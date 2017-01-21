Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball Sioux Falls 67, Minnesota State 68 Augustana 91, Upper Iowa 95 Dakota State 79, Jamestown, (N.D.) 73 Women’s College Basketball Sioux Falls 82, Minnesota State 74 Augustana 65, Upper Iowa 49 Dakota State 60, Jamestown (N.D.) 91 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Christian 63, Faulkton 61 Britton-Hecla 45, Deuel 44 Clark/Willow Lake 53, Webster 45 Crazy Horse 60, Oelrichs 58 Douglas 65, Little Wound 54 Hot Springs 45, Belle Fourche 37 Huron 49, Watertown 44 Irene-Wakonda 50, Crofton, Neb. 47 Langford 58, Castlewood 43 Lennox 63, Platte-Geddes 43 Madison 67, Sioux Falls Christian 64 Newell 66, Hulett, Wyo. 37 Potter County 65, Stanley County 58 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 30 Sisseton 50, Redfield/Doland 34 Tea Area 96, Garretson 50 Timber Lake 68, Lemmon 57 Tri-Valley 65, Dakota Valley 46 Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 57 Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 39 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament Consolation Semifinal Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 15 Deubrook 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 44 Semifinal Arlington 49, Lake Preston 47 Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Groton Area 22 Belle Fourche 56, Hot Springs 25 Beresford 55, Canton 39 Crofton, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 32 Dakota Valley 47, Tri-Valley 33 Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 54 Deuel 50, Britton-Hecla 37 Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 15 Eureka/Bowdle 46, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 15 Faulkton 84, Aberdeen Christian 31 Flandreau 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44 Freeman 52, Menno 24 Hamlin 57, Milbank Area 38 Lennox 52, Parkston 37 Little Wound 54, Douglas 41 Lower Brule 52, Flandreau Indian 31 Newell 60, Hulett, Wyo. 28 Oelrichs 72, Crazy Horse 31 Platte-Geddes 49, Scotland 27 Red Cloud 61, Bennett County 24 Sioux Falls Christian 66, Madison 62 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Stevens 49 Spearfish 48, Sturgis Brown 35 Viborg-Hurley 34, Baltic 33 Watertown 42, Huron 35 Waverly-South Shore 39, Wilmot 27 Webster 58, Clark/Willow Lake 20 West Central 47, Vermillion 44 Little Moreau Conference Tournament Consolation Semifinal Dupree 65, Tiospaye Topa 31 Lemmon 49, Harding County 38 Semifinal Faith 69, McIntosh 45 Timber Lake 62, Bison 29 Southern Plains Conference Tournament Consolation Semifinal Colome 46, Gregory 32 Semifinal Kadoka Area 67, Stanley County 53 Lyman 55, Burke/South Central 38 High School Wrestling Sioux Valley 48 Kingsbury County 29 Lyman 57 Warner/Northwestern 12 Sioux Valley 66 Warner/Northwestern 12 Lyman 51 Kingsbury County 18 Lyman 42 Sioux Valley 34 Kingsbury County 34 Warner/Northwestern 17 USHL Hockey Waterloo 2, Sioux Falls Stampede 1 ECHL Rapid City Rush 7, Colorado Eagles 3 High School Hockey Girls Brookings Rangers 7, Mitchell Marlins 1 Aberdeen Cougars 7, Rushmore Thunder 0 Men’s College Tennis Minnesota 7, SDSU 0



High School Gymnastics Sioux Falls Washington 121.350 def West Central 116.550

