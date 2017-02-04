Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 87 Minnesota-Crookston 68
USF 72 U-Mary 81
Northern State 83 Upper Iowa 72
Dakota State 90, Waldorf 55
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 87 Minnesota-Crookston 79
USF 65 U-Mary 60
Northern State 86 Upper Iowa 63
Dakota State 76, Waldorf 49
Boys High Boys School Basketball
Aberdeen Central 59, Yankton 41
Alcester-Hudson 47, Beresford 45
Bison 56, McIntosh 14
Bon Homme 62, Avon 40
Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Deuel 49
Colome 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Crazy Horse 60, Takini 43
Douglas 70, Belle Fourche 37
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Dakota Valley 46
Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 45
Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 51
Hamlin 60, Webster 56
Herreid/Selby Area 73, Edmunds Central 36
Hopkins, Minn. 87, Sioux Falls Washington 73
Huron 70, Spearfish 50
Irene-Wakonda 70, Baltic 42
Kadoka Area 44, Wall 43
Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42
Lemmon 54, Faith 40
Marty Indian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61
McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 45
Milbank Area 67, Redfield/Doland 56
Minnetonka, Minn. 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42
New Underwood 48, Newell 43
Parkston 60, Gregory 39
Pierre 61, Mitchell 45
Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 30
Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 41
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54
Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 56
St. Thomas More 50, Chadron, Neb. 38
Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59
Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 38
Wayzata, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58
White River 73, Bennett County 36
Girls High School Basketball
Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24
Belle Fourche 47, Douglas 44
Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 36
Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 36
Clark-Willow Lake JV 45, Deuel 44
Crazy Horse 69, Takini 11
Dakota Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60
Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Arlington 19
Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Dupree 58, Rapid City Christian 41
Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25
Flandreau 68, Sioux Valley 33
Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg 45
Gayville-Volin 63, Bridgewater-Emery 51
Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Herreid/Selby Area 65, Edmunds Central 18
Hopkins, Minn. 72, Sioux Falls Washington 58
Howard 70, Canistota 44
Huron 59, Sturgis Brown 52
Irene-Wakonda 45, Baltic 36
Madison 54, West Central 43
McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 29
Milbank Area 51, Redfield/Doland 30
Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Wagner 38
Parkston 48, Gregory 25
Potter County 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 39
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Wayzata, Minn. 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, Minn. 60, OT
St. Thomas More 38, Chadron, Neb. 24
Tri-State, N.D. 67, Britton-Hecla 53
Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55
USHL
Sioux City Muskateers 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 1
ECHL
Fort Wayne Komets 4, Rapid City Rush 3
High School Hockey
Boys
Huron 2, Aberdeen 1
Sioux Falls West 6, Sioux Falls East 2
Girls
Rushmore 5, Sioux Center 1
College Wrestling
SDSU 20 Oklahoma 15
High School Wrestling
Aberdeen 44, Brookings 16
College Softball
Augustana 8, TX-Woman’s 3
Chico State 3, Augustana 2
USF 6, Montana St.-Billings 5
Women’s Tennis
Northern Iowa 6, USD 1
