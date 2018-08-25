Saturday, August 25, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Sioux City Explorers 8 Sioux Falls Canaries 3

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 32, Redfield/Doland 8

Alcester-Hudson 53, Avon 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 48, DeSmet 0

Baltic 26, Chester Area 0

Bennett County 18, Little Wound 12

Beresford 38, Sioux Valley 14

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 41, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Britton-Hecla 62, Dakota Hills 8

Brookings 24, Yankton 23

Burke/South Central 52, Gayville-Volin 6

Canistota/Freeman 36, Howard 12

Canton 23, Chamberlain 6

Castlewood 56, Deubrook 20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 24, St. Francis Indian 0

Clark/Willow Lake 61, Tri-State 6

Colome 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 28

Custer 35, Newcastle, Wyo. 6

Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 22, Estelline 8

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, McCook Central/Montrose 20, OT

Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Garretson 21, Parker 16

Gregory 40, Parkston 0

Groton Area 20, Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm, N.D. 0

Hamlin 46, Florence/Henry 6

Harding County 46, Lemmon/McIntosh 34

Harrisburg 24, Pierre 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Hot Springs 24, Tri-Valley 14

Huron 49, Douglas 6

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 22, Northwestern 12

Irene-Wakonda 57, Hanson 12

Jones County/White River 22, Philip 13

Kadoka Area 36, Faith 20

Kimball/White Lake 24, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

Langford Area 55, Iroquois 0

Lennox 28, Vermillion 14

Lower Brule 56, Standing Rock, N.D. 6

Madison 20, Milbank Area 14, 2OT

Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 44, Sisseton 16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Wagner 7

Potter County 44, Platte-Geddes 7

Red Cloud 46, Pine Ridge 26

Scotland 60, Centerville 16

Sioux Falls Christian 39, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Rapid City Stevens 19

Sioux Falls Washington 28, Brandon Valley 14

Tea Area 30, West Central 24

Timber Lake 58, Dupree 8

Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Crazy Horse 0

Todd County 51, Crow Creek 0

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 42, Lead-Deadwood 0

Viborg-Hurley 34, Menno/Marion 26

Wall 42, Lyman 20

Warner 18, Faulkton Area 16

Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Webster 41, Deuel 12

Winner 50, Stanley County 7

Wolsey-Wessington 38, Bon Homme 36

College Volleyball

Kansas City 3 SDSU 0

Northwestern 3 USD 1

USD 3 Milwaukee 0

Augustana 3 Seton Hill 0

Augustana 3 Eckerd 2

Palm Beach Atlantic 3 USF 1

USF 3 Davenport 0

High School Volleyball

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-8, 25-8

Pierre def. Rapid City Central 25-16, 25-12, 25-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Aberdeen Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18

Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Edgemont def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10

Pool B
Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20

College Soccer

USD 1 Eastern Washington 1 2OT

Boys High School Golf
Huron Invite

1 Rapid City Stevens 307

2 Watertown 313

3 O’Gorman 317

4 Yankton 319

5 Brandon Valley 320

13 Pierre 351