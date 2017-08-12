Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
August 12, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association Baseball

St. Paul Saints 10, Sioux Falls Canaries 4

Amateur Baseball

State A Tournament  

Quarterfinals

SF Brewers 8, Renner Monarchs 7

Aberdeen 5, Castlewood 4

Vermillion 14, SF Squirrels 5

State B Tournament

Quarterfianls

Garretson 3, Crofton 1

Alexandria 12, Harrisburg 2

Women’s College Soccer

Exhibition

Wyoming 1, SDSU 0

High School Boy’s Soccer

SF Washington 6, Harrisburg 1

SF Lincoln 1, Yankton 0

Huron 4, Watertown 1

Brandon Valley 2, Pierre 0

High School Girl’s Soccer

SF Washington 3, Harrisburg 0

Yankton 2, Lincoln 0

Watertown 11, Huron 1

Tea 5, Dakota Valley 0

Vermillion 2, Garretson 0

Pierre 1, Brandon Valley 0


