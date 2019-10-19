Saturday AM Scoreboard
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica-Stickney 34
Bennett County def. McLaughlin, forfeit
Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 64, Beresford 20
Britton-Hecla 38, Warner 28
Brookings 47, Spearfish 0
Burke 62, Scotland 16
Canton 42, Sioux Falls Christian 22
Centerville 36, Colome 20
Chamberlain 36, Wagner 21
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Great Plains Lutheran 20
Custer 14, Hot Springs 7
Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20
De Smet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Dell Rapids 14, West Central 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20
Deuel 36, Florence/Henry 20
Edgemont 72, Dupree 38
Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12
Estelline/Hendricks 20, Wilmot 15
Faulkton Area 50, Potter County 6
Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Gregory 47, Kimball/White Lake 40
Harding County 62, Timber Lake 30
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Northwestern 0
Howard 53, Baltic 30
Jones County/White River 40, Rapid City Christian 27
Kadoka Area 56, Hill City 6
Langford Area 59, Waverly-South Shore 20
Lemmon/McIntosh 66, Bison 8
Lennox 32, Madison 28
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Redfield/Doland 6
Menno/Marion 64, Avon 24
Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
New Underwood 22, Wall 17
North Border 34, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Philip 32, Lyman 0
Pierre 75, Mitchell 7
Platte-Geddes 18, Parkston 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Rapid City Stevens 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 29, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16
Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8
Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0
St. Thomas More 24, Stanley County 8
Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35
Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Tea Area 43, Milbank 6
Todd County 54, Pine Ridge 20
Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13
Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota/Freeman 20
Webster Area 38, Sisseton 0
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Yankton 41, Douglas 13
High School Volleyball
Mitchell def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20
Rapid City Stevens def. Huron, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21
College Volleyball
USD 3 Western Illinois 0
Purdue Fort Wayne 3 v SDSU 2
Augustana 3 v St. Cloud State 0
Northern State 3 Winona State
USF 3 Minnesota Crookston 0
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 1 Western Illinois 0
Augustana 5 Northern State 1
Minot State 3 USF 1