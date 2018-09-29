Saturday, September 29, 2018
Saturday AM Scoreboard

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 41, Sisseton 6

Belle Fourche 50, Little Wound 0

Beresford 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Bon Homme 39, Warner 14

Brandon Valley 34, Rapid City Stevens 14

Britton-Hecla 48, Florence/Henry 6

Canistota 34, Baltic 30

Canton 24, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 17

Clark/Willow Lake 31, Webster Area 28

Colman-Egan 41, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3

Colome 52, Scotland 0

Corsica-Stickney 59, Centerville 6

Dakota Hills 42, Great Plains Lutheran 13

Dakota Valley 47, Vermillion 14

Deubrook Area 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20

Elkton-Lake Benton 16, De Smet 14

Faulkton Area 50, Iroquois 0

Garretson 57, Chester Area 17

Gregory 46, Platte-Geddes 6

Hamlin 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Harding County 42, Dupree 0

Herreid/Selby Area 32, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 0

Hot Springs 16, Spearfish 0

Kimball/White Lake 37, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0

Langford Area 33, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Lead-Deadwood 50, McLaughlin 0

Madison 33, Lennox 28

Milbank Area 34, Groton Area 13

Mitchell 28, Huron 13

Pierre 35, Sturgis 0

Rapid City Central 39, Aberdeen Central 38

Redfield/Doland 26, Wagner 18

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Flandreau 6

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Sioux Falls Washington 27, Brookings 7

Sioux Valley 28, McCook Central/Montrose 6

St. Thomas More 54, Douglas 13

Stanley County 17, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Sully Buttes 24, North Border 14

Sunshine Bible Academy 27, Northwestern 12

Tea Area 56, Dell Rapids 6

Todd County 72, Standing Rock, N.D. 8

Wall 51, Jones County/White River 8

Watertown 35, Harrisburg 33

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Parkston 14

Yankton 30, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23

High School Volleyball

Pierre def. Yankton 25-6, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Little Wound def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-14

Pine Ridge def. Marty Indian, 25-15, 25-6

Red Cloud def. Custer, 25-17, 25-20

Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15

Red Cloud def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-17

Pool B
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. St. Francis Indian, 27-25, 28-26

Hill City def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-14, 25-17

Hill City def. Crazy Horse, 25-4, 25-8

Hill City def. White River, 31-29, 25-11

Todd County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-23, 25-23

White River def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-14, 25-20

Twin Cities Tournament
Pool Play
Blue Pool
Rapid City Stevens def. Chadron, Neb., 25-18, 25-20

College Volleyball

USD 3 def Purdue Fort Wayne (25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9)

SDSU def NDSU (25-15, 25-20, 25-17)

Northern State 3 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 2 (25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-12)

USF def Bemidji State (25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17)

Minnesota Duluth def Augustana 0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-22)

Midland def DWU (25-10, 25-17, 25-14)

Dakota State def Presentation (25-19, 25-14, 25-22)

Women’s College Soccer

SDSU 2 Purdue Fort Wayne 1

Northern State 3 Winona State 2

Bemidji State 1 USF 0

Minnesota Duluth 1 Augustana 0