, Faulkton 18
Winner 42, Stanley County 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Avon vs. Alcester-Hudson, ccd.
Beresford vs. Sioux Valley, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Brookings vs. Yankton, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Canistota vs. Howard, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Canton vs. Chamberlain, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Deubrook vs. Castlewood, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Estelline vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Florence/Henry vs. Hamlin, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Gregory vs. Parkston, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Harrisburg vs. Pierre, ccd.
Irene-Wakonda vs. Hanson, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Wagner, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Viborg-Hurley vs. Menno/Marion, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Watertown vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Waverly-South Shore vs. Great Plains Lutheran, ppd. to Aug 27th.
West Central vs. Tea Area, ccd.
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, ppd. to Aug 27th.
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-22
Red Cloud def. New Underwood, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19
Pool B
Lead-Deadwood def. Pine Ridge, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15
Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 25-13, 25-16
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 1 UND 0
Nebraska 3 USD 0
High School Girls Soccer
Spearfish 4 Huron 0
SF Washington 3 Brandon Valley 1
Boys Soccer
SF Washington 0 vs. Brandon Valley 0
Boys High School Golf
Huron Invitational
1 O’Gorman 291
2 Aberdeen Central 309
3 Rapid City Stevens 311
*Medalist: Justin Kolb (O’Gorman) 68
