Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce148 Texas Legrnds 122
ECHL
Utah Grizzlies 4, Rapid City Rush 1
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Cedar Rapids 2
College Wrestling
SDSU 37 Boise State 3
Women’s College Basketball
USF 74 Upper Iowa 41
Augustana 91 MSU-Mankato 68
Mary 69 Northern State 56
Mayville State 69 Dakota State 62
Black Hills State 79 New Mexico Highlands 44
Presentation 52 Viterbo 44
Men’s College Basketball
USF 73 Upper Iowa 57
Augustana 85 MSU-Mankato 70
Northern State 83 Mary 60
Dakota State Mayville State 76
Viterbo 73 Presentation 63
High School Basketball
Boys
Aberdeen Roncalli 79, Redfield/Doland 43
Alcester-Hudson 42, Menno 38
Arlington 60, Estelline 25
Bon Homme 57, Wagner 24
Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 51
Bridgewater-Emery 79, Freeman 45
Castlewood 59, Wilmot 37
Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 44
Dell Rapids 78, Chamberlain 69
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook Area 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Viborg-Hurley 55
Groton Area 59, Hamlin 43
Irene-Wakonda 61, Gayville-Volin 59
Langford 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 41
Little Wound 76, Todd County 58
Madison 56, Tea Area 48
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 31
Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54
Scotland 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40
Sisseton 60, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 40
Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Britton-Hecla 51
Vermillion 67, Parkston 43
Warner 67, Eureka/Bowdle 30
Watertown 56, Mitchell 39
White River 79, St. Francis Indian 51
Winner 56, Bennett County 24
Yankton 59, Pierre 48
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson 74, Howard 48
Parker 60, Baltic 46
Semifinal
Flandreau 57, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Sioux Valley 76, Chester 56
Girls
Alcester-Hudson 39, Menno 29
Britton-Hecla 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Edina, Minn. 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30
Edmunds Central 38, Aberdeen Christian 35
Ethan 71, Wessington Springs 13
Hamlin 56, Groton Area 33
Hanson 62, Canistota 50
Hill City 53, Edgemont 28
Hopkins, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54
Irene-Wakonda 42, Gayville-Volin 28
Lennox 64, Platte-Geddes 36
Mitchell 40, Watertown 37
Newell 64, Lemmon 56
Pierre 60, Yankton 49
Rapid City Stevens 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35
St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 24
Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 25
Vermillion 50, Parkston 26
Wagner 64, Bon Homme 4
Waubay/Summit 61, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Webster Area 65, Deuel 21
High School Hockey
Boys
Oahe Capitals 5, Huron All Stars 0
Mitchell Marlins 9, Sioux Center Storm 1
Girls
Brookings Rangers 10, Watertown Lakers 3
