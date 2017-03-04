Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce 127, Maine 107 High School Boys Basketball District 1AA

Third Place

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46, Watertown 36 Championship

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Brookings 48 District 2AA

Third Place

Brandon Valley 61, Sioux Falls Washington 55, OT Championship

Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Harrisburg 41 District 3AA

Third Place

Aberdeen Central 75, Mitchell 52 Championship

Pierre 56, Huron 52 District 4AA

Third Place

Rapid City Central 62, Douglas 61, 2OT Championship

Rapid City Stevens 44, Sturgis Brown 42 District 3B

Championship

Potter County 64, Faulkton 33 District 4B

Championship

Sully Buttes 54, Lower Brule 41 District 7B

Championship

Chester 60, Colman-Egan 50 District 8B

Championship

Bridgewater-Emery 62, Canistota 51 District 9B

Championship

Parker 52, Scotland 34 District 10B

Championship

Irene-Wakonda 65, Viborg-Hurley 58 District 11B

Championship

Platte-Geddes 58, Corsica/Stickney 56, 2OT District 12B

Championship

Gregory 49, Colome 43 District 13B

Championship

White River 83, Crazy Horse 26 District 14B

Championship

Wall 68, Rapid City Christian 60 District 15B

Championship

Lemmon 64, Timber Lake 55 District 16B

Championship

Harding County 57, Faith 41 High School Girls Basketball Class A – Sweet Sixteen Dell Rapids 59, Todd County 49 Hamlin 65, Sioux Valley 51 Lennox 69, Crow Creek 48 Little Wound 62, West Central 56 Madison 52, McCook Central/Montrose 49 St. Thomas More 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 11 Vermillion 55, Belle Fourche 50 Webster 58, Milbank Area 49 Region 1B

Regional Final

Warner 53, Florence/Henry 41 Region 3B

Regional Final

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51, DeSmet 38 ECHL Idaho Steelheads 3, Rapid City Rush 1 USHL Lincoln Stars 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 1 High School Girl’s Hockey S.D. State Tournament @ Sioux Falls Sioux Falls 6, Mitchell 1 Oahe 6, Rushmore 3 Aberdeen 14, Sioux Center 0 Brookings 9, Watertown 3

