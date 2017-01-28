Saturday Morning Scoreboard



Women’s College Basketball Northern State 63 USF 62 Augustana 77 UMD 63 Bellevue 62 Presentation 54 Black Hills State 64 Colorado Mesa 56 Men’s College Basketball Northern State 86 USF 84 Augustana 90 UMD 67 Presentation 80 . Bellevue 69 High School Boys Basketball



Beresford 56, West Central 53

Brandon Valley 59, Mitchell 37

Bridgewater-Emery 77, Hanson 29 Canistota 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35 Chamberlain 66, Mobridge-Pollock 38 Clark/Willow Lake 68, Groton Area 48 Custer 62, Rapid City Christian 46 Herreid/Selby Area 64, Ipswich 28 Highmore-Harrold 68, Iroquois 53 Hill City 47, Hot Springs 26 Langford 75, Northwestern 40 Lemmon 69, Grant County, N.D. 56 Pierre 65, Aberdeen Central 63 Sioux Falls Christian 77, Dakota Valley 59 Spearfish 66, Rapid City Central 59 Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 63, Eureka/Bowdle 51 Sturgis Brown 61, Belle Fourche 35 Tri-Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 49 Warner 76, Waubay/Summit 49 Watertown 54, Brookings 47 Wolsey-Wessington 65, Kimball/White Lake 43 Yankton 63, Harrisburg 53 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Nation, Neb. 85, Tiospaye Topa 39 Semifinal

Flandreau Indian 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49 Lower Brule 73, Marty Indian 36 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Central 71, Pierre 55 Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 30 Brookings 44, Watertown 33 Crow Creek 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 38 Custer 66, Rapid City Christian 19 Dakota Valley 68, Sioux Falls Christian 58 DeSmet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31 Deubrook 43, Colman-Egan 29 Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Tri-Valley 50, OT Elkton-Lake Benton 39, Estelline 24 Eureka/Bowdle 26, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23 Florence/Henry 51, Waverly-South Shore 33 Groton Area 57, Clark/Willow Lake 49 Herreid/Selby Area 51, Ipswich 49 Hill City 58, Hot Springs 32 Lake Preston 58, Arlington 37 Lemmon 45, Bowman County, N.D. 42 Milbank Area 62, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 52 Rapid City Central 64, Spearfish 26 Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Washington 42 Sisseton 36, Deuel 29 Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Baltic 35, Chester 24 Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 26 Semifinal

Flandreau 53, Parker 35 McCook Central/Montrose 55, Howard 52 Dakota Oyate Challenge

Semifinal

Omaha Nation, Neb. 59, Lower Brule 41 College Wrestling MSU-Moorhead 23 Northern State 15 High School Wrestling Pierre 75, Yankton 6 USHL Sioux Falls 3 Youngstown 1 High School Hockey Boys Dickinson, N.D. 6, Oahe Capitals 1 Huron All Stars 4 Aberdeen Cougars 1 Girls Watertown Lakers 4, Rushmore Thunder 3 Sioux Falls Flyers 4, Brookings Lady Ranger 3

