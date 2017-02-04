  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

February 4, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 87   Minnesota-Crookston 68

USF 72  U-Mary 81

Northern State 83   Upper Iowa 72

Dakota State 90, Waldorf 55

Women’s College Basketball

Augustana 87   Minnesota-Crookston 79

USF 65  U-Mary 60

Northern State 86   Upper Iowa 63

Dakota State 76, Waldorf 49

Boys High Boys School Basketball 

Aberdeen Central 59, Yankton 41

Alcester-Hudson 47, Beresford 45

Bison 56, McIntosh 14

Bon Homme 62, Avon 40

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Deuel 49

Colome 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Crazy Horse 60, Takini 43

Douglas 70, Belle Fourche 37

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Dakota Valley 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 45

Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 51

Hamlin 60, Webster 56

Herreid/Selby Area 73, Edmunds Central 36

Hopkins, Minn. 87, Sioux Falls Washington 73

Huron 70, Spearfish 50

Irene-Wakonda 70, Baltic 42

Kadoka Area 44, Wall 43

Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42

Lemmon 54, Faith 40

Marty Indian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 45

Milbank Area 67, Redfield/Doland 56

Minnetonka, Minn. 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42

New Underwood 48, Newell 43

Parkston 60, Gregory 39

Pierre 61, Mitchell 45

Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 41

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54

Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 56

St. Thomas More 50, Chadron, Neb. 38

Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59

Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 38

Wayzata, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58

White River 73, Bennett County 36

Girls High School Basketball

Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24

Belle Fourche 47, Douglas 44

Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 36

Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 36

Clark-Willow Lake JV 45, Deuel 44

Crazy Horse 69, Takini 11

Dakota Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60

Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Arlington 19

Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Dupree 58, Rapid City Christian 41

Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25

Flandreau 68, Sioux Valley 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg 45

Gayville-Volin 63, Bridgewater-Emery 51

Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Herreid/Selby Area 65, Edmunds Central 18

Hopkins, Minn. 72, Sioux Falls Washington 58

Howard 70, Canistota 44

Huron 59, Sturgis Brown 52

Irene-Wakonda 45, Baltic 36

Madison 54, West Central 43

McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 29

Milbank Area 51, Redfield/Doland 30

Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Wagner 38

Parkston 48, Gregory 25

Potter County 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Wayzata, Minn. 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, Minn. 60, OT

St. Thomas More 38, Chadron, Neb. 24

Tri-State, N.D. 67, Britton-Hecla 53

Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55

USHL

Sioux City Muskateers 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 1

ECHL

Fort Wayne Komets 4, Rapid City Rush 3

High School Hockey

Boys

Huron 2, Aberdeen 1

Sioux Falls West 6, Sioux Falls East 2

Girls

Rushmore 5, Sioux Center 1

College Wrestling

SDSU 20  Oklahoma 15

High School Wrestling

Aberdeen 44, Brookings 16

College Softball

Augustana 8, TX-Woman’s 3

Chico State 3, Augustana 2

USF 6, Montana St.-Billings 5

Women’s Tennis

Northern Iowa 6, USD 1


