  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Generic Sports Logo
February 25, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 
 High School Wrestling

State “A” Tournament – Team Standings (Day 1)

1 Pierre 84.5
2 Sturgis 73
3 Rapid City Stevens 72
4 Aberdeen Central 70.5
5 Rapid City Central 68.5
6 Watertown 58.5
7 Brookings 47.5
8 Harrisburg 44.5
9 Lennox 44
10 Vermillion 39.5

State “B” Tournament – Team Standings (Day 1)

1 Canton 69
2 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 64
3 Philip Area 55
4 Winner Area 44.5
5 Mobridge-Pollock 41
6 Bon Homme/Scotland 38
6 Parkston 38
6 Webster Area 38
9 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 32
10 Wolsey-Wessington 32

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 71, Northwestern 57

Aberdeen Roncalli 75, Mobridge-Pollock 57

Baltic 58, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Clark/Willow Lake 66, Arlington 30

De Smet 53, Hamlin 52

Faith 74, Wall 42

Florence/Henry 71, Estelline 41

Hankinson, N.D. 80, Wilmot 78

Harding County 68, Bison 54, OT

Highmore-Harrold 76, Miller 75

Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 37

Hot Springs 77, Edgemont 20

Langford Area 55, Waverly-South Shore 44

Lemmon 91, Wakpala 33

Leola/Frederick 52, Ipswich 43

Philip 56, Kadoka Area 51

Potter County 62, Britton-Hecla 52

Rapid City Christian 73, Dupree 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 16

Sully Buttes 68, Eureka/Bowdle 26

Timber Lake 79, Tiospaye Topa 47

White River 67, Lyman 44

High School Girls Basketball

Region 5A
Regional Semifinal
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parkston 35

Region 8A
Region Qualifier
Belle Fourche 53, Custer 42

St. Thomas More 54, Hill City 28

District 7B
Championship
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Chester Area 66, 2OT

District 11B
Championship
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Platte-Geddes 42

District 12B
Championship
Avon 53, Burke/South Central 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
District 9B
Championship
Freeman vs. Parker, ppd. to Feb 25.

District 10B
Championship
Gayville-Volin vs. Irene-Wakonda, ppd. to Feb 25.

College Baseball
Central Connecticut State 6   SDSU 4

College Softball
USD 20   Creighton 6
Kansas 8   SDSU 0
Lamar 5   SDSU 2
USF   Emporia State 0
Emporia State 4   USF 1
Dakota State   Dickinson State 5
Dickinson State 11  Dakota State 6
Presentation 2   Waldorf 0
Waldorf 4   Presentation 2

Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Summit League Championships (Day 1)
1 SDSU 59
3 USD 45
4 Oral Roberts 16
5 IUPUI 13

Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Summit League Championships (Day 1)
1 NDSU 77
2 USD 54
3 SDSU 38
4 Oral Roberts 10
5 IUPUI 5

USHL

Tri-City 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 0

High School Hockey

Boys

Rushmore Thunder 4 Oahe Capitals 3

Watertown Lakers 6 Aberdeen Cougars 2

Sioux Falls Flyers West 2 Mitchell Marlins 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia