Saturday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Kansas City T-Bones 2 Sioux Falls Canaries 0
American Legion Baseball
Renner 5 Sioux Falls West 4
Sioux Falls East 6 Brookings 3
Sioux Falls East 17 Brookings 6
Rapid City #22 17 Harrisburg 0
Milbank 9 Tea 1
Winner-Colome 11 Platte-Geddes 10
American Legion JV Baseball
Mitchell JV 8 Pierre JV 6
Pierre JV 2 Mitchell JV 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.