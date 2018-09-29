Saturday AM Scoreboard
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 41, Sisseton 6
Belle Fourche 50, Little Wound 0
Beresford 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Bon Homme 39, Warner 14
Brandon Valley 34, Rapid City Stevens 14
Britton-Hecla 48, Florence/Henry 6
Canistota 34, Baltic 30
Canton 24, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 17
Clark/Willow Lake 31, Webster Area 28
Colman-Egan 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3
Colome 52, Scotland 0
Corsica-Stickney 59, Centerville 6
Dakota Hills 42, Great Plains Lutheran 13
Dakota Valley 47, Vermillion 14
Deubrook Area 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20
Elkton-Lake Benton 16, De Smet 14
Faulkton Area 50, Iroquois 0
Garretson 57, Chester Area 17
Gregory 46, Platte-Geddes 6
Hamlin 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Harding County 42, Dupree 0
Herreid/Selby Area 32, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 0
Hot Springs 16, Spearfish 0
Kimball/White Lake 37, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0
Langford Area 33, Hitchcock-Tulare 8
Lead-Deadwood 50, McLaughlin 0
Madison 33, Lennox 28
Milbank Area 34, Groton Area 13
Mitchell 28, Huron 13
Pierre 35, Sturgis 0
Rapid City Central 39, Aberdeen Central 38
Redfield/Doland 26, Wagner 18
Sioux Falls Christian 45, Flandreau 6
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0
Sioux Falls Washington 27, Brookings 7
Sioux Valley 28, McCook Central/Montrose 6
St. Thomas More 54, Douglas 13
Stanley County 17, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Sully Buttes 24, North Border 14
Sunshine Bible Academy 27, Northwestern 12
Tea Area 56, Dell Rapids 6
Todd County 72, Standing Rock, N.D. 8
Wall 51, Jones County/White River 8
Watertown 35, Harrisburg 33
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Parkston 14
Yankton 30, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23
High School Volleyball
Pierre def. Yankton 25-6, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Little Wound def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. Marty Indian, 25-15, 25-6
Red Cloud def. Custer, 25-17, 25-20
Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15
Red Cloud def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-17
Pool B
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. St. Francis Indian, 27-25, 28-26
Hill City def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-14, 25-17
Hill City def. Crazy Horse, 25-4, 25-8
Hill City def. White River, 31-29, 25-11
Todd County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-23, 25-23
White River def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-14, 25-20
Twin Cities Tournament
Pool Play
Blue Pool
Rapid City Stevens def. Chadron, Neb., 25-18, 25-20
College Volleyball
USD 3 def Purdue Fort Wayne (25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9)
SDSU def NDSU (25-15, 25-20, 25-17)
Northern State 3 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 2 (25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-12)
USF def Bemidji State (25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17)
Minnesota Duluth def Augustana 0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-22)
Midland def DWU (25-10, 25-17, 25-14)
Dakota State def Presentation (25-19, 25-14, 25-22)
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 2 Purdue Fort Wayne 1
Northern State 3 Winona State 2
Bemidji State 1 USF 0
Minnesota Duluth 1 Augustana 0