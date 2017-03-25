  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Generic Sports Logo
March 25, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

College Baseball

SDSU 6  Oral Roberts 6   Game Suspended in 12th

 College Softball

IUPUI 5   SDSU 4

IUPUI 6   SDSU 1

Men’s College Tennis

Creighton 6   SDSU 1

Women’s College Tennis

Creighton 6   SDSU 1

Wright State 5   USD 2

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3   Madison 2   SO

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 2  Alaska Aces 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia