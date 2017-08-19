  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

August 19, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association Baeball

Salina 9   Sioux Falls Canaries 7    11 innings

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 21, Groton Area 0

Alcester-Hudson 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 8

Arlington/Lake Preston 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Bennett County 16, Custer 14

Bon Homme 6, Parkston 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 40, Beresford 0

Canistota 46, Menno/Marion 8

Castlewood 36, De Smet 20

Chester Area 20, Parker 14

Clark/Willow Lake 48, Florence/Henry 14

Colman-Egan 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Colome 50, Centerville 0

Corsica-Stickney 50, Avon 22

Deuel 44, Dakota Hills 6

Faulkton Area 48, Langford Area 32

Gregory 48, Kimball/White Lake 16

Hamlin 14, Britton-Hecla 6

Hanson 16, Baltic 12

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Hill City 60, Newell 7

Hitchcock-Tulare 44, Iroquois 0

Howard 32, Garretson 30

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6

Irene-Wakonda 46, Viborg-Hurley 6

Lower Brule 68, Crazy Horse 14

McCook Central/Montrose 43, Flandreau 6

McLaughlin 50, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 42, Wolsey-Wessington 14

Mobridge-Pollock 49, Redfield/Doland 8

North Border 50, Herreid/Selby Area 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Estelline 16

Red Cloud 46, Lead-Deadwood 32

Scotland 30, Burke/South Central 12

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Winner 6

Sioux Valley 42, Canton 14

Sully Buttes 34, Potter County 8

Wall 28, New Underwood 12

Warner 44, Northwestern 12

Webster Area 51, Tri-State 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Wagner 8

Women’s College Soccer

Gonzaga 4   USD 0

Utah State 1   SDSU 0     2OT

High School Boys Soccer

Huron 4   James Valley Christian

SF Washington 0   Spearfish 0

Aberdeen 10  Pierre 0

High School Girls Soccer

Pierre   Aberdeen Central 3  (tie)

SF Washington 4   Spearfish 3


