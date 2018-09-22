Saturday AM Scoreboard
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 23, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Bison 42, Edgemont 18
Bon Homme 7, Gregory 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 55, Flandreau 6
Britton-Hecla 28, Clark/Willow Lake 27
Canistota/Freeman 62, Irene-Wakonda 27
Castlewood 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
Chester Area 42, Hanson 6
Colman-Egan 38, De Smet 6
Colome 62, Alcester-Hudson 8
Dakota Valley 41, Milbank Area 0
Dell Rapids 33, Tri-Valley 6
Deuel 66, Tri-State 16
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Faulkton Area 36, Eureka/Bowdle 6
Florence/Henry 14, Waverly-South Shore 12
Garretson 13, Baltic 6
Gayville-Volin 46, Scotland 18
Groton Area 28, Mobridge-Pollock 26
Hamlin 45, Dakota Hills 6
Harrisburg 23, Aberdeen Central 21
Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 12
Howard 44, Menno/Marion 14
Jones County/White River 66, New Underwood 18
Langford Area 45, Northwestern 6
Lyman 24, Philip 20
Madison 30, West Central 14
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 48, Platte-Geddes 8
Mitchell 55, Douglas 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Winner 28
Pierre 28, Brookings 0
Pine Ridge 50, Crow Creek 0
Redfield/Doland 22, Sisseton 0
Sioux Falls Christian 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41, Rapid City Central 7
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 24, Brandon Valley 7
Sioux Falls Washington 41, Rapid City Stevens 10
Sioux Valley 28, Lennox 16
Spearfish 32, Sturgis 21
St. Thomas More 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 10
Tea Area 46, Vermillion 0
Timber Lake 74, Lemmon/McIntosh 6
Todd County 39, Red Cloud 24
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 26, Corsica/Stickney 6
Viborg-Hurley 24, Parker 18
Wall 56, Kadoka Area 14
Warner 27, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2
Watertown 17, Sioux Falls Lincoln 10
Webster Area 54, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 14
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 13, Chamberlain 12, OT
Yankton 38, Huron 27
College Volleyball
USD 3 NDSU 2
Omaha 3 SDSU 1
Concordia-St. Paul 3 USF 0
Northern State 3 St. Cloud State 0
Winona State 3 Augustana 1
Presentation 3 Waldorf 2
Valley City State 3 Dakota State 2
Women’s College Soccer
Augustana 1 vs. Mary 0
USF 2 vs. MSU-Moorhead 1
Northern State 2 vs. SMSU 1