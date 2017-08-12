Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball St. Paul Saints 10, Sioux Falls Canaries 4 Amateur Baseball State A Tournament Quarterfinals SF Brewers 8, Renner Monarchs 7 Aberdeen 5, Castlewood 4 Vermillion 14, SF Squirrels 5 State B Tournament Quarterfianls Garretson 3, Crofton 1 Alexandria 12, Harrisburg 2 Women’s College Soccer Exhibition Wyoming 1, SDSU 0 High School Boy’s Soccer SF Washington 6, Harrisburg 1 SF Lincoln 1, Yankton 0 Huron 4, Watertown 1 Brandon Valley 2, Pierre 0 High School Girl’s Soccer SF Washington 3, Harrisburg 0 Yankton 2, Lincoln 0 Watertown 11, Huron 1 Tea 5, Dakota Valley 0 Vermillion 2, Garretson 0 Pierre 1, Brandon Valley 0

