Saturday Morning Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
January 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 NBA D-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce148   Texas Legrnds 122

ECHL

Utah Grizzlies 4, Rapid City Rush 1

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Cedar Rapids 2

College Wrestling

SDSU 37   Boise State 3

Women’s College Basketball

USF 74  Upper Iowa 41

Augustana 91   MSU-Mankato 68

Mary 69  Northern State 56

Mayville State 69   Dakota State 62

Black Hills State 79   New Mexico Highlands 44

Presentation 52   Viterbo 44

Men’s College Basketball

USF 73  Upper Iowa 57

Augustana 85   MSU-Mankato 70

Northern State 83   Mary 60

Dakota State   Mayville State 76

Viterbo 73   Presentation 63

High School Basketball

Boys

Aberdeen Roncalli 79, Redfield/Doland 43

Alcester-Hudson 42, Menno 38

Arlington 60, Estelline 25

Bon Homme 57, Wagner 24

Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 51

Bridgewater-Emery 79, Freeman 45

Castlewood 59, Wilmot 37

Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 44

Dell Rapids 78, Chamberlain 69

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook Area 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Viborg-Hurley 55

Groton Area 59, Hamlin 43

Irene-Wakonda 61, Gayville-Volin 59

Langford 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 41

Little Wound 76, Todd County 58

Madison 56, Tea Area 48

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 31

Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54

Scotland 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40

Sisseton 60, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 40

Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Britton-Hecla 51

Vermillion 67, Parkston 43

Warner 67, Eureka/Bowdle 30

Watertown 56, Mitchell 39

White River 79, St. Francis Indian 51

Winner 56, Bennett County 24

Yankton 59, Pierre 48

Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 74, Howard 48

Parker 60, Baltic 46

Semifinal
Flandreau 57, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Sioux Valley 76, Chester 56

Girls

Alcester-Hudson 39, Menno 29

Britton-Hecla 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Edina, Minn. 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30

Edmunds Central 38, Aberdeen Christian 35

Ethan 71, Wessington Springs 13

Hamlin 56, Groton Area 33

Hanson 62, Canistota 50

Hill City 53, Edgemont 28

Hopkins, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54

Irene-Wakonda 42, Gayville-Volin 28

Lennox 64, Platte-Geddes 36

Mitchell 40, Watertown 37

Newell 64, Lemmon 56

Pierre 60, Yankton 49

Rapid City Stevens 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35

St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 24

Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 25

Vermillion 50, Parkston 26

Wagner 64, Bon Homme 4

Waubay/Summit 61, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Webster Area 65, Deuel 21

High School Hockey

Boys

Oahe Capitals 5, Huron All Stars 0

Mitchell Marlins 9, Sioux Center Storm 1

Girls

Brookings Rangers 10, Watertown Lakers 3


