Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Girls Basketball
State A Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hamlin 53, Dell Rapids 44
Madison 55, Little Wound 38
Semifinal
Lennox 57, Vermillion 50
St. Thomas More 42, Webster 30
State B Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
New Underwood 51, Timber Lake 31
Parker 56, Avon 36
Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Warner 49
Sully Buttes 37, Ethan 35
ECHH
Rapid City Rush 2, Alaska Aces 1
USHL
Omaha Lancers 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 2 SO
High School Hockey
State Boys Varsity Tournament in Brookings
Quarterfinals
Sioux Falls East 4, Sioux Falls West 2
Rushmore 6, Aberdeen 0
Watertown 2, Oahe 1
Brookings 6, Sioux Center 0
College Baseball
SDSU 2, Oklahoma State 1
Concordia 11, Presentation 5
Concordia 9, Presentation 3
Dakota Wesleyan 3, Valley City State 2
Valley City State 10, Dakota Wesleyan 2
College Softball
SDSU 7, Holy Cross 2
SDSU 5, Villanova 3
Seattle 8, USD 0
Penn State 6, USD 2
Men’s College Tennis
Azusa Pacific 8, SDSU 1
Women’s College Tennis
Azusa Pacific 8, SDSU 1
Duquesne 5, USD 2
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.