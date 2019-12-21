Saturday Area AM Scoreboard
Boys High School Basketball
Chamberlain 68, Parkston 49
Douglas 57, Pierre 53
Kadoka 72, Dupree 34
Mobridge Pollock 49, Sisseton 44 OT
Winner 75, Miller 39
Lakota Nation Invitational
Mosicka Bracket Championship Semi Finals
White River 51, Crow Creek 44
Consolation
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 79, Omaha Nation 70
Pine Ridge 65, Todd County 61
Paha Sapa Bracket Semi Finals
Little Wound 61, Lower Brule 57
Marty 80, Custer 77
Consolation
Oelrichs 64, Santee, Neb. 45
Saint Francis 60, Crazy Horse 53
Girls High School Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Dupree 60, Kadoka Area 46
Gregory 40, Platte-Geddes 26
Lyman 42, Rapid City Christian 35
Mobridge Pollock 61, Sisseton 55
Parkston 62, Chamberlain 35
Pierre 55, Sturgis 37
Wall 42, Jones County 35
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica Bracket Semi Finals
Crow Creek 51, Pine Ridge 35
Red Cloud 59, White River 51
Consolation Bracket
Cheyenne Eagle Butte 51, Custer 48
Little Wound 81, Todd County 57
Womens College Basketball
Dakota State 80, Sterling (Ks) 69
Mens College Basketball
Northern Colorado 87, USD 69
Keiser 82, DWU 75
College Wrestling
Minnesota 22, SDSU 10
Augustana 20, Wisconsin Parkside 15
Augustana 25, Nebraska-Kearney 12
ECHL Hockey
Allen Americans 5, Rapid City Rush 2
High School Hockey
Boys
Huron 5, Oahe Capitals 4
Sioux Falls Flyers 8, Yankton 0
Brookings 5, Mitchell 1
Girls
Sioux Falls 5, Brookings 1