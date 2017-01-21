  • Home > 
Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
January 21, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Men’s College Basketball

Sioux Falls 67, Minnesota State 68

Augustana 91, Upper Iowa 95

Dakota State 79, Jamestown, (N.D.) 73

Women’s College Basketball

Sioux Falls 82, Minnesota State 74

Augustana   65, Upper Iowa 49

Dakota State 60, Jamestown (N.D.) 91

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 63, Faulkton 61

Britton-Hecla 45, Deuel 44

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Webster 45

Crazy Horse 60, Oelrichs 58

Douglas 65, Little Wound 54

Hot Springs 45, Belle Fourche 37

Huron 49, Watertown 44

Irene-Wakonda 50, Crofton, Neb. 47

Langford 58, Castlewood 43

Lennox 63, Platte-Geddes 43

Madison 67, Sioux Falls Christian 64

Newell 66, Hulett, Wyo. 37

Potter County 65, Stanley County 58

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 30

Sisseton 50, Redfield/Doland 34

Tea Area 96, Garretson 50

Timber Lake 68, Lemmon 57

Tri-Valley 65, Dakota Valley 46

Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 57

Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 39

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 15

Deubrook 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 44

Semifinal

Arlington 49, Lake Preston 47

Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Groton Area 22

Belle Fourche 56, Hot Springs 25

Beresford 55, Canton 39

Crofton, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 32

Dakota Valley 47, Tri-Valley 33

Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 54

Deuel 50, Britton-Hecla 37

Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 15

Eureka/Bowdle 46, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 15

Faulkton 84, Aberdeen Christian 31

Flandreau 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Freeman 52, Menno 24

Hamlin 57, Milbank Area 38

Lennox 52, Parkston 37

Little Wound 54, Douglas 41

Lower Brule 52, Flandreau Indian 31

Newell 60, Hulett, Wyo. 28

Oelrichs 72, Crazy Horse 31

Platte-Geddes 49, Scotland 27

Red Cloud 61, Bennett County 24

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Madison 62

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Stevens 49

Spearfish 48, Sturgis Brown 35

Viborg-Hurley 34, Baltic 33

Watertown 42, Huron 35

Waverly-South Shore 39, Wilmot 27

Webster 58, Clark/Willow Lake 20

West Central 47, Vermillion 44

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Dupree 65, Tiospaye Topa 31

Lemmon 49, Harding County 38

Semifinal

Faith 69, McIntosh 45

Timber Lake 62, Bison 29

Southern Plains Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Colome 46, Gregory 32

Semifinal

Kadoka Area 67, Stanley County 53

Lyman 55, Burke/South Central 38

High School Wrestling

Sioux Valley 48  Kingsbury County 29

Lyman 57   Warner/Northwestern 12

Sioux Valley 66   Warner/Northwestern 12

Lyman 51  Kingsbury County 18

Lyman 42   Sioux Valley 34

Kingsbury County 34   Warner/Northwestern 17

USHL Hockey

Waterloo 2, Sioux Falls Stampede 1

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 7, Colorado Eagles 3

High School Hockey

Girls

Brookings Rangers 7, Mitchell Marlins 1

Aberdeen Cougars 7, Rushmore Thunder 0

Men’s College Tennis

Minnesota 7, SDSU 0

High School Gymnastics

Sioux Falls Washington 121.350 def West Central 116.550


