Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Erie 125, Sioux Falls Skyforce 118
Men’s College Basketball
Minnesota State-Moorhead 91, Augustana 89 *2 OT’s
USF 78, Bemidji State 71
Northern 76, Wayne State 66
Women’s College Basketball
Minnesota State-Moorhead 65, Augustana 55
USF 55, Bemidji State 47
Wayne State 87, Northern 82
DWU 85, St. Mary 39
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 73, Tiospa Zina Tribal 45
Arlington 56, Deubrook 40
Bridgewater-Emery 76, Menno 39
Britton-Hecla 57, Webster 49
Brookings 50, Brandon Valley 42
Canistota 78, Ethan 41
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Milbank Area 47
Colman-Egan 67, Estelline 24
Corsica/Stickney 65, Kimball/White Lake 46
Crow Creek 49, Mobridge-Pollock 37
Dakota Valley 71, West Central 66, OT
Deuel 44, Redfield/Doland 39
Douglas 89, Belle Fourche 43
Elkton-Lake Benton 45, DeSmet 43
Flandreau 71, Flandreau Indian 30
Gregory 39, Burke/South Central 38
Harrisburg 47, Watertown 40
Lake Preston 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60
Lemmon 66, Tiospaye Topa 35
Leola/Frederick 56, Eureka/Bowdle 19
Omaha Nation, Neb. 84, Marty Indian 50
Platte-Geddes 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
Ponca, Neb. 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Rapid City Central 61, Campbell Co, Wyo. 50
Rapid City Stevens 62, Sturgis 37
Sioux Valley 68, McCook Central/Montrose 23
Sisseton 53, Groton Area 31
Jones County Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jones County 60, Philip 40
Lyman 64, Bennett County 59
Semifinal
Colome 63, Stanley County 53
White River 61, Kadoka Area 38
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Moorcroft, Wyo. 69, Edgemont 33
Upton, Wyo. 45, New Underwood 22
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 27
Avon 59, Irene-Wakonda 46
Baltic 40, Garretson 25
Campbell County, Wyo. 53, Rapid City Central 51
Castlewood 43, Great Plains Lutheran 17
Crow Creek 62, Mobridge-Pollock 32
Custer 58, Wall 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Lake Preston 44
Deuel 34, Redfield/Doland 32
Florence/Henry 51, Waubay/Summit 45
Herreid/Selby Area 56, McIntosh 35
Hill City 36, Lead-Deadwood 29
Langford 63, Aberdeen Christian 24
Lemmon 63, Tiospaye Topa 33
Leola/Frederick 51, Eureka/Bowdle 35
Northwestern 52, Ipswich 31
Omaha Nation, Neb. 67, Marty Indian 26
Ponca, Neb. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Rapid City Stevens 70, Sturgis 28
St. Thomas More 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Platte-Geddes 50
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 54, Wessington Springs 48
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, James Valley Christian 26
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 73, Iroquois 15
Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 39
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Upton, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Christian 12
Consolation Championship
Oelrichs 57, Edgemont 36
High School Wrestling
Aberdeen 48, Brandon Valley 30
Aberdeen 66, Yankton 18
Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 13
USHL
Fargo Force 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 1
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 5, Utah Grizzlies 4 OT
High School Hockey
Boys
Oahe Capitals 8, Huron All Stars 7
Girls
Watertown Lakers 8, Sioux Center Storm 1
Mitchell Marlins 3, Rushmore Thunder 0
