  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Generic Sports Logo
January 28, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 


Women’s College Basketball

Northern State 63   USF 62

Augustana 77   UMD 63

Bellevue 62   Presentation 54

Black Hills State 64   Colorado Mesa 56

Men’s College Basketball

Northern State 86   USF 84

Augustana 90  UMD 67

Presentation 80  . Bellevue 69

High School Boys Basketball

Beresford 56, West Central 53
Brandon Valley 59, Mitchell 37
Bridgewater-Emery 77, Hanson 29

Canistota 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Chamberlain 66, Mobridge-Pollock 38

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Groton Area 48

Custer 62, Rapid City Christian 46

Herreid/Selby Area 64, Ipswich 28

Highmore-Harrold 68, Iroquois 53

Hill City 47, Hot Springs 26

Langford 75, Northwestern 40

Lemmon 69, Grant County, N.D. 56

Pierre 65, Aberdeen Central 63

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Dakota Valley 59

Spearfish 66, Rapid City Central 59

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 63, Eureka/Bowdle 51

Sturgis Brown 61, Belle Fourche 35

Tri-Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 49

Warner 76, Waubay/Summit 49

Watertown 54, Brookings 47

Wolsey-Wessington 65, Kimball/White Lake 43

Yankton 63, Harrisburg 53

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. 85, Tiospaye Topa 39

Semifinal
Flandreau Indian 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49

Lower Brule 73, Marty Indian 36

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 71, Pierre 55

Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 30

Brookings 44, Watertown 33

Crow Creek 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 38

Custer 66, Rapid City Christian 19

Dakota Valley 68, Sioux Falls Christian 58

DeSmet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31

Deubrook 43, Colman-Egan 29

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Tri-Valley 50, OT

Elkton-Lake Benton 39, Estelline 24

Eureka/Bowdle 26, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23

Florence/Henry 51, Waverly-South Shore 33

Groton Area 57, Clark/Willow Lake 49

Herreid/Selby Area 51, Ipswich 49

Hill City 58, Hot Springs 32

Lake Preston 58, Arlington 37

Lemmon 45, Bowman County, N.D. 42

Milbank Area 62, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 52

Rapid City Central 64, Spearfish 26

Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Washington 42

Sisseton 36, Deuel 29

Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Baltic 35, Chester 24

Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 26

Semifinal
Flandreau 53, Parker 35

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Howard 52

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. 59, Lower Brule 41

College Wrestling

MSU-Moorhead 23  Northern State 15

High School Wrestling

Pierre 75, Yankton 6

USHL

Sioux Falls 3   Youngstown 1

High School Hockey

Boys

Dickinson, N.D. 6, Oahe Capitals 1

Huron All Stars 4  Aberdeen Cougars 1

Girls

Watertown Lakers 4, Rushmore Thunder 3

Sioux Falls Flyers 4, Brookings Lady Ranger 3


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia