Saturday Morning Scoreboard

March 4, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 127, Maine 107

High School Boys Basketball

District 1AA
Third Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Watertown 36

Championship
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Brookings 48

District 2AA
Third Place
Brandon Valley 61, Sioux Falls Washington 55, OT

Championship
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Harrisburg 41

District 3AA
Third Place
Aberdeen Central 75, Mitchell 52

Championship
Pierre 56, Huron 52

District 4AA
Third Place
Rapid City Central 62, Douglas 61, 2OT

Championship
Rapid City Stevens 44, Sturgis Brown 42

District 3B
Championship
Potter County 64, Faulkton 33

District 4B
Championship
Sully Buttes 54, Lower Brule 41

District 7B
Championship
Chester 60, Colman-Egan 50

District 8B
Championship
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Canistota 51

District 9B
Championship
Parker 52, Scotland 34

District 10B
Championship
Irene-Wakonda 65, Viborg-Hurley 58

District 11B
Championship
Platte-Geddes 58, Corsica/Stickney 56, 2OT

District 12B
Championship
Gregory 49, Colome 43

District 13B
Championship
White River 83, Crazy Horse 26

District 14B
Championship
Wall 68, Rapid City Christian 60

District 15B
Championship
Lemmon 64, Timber Lake 55

District 16B
Championship
Harding County 57, Faith 41

High School Girls Basketball

Class A – Sweet Sixteen

Dell Rapids 59, Todd County 49

Hamlin 65, Sioux Valley 51

Lennox 69, Crow Creek 48

Little Wound 62, West Central 56

Madison 52, McCook Central/Montrose 49

St. Thomas More 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 11

Vermillion 55, Belle Fourche 50

Webster 58, Milbank Area 49

Region 1B
Regional Final
Warner 53, Florence/Henry 41

Region 3B
Regional Final
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51, DeSmet 38

ECHL

Idaho Steelheads 3, Rapid City Rush 1

USHL

Lincoln Stars 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 1

High School Girl’s Hockey

S.D. State Tournament @ Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls 6, Mitchell 1

Oahe 6, Rushmore 3

Aberdeen 14, Sioux Center 0

Brookings 9, Watertown 3


