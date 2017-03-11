Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Girls Basketball State A Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hamlin 53, Dell Rapids 44 Madison 55, Little Wound 38 Semifinal

Lennox 57, Vermillion 50 St. Thomas More 42, Webster 30 State B Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

New Underwood 51, Timber Lake 31 Parker 56, Avon 36 Semifinal

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Warner 49 Sully Buttes 37, Ethan 35 ECHH Rapid City Rush 2, Alaska Aces 1 USHL Omaha Lancers 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 2 SO High School Hockey State Boys Varsity Tournament in Brookings Quarterfinals Sioux Falls East 4, Sioux Falls West 2 Rushmore 6, Aberdeen 0 Watertown 2, Oahe 1 Brookings 6, Sioux Center 0 College Baseball SDSU 2, Oklahoma State 1 Concordia 11, Presentation 5 Concordia 9, Presentation 3 Dakota Wesleyan 3, Valley City State 2 Valley City State 10, Dakota Wesleyan 2 College Softball SDSU 7, Holy Cross 2 SDSU 5, Villanova 3 Seattle 8, USD 0 Penn State 6, USD 2 Men’s College Tennis Azusa Pacific 8, SDSU 1 Women’s College Tennis Azusa Pacific 8, SDSU 1 Duquesne 5, USD 2

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.