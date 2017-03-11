Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
March 11, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 High School Girls Basketball

State A Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hamlin 53, Dell Rapids 44

Madison 55, Little Wound 38

Semifinal
Lennox 57, Vermillion 50

St. Thomas More 42, Webster 30

State B Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
New Underwood 51, Timber Lake 31

Parker 56, Avon 36

Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Warner 49

Sully Buttes 37, Ethan 35

ECHH

Rapid City Rush 2, Alaska Aces 1

USHL

Omaha Lancers 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 2  SO

High School Hockey

State Boys Varsity Tournament in Brookings

Quarterfinals

Sioux Falls East 4, Sioux Falls West 2

Rushmore 6, Aberdeen 0

Watertown 2, Oahe 1

Brookings 6, Sioux Center 0

College Baseball

SDSU 2, Oklahoma State 1

Concordia 11, Presentation 5

Concordia 9, Presentation 3

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Valley City State 2

Valley City State 10, Dakota Wesleyan 2

College Softball

SDSU 7, Holy Cross 2

SDSU 5, Villanova 3

Seattle 8, USD 0

Penn State 6, USD 2

Men’s College Tennis

Azusa Pacific 8, SDSU 1

Women’s College Tennis

Azusa Pacific 8, SDSU 1

Duquesne 5, USD 2


