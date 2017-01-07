Saturday Morning Scoreboard

NBA D-League Sioux Falls Skyforce148 Texas Legrnds 122 ECHL Utah Grizzlies 4, Rapid City Rush 1 USHL Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Cedar Rapids 2 College Wrestling SDSU 37 Boise State 3 Women’s College Basketball USF 74 Upper Iowa 41 Augustana 91 MSU-Mankato 68 Mary 69 Northern State 56 Mayville State 69 Dakota State 62 Black Hills State 79 New Mexico Highlands 44 Presentation 52 Viterbo 44 Men’s College Basketball USF 73 Upper Iowa 57 Augustana 85 MSU-Mankato 70 Northern State 83 Mary 60 Dakota State Mayville State 76 Viterbo 73 Presentation 63 High School Basketball



Boys Aberdeen Roncalli 79, Redfield/Doland 43 Alcester-Hudson 42, Menno 38 Arlington 60, Estelline 25 Bon Homme 57, Wagner 24 Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 51 Bridgewater-Emery 79, Freeman 45 Castlewood 59, Wilmot 37 Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 44 Dell Rapids 78, Chamberlain 69 Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook Area 48 Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Viborg-Hurley 55 Groton Area 59, Hamlin 43 Irene-Wakonda 61, Gayville-Volin 59 Langford 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 41 Little Wound 76, Todd County 58 Madison 56, Tea Area 48 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 31 Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54 Scotland 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40 Sisseton 60, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 40 Tiospa Zina Tribal 56, Britton-Hecla 51 Vermillion 67, Parkston 43 Warner 67, Eureka/Bowdle 30 Watertown 56, Mitchell 39 White River 79, St. Francis Indian 51 Winner 56, Bennett County 24 Yankton 59, Pierre 48 Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Garretson 74, Howard 48 Parker 60, Baltic 46 Semifinal

Flandreau 57, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Sioux Valley 76, Chester 56 Girls Alcester-Hudson 39, Menno 29 Britton-Hecla 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38 Edina, Minn. 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30 Edmunds Central 38, Aberdeen Christian 35 Ethan 71, Wessington Springs 13 Hamlin 56, Groton Area 33 Hanson 62, Canistota 50 Hill City 53, Edgemont 28 Hopkins, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54 Irene-Wakonda 42, Gayville-Volin 28 Lennox 64, Platte-Geddes 36 Mitchell 40, Watertown 37 Newell 64, Lemmon 56 Pierre 60, Yankton 49 Rapid City Stevens 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35 St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 24 Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 25 Vermillion 50, Parkston 26 Wagner 64, Bon Homme 4 Waubay/Summit 61, Great Plains Lutheran 38 Webster Area 65, Deuel 21 High School Hockey Boys Oahe Capitals 5, Huron All Stars 0 Mitchell Marlins 9, Sioux Center Storm 1 Girls Brookings Rangers 10, Watertown Lakers 3

