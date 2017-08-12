Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
St. Paul Saints 10, Sioux Falls Canaries 4
Amateur Baseball
State A Tournament
Quarterfinals
SF Brewers 8, Renner Monarchs 7
Aberdeen 5, Castlewood 4
Vermillion 14, SF Squirrels 5
State B Tournament
Quarterfianls
Garretson 3, Crofton 1
Alexandria 12, Harrisburg 2
Women’s College Soccer
Exhibition
Wyoming 1, SDSU 0
High School Boy’s Soccer
SF Washington 6, Harrisburg 1
SF Lincoln 1, Yankton 0
Huron 4, Watertown 1
Brandon Valley 2, Pierre 0
High School Girl’s Soccer
SF Washington 3, Harrisburg 0
Yankton 2, Lincoln 0
Watertown 11, Huron 1
Tea 5, Dakota Valley 0
Vermillion 2, Garretson 0
Pierre 1, Brandon Valley 0
