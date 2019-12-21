Saturday, December 21, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday Area AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Boys High School Basketball

Chamberlain 68, Parkston 49

Douglas 57, Pierre 53

Kadoka 72, Dupree 34

Mobridge Pollock 49, Sisseton 44  OT

Winner 75, Miller 39

Lakota Nation Invitational

Mosicka Bracket Championship Semi Finals

White River 51, Crow Creek 44

Consolation

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 79, Omaha Nation 70

Pine Ridge 65, Todd County 61

Paha Sapa Bracket Semi Finals

Little Wound 61, Lower Brule 57

Marty 80, Custer 77

Consolation

Oelrichs 64, Santee, Neb. 45

Saint Francis 60, Crazy Horse 53

Girls High School Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Dupree 60, Kadoka Area 46

Gregory 40, Platte-Geddes 26

Lyman 42, Rapid City Christian 35

Mobridge Pollock 61, Sisseton 55

Parkston 62, Chamberlain 35

Pierre 55, Sturgis 37

Wall 42, Jones County 35

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket Semi Finals

Crow Creek 51, Pine Ridge 35

Red Cloud 59, White River 51

Consolation Bracket

Cheyenne Eagle Butte 51, Custer 48

Little Wound 81, Todd County 57

Womens College Basketball

Dakota State 80, Sterling (Ks) 69

Mens College Basketball

Northern Colorado 87, USD 69

Keiser 82, DWU 75

College Wrestling

Minnesota 22, SDSU 10

Augustana 20, Wisconsin Parkside 15

Augustana 25, Nebraska-Kearney 12

ECHL Hockey

Allen Americans 5, Rapid City Rush 2

High School Hockey

Boys

Huron 5, Oahe Capitals 4

Sioux Falls Flyers 8, Yankton 0

Brookings 5, Mitchell 1

Girls

Sioux Falls 5, Brookings 1

 