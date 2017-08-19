Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baeball
Salina 9 Sioux Falls Canaries 7 11 innings
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 21, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 8
Arlington/Lake Preston 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26
Bennett County 16, Custer 14
Bon Homme 6, Parkston 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 40, Beresford 0
Canistota 46, Menno/Marion 8
Castlewood 36, De Smet 20
Chester Area 20, Parker 14
Clark/Willow Lake 48, Florence/Henry 14
Colman-Egan 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Colome 50, Centerville 0
Corsica-Stickney 50, Avon 22
Deuel 44, Dakota Hills 6
Faulkton Area 48, Langford Area 32
Gregory 48, Kimball/White Lake 16
Hamlin 14, Britton-Hecla 6
Hanson 16, Baltic 12
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Hill City 60, Newell 7
Hitchcock-Tulare 44, Iroquois 0
Howard 32, Garretson 30
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6
Irene-Wakonda 46, Viborg-Hurley 6
Lower Brule 68, Crazy Horse 14
McCook Central/Montrose 43, Flandreau 6
McLaughlin 50, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 42, Wolsey-Wessington 14
Mobridge-Pollock 49, Redfield/Doland 8
North Border 50, Herreid/Selby Area 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Estelline 16
Red Cloud 46, Lead-Deadwood 32
Scotland 30, Burke/South Central 12
Sioux Falls Christian 24, Winner 6
Sioux Valley 42, Canton 14
Sully Buttes 34, Potter County 8
Wall 28, New Underwood 12
Warner 44, Northwestern 12
Webster Area 51, Tri-State 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Wagner 8
Women’s College Soccer
Gonzaga 4 USD 0
Utah State 1 SDSU 0 2OT
High School Boys Soccer
Huron 4 James Valley Christian
SF Washington 0 Spearfish 0
Aberdeen 10 Pierre 0
High School Girls Soccer
Pierre Aberdeen Central 3 (tie)
SF Washington 4 Spearfish 3
