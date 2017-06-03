Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball Kansas City T-Bones 2 Sioux Falls Canaries 0 American Legion Baseball Renner 5 Sioux Falls West 4 Sioux Falls East 6 Brookings 3 Sioux Falls East 17 Brookings 6 Rapid City #22 17 Harrisburg 0 Milbank 9 Tea 1 Winner-Colome 11 Platte-Geddes 10 American Legion JV Baseball Mitchell JV 8 Pierre JV 6 Pierre JV 2 Mitchell JV 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.