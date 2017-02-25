Saturday Morning Scoreboard



High School Wrestling State “A” Tournament – Team Standings (Day 1) 1 Pierre 84.5

2 Sturgis 73

3 Rapid City Stevens 72

4 Aberdeen Central 70.5

5 Rapid City Central 68.5

6 Watertown 58.5

7 Brookings 47.5

8 Harrisburg 44.5

9 Lennox 44

10 Vermillion 39.5 State “B” Tournament – Team Standings (Day 1) 1 Canton 69

2 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 64

3 Philip Area 55

4 Winner Area 44.5

5 Mobridge-Pollock 41

6 Bon Homme/Scotland 38

6 Parkston 38

6 Webster Area 38

9 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 32

10 Wolsey-Wessington 32 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Christian 71, Northwestern 57 Aberdeen Roncalli 75, Mobridge-Pollock 57 Baltic 58, McCook Central/Montrose 44 Clark/Willow Lake 66, Arlington 30 De Smet 53, Hamlin 52 Faith 74, Wall 42 Florence/Henry 71, Estelline 41 Hankinson, N.D. 80, Wilmot 78 Harding County 68, Bison 54, OT Highmore-Harrold 76, Miller 75 Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 37 Hot Springs 77, Edgemont 20 Langford Area 55, Waverly-South Shore 44 Lemmon 91, Wakpala 33 Leola/Frederick 52, Ipswich 43 Philip 56, Kadoka Area 51 Potter County 62, Britton-Hecla 52 Rapid City Christian 73, Dupree 43 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 16 Sully Buttes 68, Eureka/Bowdle 26 Timber Lake 79, Tiospaye Topa 47 White River 67, Lyman 44 High School Girls Basketball Region 5A

Regional Semifinal

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parkston 35 Region 8A

Region Qualifier

Belle Fourche 53, Custer 42 St. Thomas More 54, Hill City 28 District 7B

Championship

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Chester Area 66, 2OT District 11B

Championship

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Platte-Geddes 42 District 12B

Championship

Avon 53, Burke/South Central 43 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

District 9B

Championship

Freeman vs. Parker, ppd. to Feb 25. District 10B

Championship

Gayville-Volin vs. Irene-Wakonda, ppd. to Feb 25. College Baseball

Central Connecticut State 6 SDSU 4 College Softball

USD 20 Creighton 6

Kansas 8 SDSU 0

Lamar 5 SDSU 2

USF Emporia State 0

Emporia State 4 USF 1

Dakota State Dickinson State 5

Dickinson State 11 Dakota State 6

Presentation 2 Waldorf 0

Waldorf 4 Presentation 2 Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Summit League Championships (Day 1)

1 SDSU 59

3 USD 45

4 Oral Roberts 16

5 IUPUI 13 Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Summit League Championships (Day 1)

1 NDSU 77

2 USD 54

3 SDSU 38

4 Oral Roberts 10

5 IUPUI 5 USHL Tri-City 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 0 High School Hockey Boys Rushmore Thunder 4 Oahe Capitals 3 Watertown Lakers 6 Aberdeen Cougars 2 Sioux Falls Flyers West 2 Mitchell Marlins 1

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.