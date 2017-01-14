Saturday Morning Scoreboard

  • Home > 
January 14, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Erie 125, Sioux Falls Skyforce 118

Men’s College Basketball

Minnesota State-Moorhead 91, Augustana 89 *2 OT’s

USF 78, Bemidji State 71

Northern 76, Wayne State 66

Women’s College Basketball

Minnesota State-Moorhead 65, Augustana 55

USF 55,  Bemidji State 47

Wayne State 87, Northern 82

DWU 85, St. Mary 39

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 73, Tiospa Zina Tribal 45

Arlington 56, Deubrook 40

Bridgewater-Emery 76, Menno 39

Britton-Hecla 57, Webster 49

Brookings 50, Brandon Valley 42

Canistota 78, Ethan 41

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Milbank Area 47

Colman-Egan 67, Estelline 24

Corsica/Stickney 65, Kimball/White Lake 46

Crow Creek 49, Mobridge-Pollock 37

Dakota Valley 71, West Central 66, OT

Deuel 44, Redfield/Doland 39

Douglas 89, Belle Fourche 43

Elkton-Lake Benton 45, DeSmet 43

Flandreau 71, Flandreau Indian 30

Gregory 39, Burke/South Central 38

Harrisburg 47, Watertown 40

Lake Preston 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60

Lemmon 66, Tiospaye Topa 35

Leola/Frederick 56, Eureka/Bowdle 19

Omaha Nation, Neb. 84, Marty Indian 50

Platte-Geddes 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33

Ponca, Neb. 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Rapid City Central 61, Campbell Co, Wyo. 50

Rapid City Stevens 62, Sturgis 37

Sioux Valley 68, McCook Central/Montrose 23

Sisseton 53, Groton Area 31

Jones County Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jones County 60, Philip 40

Lyman 64, Bennett County 59

Semifinal
Colome 63, Stanley County 53

White River 61, Kadoka Area 38

West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Moorcroft, Wyo. 69, Edgemont 33

Upton, Wyo. 45, New Underwood 22

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 27

Avon 59, Irene-Wakonda 46

Baltic 40, Garretson 25

Campbell County, Wyo. 53, Rapid City Central 51

Castlewood 43, Great Plains Lutheran 17

Crow Creek 62, Mobridge-Pollock 32

Custer 58, Wall 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Lake Preston 44

Deuel 34, Redfield/Doland 32

Florence/Henry 51, Waubay/Summit 45

Herreid/Selby Area 56, McIntosh 35

Hill City 36, Lead-Deadwood 29

Langford 63, Aberdeen Christian 24

Lemmon 63, Tiospaye Topa 33

Leola/Frederick 51, Eureka/Bowdle 35

Northwestern 52, Ipswich 31

Omaha Nation, Neb. 67, Marty Indian 26

Ponca, Neb. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 36

Rapid City Stevens 70, Sturgis 28

St. Thomas More 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Platte-Geddes 50

281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 54, Wessington Springs 48

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, James Valley Christian 26

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 73, Iroquois 15

Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Upton, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Christian 12

Consolation Championship
Oelrichs 57, Edgemont 36

High School Wrestling

Aberdeen 48, Brandon Valley 30

Aberdeen 66, Yankton 18

Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 13

USHL

Fargo Force 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 1

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 5, Utah Grizzlies 4    OT

High School Hockey

Boys

Oahe Capitals 8, Huron All Stars 7

Girls

Watertown Lakers 8, Sioux Center Storm 1

Mitchell Marlins 3, Rushmore Thunder 0


