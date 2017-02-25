Saturday Morning Scoreboard

High School Wrestling
State “A” Tournament – Team Standings (Day 1)
1 Pierre 84.5
2 Sturgis 73
3 Rapid City Stevens 72
4 Aberdeen Central 70.5
5 Rapid City Central 68.5
6 Watertown 58.5
7 Brookings 47.5
8 Harrisburg 44.5
9 Lennox 44
10 Vermillion 39.5
State “B” Tournament – Team Standings (Day 1)
1 Canton 69
2 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 64
3 Philip Area 55
4 Winner Area 44.5
5 Mobridge-Pollock 41
6 Bon Homme/Scotland 38
6 Parkston 38
6 Webster Area 38
9 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 32
10 Wolsey-Wessington 32
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 71, Northwestern 57
Aberdeen Roncalli 75, Mobridge-Pollock 57
Baltic 58, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Arlington 30
De Smet 53, Hamlin 52
Faith 74, Wall 42
Florence/Henry 71, Estelline 41
Hankinson, N.D. 80, Wilmot 78
Harding County 68, Bison 54, OT
Highmore-Harrold 76, Miller 75
Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 37
Hot Springs 77, Edgemont 20
Langford Area 55, Waverly-South Shore 44
Lemmon 91, Wakpala 33
Leola/Frederick 52, Ipswich 43
Philip 56, Kadoka Area 51
Potter County 62, Britton-Hecla 52
Rapid City Christian 73, Dupree 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 16
Sully Buttes 68, Eureka/Bowdle 26
Timber Lake 79, Tiospaye Topa 47
White River 67, Lyman 44
High School Girls Basketball
Region 5A
Regional Semifinal
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parkston 35
Region 8A
Region Qualifier
Belle Fourche 53, Custer 42
St. Thomas More 54, Hill City 28
District 7B
Championship
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Chester Area 66, 2OT
District 11B
Championship
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Platte-Geddes 42
District 12B
Championship
Avon 53, Burke/South Central 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
District 9B
Championship
Freeman vs. Parker, ppd. to Feb 25.
District 10B
Championship
Gayville-Volin vs. Irene-Wakonda, ppd. to Feb 25.
College Baseball
Central Connecticut State 6 SDSU 4
College Softball
USD 20 Creighton 6
Kansas 8 SDSU 0
Lamar 5 SDSU 2
USF Emporia State 0
Emporia State 4 USF 1
Dakota State Dickinson State 5
Dickinson State 11 Dakota State 6
Presentation 2 Waldorf 0
Waldorf 4 Presentation 2
Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Summit League Championships (Day 1)
1 SDSU 59
3 USD 45
4 Oral Roberts 16
5 IUPUI 13
Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Summit League Championships (Day 1)
1 NDSU 77
2 USD 54
3 SDSU 38
4 Oral Roberts 10
5 IUPUI 5
USHL
Tri-City 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 0
High School Hockey
Boys
Rushmore Thunder 4 Oahe Capitals 3
Watertown Lakers 6 Aberdeen Cougars 2
Sioux Falls Flyers West 2 Mitchell Marlins 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.