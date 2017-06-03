  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

June 3, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 American Association Baseball

Kansas City T-Bones 2   Sioux Falls Canaries 0

American Legion Baseball

Renner 5   Sioux Falls West 4

Sioux Falls East 6   Brookings 3

Sioux Falls East 17   Brookings 6

Rapid City #22 17  Harrisburg 0

Milbank 9  Tea 1

Winner-Colome 11 Platte-Geddes 10

American Legion JV Baseball

Mitchell JV 8  Pierre JV 6

Pierre JV 2  Mitchell JV 1


