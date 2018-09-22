Saturday, September 22, 2018
Saturday AM Scoreboard

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 23, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Bison 42, Edgemont 18

Bon Homme 7, Gregory 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 55, Flandreau 6

Britton-Hecla 28, Clark/Willow Lake 27

Canistota/Freeman 62, Irene-Wakonda 27

Castlewood 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Chester Area 42, Hanson 6

Colman-Egan 38, De Smet 6

Colome 62, Alcester-Hudson 8

Dakota Valley 41, Milbank Area 0

Dell Rapids 33, Tri-Valley 6

Deuel 66, Tri-State 16

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Faulkton Area 36, Eureka/Bowdle 6

Florence/Henry 14, Waverly-South Shore 12

Garretson 13, Baltic 6

Gayville-Volin 46, Scotland 18

Groton Area 28, Mobridge-Pollock 26

Hamlin 45, Dakota Hills 6

Harrisburg 23, Aberdeen Central 21

Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 12

Howard 44, Menno/Marion 14

Jones County/White River 66, New Underwood 18

Langford Area 45, Northwestern 6

Lyman 24, Philip 20

Madison 30, West Central 14

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 48, Platte-Geddes 8

Mitchell 55, Douglas 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Winner 28

Pierre 28, Brookings 0

Pine Ridge 50, Crow Creek 0

Redfield/Doland 22, Sisseton 0

Sioux Falls Christian 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41, Rapid City Central 7

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 24, Brandon Valley 7

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Rapid City Stevens 10

Sioux Valley 28, Lennox 16

Spearfish 32, Sturgis 21

St. Thomas More 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 10

Tea Area 46, Vermillion 0

Timber Lake 74, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Todd County 39, Red Cloud 24

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 26, Corsica/Stickney 6

Viborg-Hurley 24, Parker 18

Wall 56, Kadoka Area 14

Warner 27, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2

Watertown 17, Sioux Falls Lincoln 10

Webster Area 54, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 14

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 13, Chamberlain 12, OT

Yankton 38, Huron 27

College Volleyball

USD 3 NDSU 2

Omaha 3 SDSU 1

Concordia-St. Paul 3 USF 0

Northern State 3 St. Cloud State 0

Winona State 3 Augustana 1

Presentation 3 Waldorf 2

Valley City State 3 Dakota State 2

Women’s College Soccer

Augustana 1 vs. Mary 0

USF 2 vs. MSU-Moorhead 1

Northern State 2 vs. SMSU 1