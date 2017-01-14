Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Erie 125, Sioux Falls Skyforce 118 Men’s College Basketball Minnesota State-Moorhead 91, Augustana 89 *2 OT’s USF 78, Bemidji State 71 Northern 76, Wayne State 66 Women’s College Basketball Minnesota State-Moorhead 65, Augustana 55 USF 55, Bemidji State 47 Wayne State 87, Northern 82 DWU 85, St. Mary 39 High School Boys Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 73, Tiospa Zina Tribal 45 Arlington 56, Deubrook 40 Bridgewater-Emery 76, Menno 39 Britton-Hecla 57, Webster 49 Brookings 50, Brandon Valley 42 Canistota 78, Ethan 41 Clark/Willow Lake 65, Milbank Area 47 Colman-Egan 67, Estelline 24 Corsica/Stickney 65, Kimball/White Lake 46 Crow Creek 49, Mobridge-Pollock 37 Dakota Valley 71, West Central 66, OT Deuel 44, Redfield/Doland 39 Douglas 89, Belle Fourche 43 Elkton-Lake Benton 45, DeSmet 43 Flandreau 71, Flandreau Indian 30 Gregory 39, Burke/South Central 38 Harrisburg 47, Watertown 40 Lake Preston 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60 Lemmon 66, Tiospaye Topa 35 Leola/Frederick 56, Eureka/Bowdle 19 Omaha Nation, Neb. 84, Marty Indian 50 Platte-Geddes 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33 Ponca, Neb. 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 43 Rapid City Central 61, Campbell Co, Wyo. 50 Rapid City Stevens 62, Sturgis 37 Sioux Valley 68, McCook Central/Montrose 23 Sisseton 53, Groton Area 31 Jones County Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Jones County 60, Philip 40 Lyman 64, Bennett County 59 Semifinal

Colome 63, Stanley County 53 White River 61, Kadoka Area 38 West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Moorcroft, Wyo. 69, Edgemont 33 Upton, Wyo. 45, New Underwood 22 High School Girls Basketball Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 27 Avon 59, Irene-Wakonda 46 Baltic 40, Garretson 25 Campbell County, Wyo. 53, Rapid City Central 51 Castlewood 43, Great Plains Lutheran 17 Crow Creek 62, Mobridge-Pollock 32 Custer 58, Wall 52 Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Lake Preston 44 Deuel 34, Redfield/Doland 32 Florence/Henry 51, Waubay/Summit 45 Herreid/Selby Area 56, McIntosh 35 Hill City 36, Lead-Deadwood 29 Langford 63, Aberdeen Christian 24 Lemmon 63, Tiospaye Topa 33 Leola/Frederick 51, Eureka/Bowdle 35 Northwestern 52, Ipswich 31 Omaha Nation, Neb. 67, Marty Indian 26 Ponca, Neb. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 36 Rapid City Stevens 70, Sturgis 28 St. Thomas More 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 24 Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Platte-Geddes 50 281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Highmore-Harrold 54, Wessington Springs 48 Hitchcock-Tulare 60, James Valley Christian 26 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 73, Iroquois 15 Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 39 West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Upton, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Christian 12 Consolation Championship

Oelrichs 57, Edgemont 36 High School Wrestling Aberdeen 48, Brandon Valley 30 Aberdeen 66, Yankton 18 Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 13 USHL Fargo Force 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 1 ECHL Rapid City Rush 5, Utah Grizzlies 4 OT High School Hockey Boys Oahe Capitals 8, Huron All Stars 7 Girls Watertown Lakers 8, Sioux Center Storm 1 Mitchell Marlins 3, Rushmore Thunder 0

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.