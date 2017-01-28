Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball
Northern State 63 USF 62
Augustana 77 UMD 63
Bellevue 62 Presentation 54
Black Hills State 64 Colorado Mesa 56
Men’s College Basketball
Northern State 86 USF 84
Augustana 90 UMD 67
Presentation 80 . Bellevue 69
High School Boys Basketball
Beresford 56, West Central 53
Brandon Valley 59, Mitchell 37
Bridgewater-Emery 77, Hanson 29
Canistota 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Chamberlain 66, Mobridge-Pollock 38
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Groton Area 48
Custer 62, Rapid City Christian 46
Herreid/Selby Area 64, Ipswich 28
Highmore-Harrold 68, Iroquois 53
Hill City 47, Hot Springs 26
Langford 75, Northwestern 40
Lemmon 69, Grant County, N.D. 56
Pierre 65, Aberdeen Central 63
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Dakota Valley 59
Spearfish 66, Rapid City Central 59
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 63, Eureka/Bowdle 51
Sturgis Brown 61, Belle Fourche 35
Tri-Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
Warner 76, Waubay/Summit 49
Watertown 54, Brookings 47
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Kimball/White Lake 43
Yankton 63, Harrisburg 53
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. 85, Tiospaye Topa 39
Semifinal
Flandreau Indian 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49
Lower Brule 73, Marty Indian 36
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 71, Pierre 55
Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 30
Brookings 44, Watertown 33
Crow Creek 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 38
Custer 66, Rapid City Christian 19
Dakota Valley 68, Sioux Falls Christian 58
DeSmet 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31
Deubrook 43, Colman-Egan 29
Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Tri-Valley 50, OT
Elkton-Lake Benton 39, Estelline 24
Eureka/Bowdle 26, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23
Florence/Henry 51, Waverly-South Shore 33
Groton Area 57, Clark/Willow Lake 49
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Ipswich 49
Hill City 58, Hot Springs 32
Lake Preston 58, Arlington 37
Lemmon 45, Bowman County, N.D. 42
Milbank Area 62, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 52
Rapid City Central 64, Spearfish 26
Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Washington 42
Sisseton 36, Deuel 29
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Baltic 35, Chester 24
Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 26
Semifinal
Flandreau 53, Parker 35
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Howard 52
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. 59, Lower Brule 41
College Wrestling
MSU-Moorhead 23 Northern State 15
High School Wrestling
Pierre 75, Yankton 6
USHL
Sioux Falls 3 Youngstown 1
High School Hockey
Boys
Dickinson, N.D. 6, Oahe Capitals 1
Huron All Stars 4 Aberdeen Cougars 1
Girls
Watertown Lakers 4, Rushmore Thunder 3
Sioux Falls Flyers 4, Brookings Lady Ranger 3
