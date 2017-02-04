Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball Augustana 87 Minnesota-Crookston 68 USF 72 U-Mary 81 Northern State 83 Upper Iowa 72 Dakota State 90, Waldorf 55 Women’s College Basketball Augustana 87 Minnesota-Crookston 79 USF 65 U-Mary 60 Northern State 86 Upper Iowa 63 Dakota State 76, Waldorf 49 Boys High Boys School Basketball Aberdeen Central 59, Yankton 41 Alcester-Hudson 47, Beresford 45 Bison 56, McIntosh 14 Bon Homme 62, Avon 40 Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40 Clark/Willow Lake 55, Deuel 49 Colome 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48 Crazy Horse 60, Takini 43 Douglas 70, Belle Fourche 37 Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Dakota Valley 46 Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 45 Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32 Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 51 Hamlin 60, Webster 56 Herreid/Selby Area 73, Edmunds Central 36 Hopkins, Minn. 87, Sioux Falls Washington 73 Huron 70, Spearfish 50 Irene-Wakonda 70, Baltic 42 Kadoka Area 44, Wall 43 Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42 Lemmon 54, Faith 40 Marty Indian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61 McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 45 Milbank Area 67, Redfield/Doland 56 Minnetonka, Minn. 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42 New Underwood 48, Newell 43 Parkston 60, Gregory 39 Pierre 61, Mitchell 45 Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 30 Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 41 Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54 Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 56 St. Thomas More 50, Chadron, Neb. 38 Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59 Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41 Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 38 Wayzata, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58 White River 73, Bennett County 36 Girls High School Basketball Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24 Belle Fourche 47, Douglas 44 Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 36 Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 36 Clark-Willow Lake JV 45, Deuel 44 Crazy Horse 69, Takini 11 Dakota Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60 Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40 Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Arlington 19 Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51 Dupree 58, Rapid City Christian 41 Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25 Flandreau 68, Sioux Valley 33 Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg 45 Gayville-Volin 63, Bridgewater-Emery 51 Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52 Herreid/Selby Area 65, Edmunds Central 18 Hopkins, Minn. 72, Sioux Falls Washington 58 Howard 70, Canistota 44 Huron 59, Sturgis Brown 52 Irene-Wakonda 45, Baltic 36 Madison 54, West Central 43 McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 29 Milbank Area 51, Redfield/Doland 30 Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Wagner 38 Parkston 48, Gregory 25 Potter County 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 39 Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36 Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Wayzata, Minn. 58 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, Minn. 60, OT St. Thomas More 38, Chadron, Neb. 24 Tri-State, N.D. 67, Britton-Hecla 53 Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55 USHL Sioux City Muskateers 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 1 ECHL Fort Wayne Komets 4, Rapid City Rush 3 High School Hockey Boys Huron 2, Aberdeen 1 Sioux Falls West 6, Sioux Falls East 2 Girls Rushmore 5, Sioux Center 1 College Wrestling SDSU 20 Oklahoma 15 High School Wrestling Aberdeen 44, Brookings 16 College Softball Augustana 8, TX-Woman’s 3 Chico State 3, Augustana 2 USF 6, Montana St.-Billings 5 Women’s Tennis Northern Iowa 6, USD 1

